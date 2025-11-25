Husband and wife reenact daily life in the 1800s and people are riveted
From cooking to clothing, their videos are incredibly detailed.
Two hundred years ago, life looked a lot different. (And in 200 years, when we finally get those flying spaceship-cars, it might look pretty unrecognizable too.) Couple Ron and Justine Rayfield, who just tied the knot in 2025, have dedicated a couple of YouTube pages and other social media platforms to assure that people don't forget what life was like for some, quite specifically in 1820s Missouri.
In their videos, they reenact everyday life in the early 1800s (sometimes going back a bit further to the 1700s). From preparing a big meal to life on the farm, trying on wedding dresses, or sitting by a crackling fire, fans seem fascinated by their extreme attention to detail and their willingness to share so much of their personal lives.
A woman bakes a peach pie. www.youtube.com, Early American
Many of their videos are silent, except for the sounds of wood-burning stoves, bustling streams or stirring porridge, setting the stage for an ASMR fan's dream. But they have also added a few fictional writing and acting clips, as they role-play scenarios of falling in love, having debt, etc. Some videos give more direct tutorials, like one where Justine shares what wedding dresses of the time looked like for some.
Justine explains wedding dresses of the time. www.youtube.com, Early American
Of note, Missouri was added to the Union in 1821 after President Monroe signed Presidential Proclamation 28. And like many Southern states at the time, it was dehumanizingly added as a slave state. (Missouri abolished slavery after a state ordinance was passed in January 1865, just before the U.S. Congress proposed the 13th Amendment.) With that in mind, any reenactments (truly of any time period) are going to look far different for some than for others.
To dig into this a bit, Upworthy spoke with historian Allen J. Weiner, author of David Crockett in Texas: His Search for New Land, for some knowledge on the time period. He, of course, also points out that people's experiences were often dependent on one's location, income, and race.
He shares insight on what's being depicted in Ron and Justine's videos. "The day-to-day routine on a small family farm consisted largely of food cultivation, harvesting, and preparation at home. Beyond what was consumed at home, crops were harvested in season and marketed. In some cases, crops could be used to barter for goods or to pay off loans, provided the lender was willing to accept such payment. Some farmers leased their lands and might pay rent in cash during times of good harvests, or in crops or livestock at other times."
He notes that land ownership was tricky. "In rural America, much of day-to-day life could revolve around land ownership, or rather the lack of it. Those who were able to buy their land and claim legal ownership of it were in a much better financial position than those who could not. Then, they only had to face the daily demands of farming life. Of course, they still had to pay tax on their land, and for some of them that could be a burden. Failure to pay one's property tax could result in losing their land."
People reenact going into debt in the 1800s. www.youtube.com, Early American
Just this past summer, Ron and Justine added baby Ronald Richard Rayfield VI to their family. Per Justine's Instagram page, she shared, "You don't know how much love a person can possibly feel until you see your child for the first time. I am deeply in love with this little bean of a man, I can't get over it."
Justine shares her morning routine with her son, reenacting life in the 1800s. www.youtube.com
Little Ron is being incorporated into their videos and fans seem to be loving the new addition.