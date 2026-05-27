Teen creates tiny working washer and dryer out of an old water bottle and cardboard

So many things are just cuter when they’re tiny: houses, cars, animals, and even appliances just get more whimsical the smaller they are. This is probably why so many toys are just everyday things made small. One Nigerian teen with a knack for tech has taken tiny to another level. The teen, who simply goes by Smartician online, likes to take challenges from viewers of his videos to recreate things using everyday items. This time, someone asked if he could make a washing machine.

Making a washing machine may sound far-fetched, but he’s made an Iron Man suit, a Lamborghini, and a blender. The teen seems to use the comments as a way to test his creative and technological abilities with little money. When the request came in for him to build a washing machine, he gathered the supplies he thought he would need and got to work. An open washing machine door over laundry basket.

Photo Credit: Canva

But if you’re going to have a washer, you need something to dry the clothes with, too. So, the teen decided to construct a side-by-side washer and dryer. You may be wondering what goes into making a washer and dryer fit for Stewart Little. Turns out, not much.

Smartician0 shares a video of himself creating the machines. He takes two empty plastic water bottles and cuts them in half before drilling a hole in the bottom. After poking holes along the edges and inserting some sort of motor, he uses glue to complete the bottles. He then builds the boxy part of the machine using pieces of cardboard before attaching wires and buttons.

Once the machine has doors, he paints it to look more like the real thing. Now is the test. Will the machine wash a tiny cloth using the water that should fill the washer automatically? Success. After the teen added a little soap and pressed the “water” button, the washer filled. With a touch of the “wash” button, the little washing machine starts agitating the soapy cloth.

Of course, the little washer doesn’t have multiple cycles. This is where the “dryer” comes in. The teen places the wet towel into the other section and presses the “spin” button. It effectively spins the tiny towel nearly completely dry. People were impressed with the teen’s skills.

One person writes, ” Get this young man a free educational ride at a top university. He’ll do great things.”

Another says, “Now our kids will want this machine to wash their Barbies clothes.”

“This was literally one of my favourite minutes of the day. Who ever knew a washing machine could be cute?!” someone else chimes in.

“Did he really made a washing machine from scratch you’re genius bro,” another person adds.

Someone else advocates for a scholarship by saying, “Can someone please sponsor this kid and pays for his UNI at the top universities? I think he deserve it.”

This isn’t the first time the teen has been recognized for his brilliance. He recently became the youngest recipient of the Nigerian Youth Academy startup scholarship. The scholarship was for 1 Million NAIRA, which converts to around $728 USD.