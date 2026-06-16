Europeans visiting America for the World Cup have the best reactions to trying Taco Bell and Waffle House

The pageantry and fandom can only mean one thing: the FIFA World Cup time has arrived on North American shores. You might assume the folks who traveled thousands of miles to root for their home team in one of the 11 host cities across the U.S. would also be flocking to tourist destinations like the Statue of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge. Many European travelers, however, are headed straight to Buc-ees and Taco Bell. And they couldn’t be more impressed by the American culinary innovations we might take for granted: caramel corn “Beaver nuggets,” endless fountain drink options, and DIY BBQs in the parking lot.

Granted, much of what makes American food culture great is that it’s a product of the “melting pot.” Combining foods and flavors from a wide array of cultures in both high-brow (yellowtail crudo with jalapeno) and low-brow form (Taco Bell’s best-selling Crunchwrap Supremes). Sometimes, it takes an outsider’s perspective on tailgating or massive milkshakes to understand why they’re so great. I know this sounds dramatic but this genuinely felt like an out of earth experience.



Massive burritos, ridiculous portions and flavours that make no sense but somehow work.



America, what are you doing to me? pic.twitter.com/WQkpvlgLxu— Skylar Skye (@SkylarSkye3) June 15, 2026

The shock and awe of southern hospitality

One of the first accounts to go viral this past week is @FreddyLA7 on X, a German football fan hitting up several FIFA matches in the South. Starting in Georgia, Freddy fell in love with how lush and green everything is, but it was his appreciation for all things Waffle House that lit the Internet on fire. He then was dazzled—and overwhelmed—by the vast number of choices at a Wendy’s Coca-Cola Freestyle machine. And this was all before a series of late-night visits to the gas station wonder of the world, Buc-ees.

By the time Freddy and his World Cup traveling group hit New Orleans, companies were already reaching out. It started with private tours of the Saints’ and Pelicans’ training facilities. Then he received bags of bagels and free Crave cupcakes. Everything culminated when NFL star JJ Watt upgraded his hotel in Houston, TX.

Freddy reminds us to enjoy simple pleasures through the way he appreciates the food and people in the states he’s visited. Just had our first Waffle House experience at 1am. Great food, great prices, and friendly staff. 10/10, we will be coming back.😋 pic.twitter.com/QHgftpqfoX— Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 8, 2026

Hot takes on fast food and cold milkshakes

Freddy wasn’t alone when it came to European fast-food discovery. Over on Instagram, British-born Harley Miles has been documenting his reactions to American food for a while. One of his latest experiences was the unlikely combination of dipping hot fries into a chocolate Frosty from Wendy’s. “That shouldn’t work. Bloody brilliant!” It just goes to show that exotic mixtures of flavor and texture aren’t limited to Michelin-star cuisine.

Given that the U.S. is so geographically large, it can sometimes slip your mind just how many regional delights there are to discover. German football YouTuber Fiago was particularly enamored with the Midwest fast-casual staple Portillo’s. While somewhat mystified by what made an “Italian Beef” Italian, he was more impressed when it came to another of the restaurant’s staples: the Cake Shake. “They have a milkshake with cake in the cup it‘s ridiculous 😭,” he shared. Plus, several international fans are getting their first slice of another Chicago staple: the deep-dish pizza. So far, reviews are mixed. Some proper Chicago food bro they have a milkshake with cake in the cup it‘s ridiculous 😭 pic.twitter.com/Soa2oL0xx9— 𝗙𝗜𝗔𝗚𝗢 🇩🇪 (@fiago7) June 7, 2026

Gatekeeping tailgating is over

BBQ is one of those sacred American traditions that comes in a wide variety of forms and flavors. In the Carolinas, Scotsman Shaun got his first taste of vinegar-based goodness when he got his fingers on some fall-off-the-bone ribs. He was then flooded with roadside pit suggestions online. In Texas, a group from the Netherlands was enjoying all the pleasures of the local food scene during the World Cup. “It was fantastic,” they gushed.

The BBQ mania doesn’t end there. A group of Scots got a taste of an American sports culture standard they’d never heard of before: tailgating. The tradition hasn’t exactly been encouraged by FIFA, but that didn’t stop the Scottish crew from joining in with some welcoming locals rooting for Haiti before the two countries’ teams clashed on the pitch. The busses have stopped at some park thing near the ground and there’s American guys making food and giving people free beers and stuff



Some Haiti fans here as well, what a bunch of good guys



wtf is going on man, what an experience this is man holy shit pic.twitter.com/U9weXLlZtR— Manpreet 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ManpreetPTFC_V5) June 13, 2026

Ultimately, these viral reactions remind us of something special. It might be easy to take free refills, late-night fast-food runs, and endless supplies of grilled meat for granted. Yet, for all its excess, American food culture has a distinct, welcoming charm. It’s loud, unpretentious, and it’s managing to bring the world together one bite at a time. As French influencer Eros Brousson posted on Instagram: “I came here to judge, and I stayed for the snacks. God bless the [Buc-cees] beaver.”