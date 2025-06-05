Third graders help surprise beloved music teacher with a proposal on the last day of school
She thought the cameras were rolling for a different reason.
Summer break got off to a sweet start for music teacher Danielle Sutherland. The third grade teacher at Old Bonhomme Elementary School in St. Louis, Missouri got the surprise of a lifetime when her class helped her fiancé Josh propose to her on the last day of school.
He planned an elaborate proposal disguised as part of an end-of-year interview with the school district's Director of Communications, Kimberly G. McKenzie, M.A.
"Josh apparently reached out to my Principal about a month ago letting her know what he wanted to do. From there, it just took off!" Sutherland tells Upworthy. "My third grade teammates, ESL teacher, music teacher, and a few others all orchestrated a plan. Kimberly came on the last day of school to 'do an interview and photoshoot to include in the end of year communication about elementary choirs'."
Sutherland was told to dress up for the interview. "What a bummer!!" she quips. "I went to the 'interview' and we took pictures. Little did I know that my students were not just having a snack waiting for me to get back, but were instead being clued in on the big surprise."
After the interview, Sutherland walked back into her classroom where "Invisible String" by Taylor Swift was playing, and she saw Josh standing there. She immediately burst into tears.
"Josh brought his parents, my parents, my brothers, other family, close friends, and asked the students if they would help him pop the question!" she adds. "Needless to say, I was completely surprised (hearing) my students say 'Will you marry him?' Between shaking hands and lots of happy tears, I said YES!"
Danielle Sutherland poses with her fiancé Josh and her third grade class at Old Bonhomme Elementary School.Courtesy of Ladue Schools Communications Department
The proposal went off without a hitch, and Sutherland was completely surprised. "As a little girl, I’ve dreamed about this day forever, and he somehow planned a proposal that was greater than I could have ever imagined," she says. "My students mean the world to me. They are truly my family for an entire year."
She credits Josh for planning the truly perfect proposal: "Josh knew what I wanted without me ever saying a word about it. He knows me more than I know myself," she adds. "He knew how important it was for me to include my students (my classroom family) in this massive life moment. My heart was overwhelmingly full."
Josh proposes to Old Bonhomme Elementary School third grade teacher Danielle Sutherland.Courtesy of Ladue Schools Communications Department
Sutherland also shared more about the couple's love story, and how the two met. "Josh and I have been together for a little over a year. He moved from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis, and he works for the city of Brentwood. He is truly the most wonderful man I have ever met. He has made all of my wildest dreams a reality," she says. "I am a self-proclaimed 'professional bridesmaid' and have been in so many weddings of my friends. He made sure that I had the big romantic gesture that every woman deserves. I couldn’t be more excited to spend the rest of my life with him!"