Thomas Jefferson coined a hip and funny phrase for abrupt goodbyes that still holds up today

“Irish goodbye” is a term for when someone slips out of an event without telling anyone, avoiding the awkwardness of announcing their departure. (Though the Irish didn’t necessarily invent the phenomenon.) But what do we call it when someone decides to turn tail and leave a situation immediately, without any explanation at all? These days, there doesn’t seem to be a name for a sudden, unexpected exit. Back in the 1800s, however, there was one, courtesy of the third president, Thomas Jefferson.

The phrase: “My name is Haines.”

This may sound a bit strange, but it all stems from an unusual interaction Jefferson had while in office with a member of the opposition party. According to Monticello.org, The Weekly Picayune originally published the story in New Orleans on February 17, 1840.

The story behind ‘My name is Haines’

In 1805, during his second term as president, Jefferson was riding near Monticello, his Virginia residence, when he struck up a conversation with another man on the road. Amusingly, the man had no idea who he was speaking to, and as a rank-and-file member of the Federalist Party, which opposed Jefferson’s Democratic-Republican Party, he had plenty of harsh words for the president. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Photo credit: Martin Falbisoner/Wikimedia Commons

The Weekly Picayune wrote:

“Haines took particular pains to abuse Mr. Jefferson; called him all kinds of hard names, ran down every measure of his administration, poked the non-intercourse and embargo acts at him as most outrageous and ruinous, ridiculed his gun-boat system as preposterous and nonsensical and opposed his purchase of Louisiana as a wild scheme. In short, he took up every leading feature of the politics of the day, and descanted upon them and their originator with the greatest bitterness.”

Jefferson simply listened, neither in the mood to argue nor to reveal his identity. When the two arrived at Jefferson’s home, the president invited the man inside for refreshments. At one point, the visitor asked the president for his name. Here is how it was reported in The Weekly Picayune:

“Jefferson,” said the President, blandly.

“The [devil]! What, Thomas Jefferson?”

“Yes sir, Thomas Jefferson.”

“President Thomas Jefferson?” continued the astonished Federalist.

“The same,” rejoined Mr. Jefferson.

“Well, my name is Haines!” and putting spurs to his horse, he was out of hearing instantly.

Why did Haines ride off so quickly?

There are many reasons Haines may have decided to bail on the president so abruptly. He was likely embarrassed after bad-mouthing the president to his face and may not have wanted to risk any reprisal for his harsh words. And as someone who harbored deep ill will toward the president, he probably had no interest in entertaining his company. Regardless, “My name is Haines” became a popular phrase after appearing in The Weekly Picayune, and it was used whenever someone wanted to leave a situation suddenly and without explanation.

The phrase would be used until around the Civil War, but by the beginning of the 20th century, it, too, had said goodbye. It faded away rather than vanishing in an instant, as Mr. Haines famously did.

This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated.