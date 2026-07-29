She wanted to get married in her childhood backyard. Her dad spent 8 months rebuilding it for her.

When Nina Salci pictured her wedding, she didn’t picture a venue. She pictured her childhood backyard—specifically the cabana her father had built there years earlier. It was where she’d taken her prom and graduation photos, the backdrop to many of the milestones that came before this one. So when she got engaged, she told her dad she wanted to get married there.

He took that seriously. As Salci showed in a TikTok that’s been viewed millions of times, her father spent eight months getting the yard ready—watering, building, trimming, planting, fixing up the cabana, power-washing the deck, clearing branches, and weeding—all to turn the family backyard into the wedding venue she’d always imagined.

“POV you told your dad you want to get married in your childhood backyard,” the text on the video reads, “so he spent 8 months watering, building, trimming, and planting to make the yard look exactly how I envisioned it for my big day.”

The captioned tribute was simple: “Dad if you see this.. you are my hero.”

Salci married Alejandro Franco there on December 16, 2022, in a Tuscan-garden-inspired ceremony, complete with an olive-oil-jar seating wall and chef’s stations for dinner. But it was the setting that made people cry in the comments. The dad in the video wasn’t just spending eight months landscaping. He’d built the cabana when she was young, and it had quietly served as the backdrop for nearly every major milestone in her life. The wedding was simply the latest.

There’s something inspiring about forgoing an expensive gift or lavish trip and instead giving your time and energy. He spent most of a year on his hands and knees in the yard where she grew up, making sure that on her wedding day, the place that held so many of her memories looked exactly as she’d imagined it. That’s the kind of love that doesn’t announce itself. It just shows up every weekend with a trowel.