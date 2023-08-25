+
Joy

Anchor begins reading 'breaking news' report and realizes it's a marriage proposal

The look on her face 🥲

@ceraynicholson/TikTok

The best kind of breaking news

THIS JUST IN: Love is beautiful.

Just ask news anchor Cornelia Nicholson, who thought it was business as usual while reading a breaking news bulletin.

That is until she realized it was a brilliant marriage proposal in disguise.

The look of shock and delight on Nicholson’s face while she reads, “Coming up right now, we have the story of two young journalists…who just so happened to find love in the same industry?" as pictures of herself with boyfriend (and fellow reporter) Riley Nagel pop up onscreen are priceless enough.

But when Nagel actually appears in the studio to give his “special report”? That’s something worthy of a rom-com. Not only did he totally master the art of surprise, but he thoughtfully listed out all the things that he loved about Nicholson before popping the question. And he did it all without ever losing his news anchor voice.

Watch:

@ceraynicholson Still at a loss for words😭💍 @Riley Nagel hid this so well. I am so excited for our future together #shesafiance #proposalvideo #engagement #news #chattanooga #localnews #love #wedding #surpriseproposal ♬ original sound - Ceray Nicholson

Nicholson wasn’t the only one left swooning after Nagel’s epic proposal. Check out what other folks had to say:

“As a producer, I would have been so giddy the whole show waiting on this. Congrats.”

“This was the sweetest, most gentle proposal. I’m crying.”

“A legend! I’ve never seen a news proposal.”

“I love hearing her voice when she realizes.”

“BREAKING NEWS: I’M SOBBING CONGRATS.”

“I know everybody behind the cameras is crying. This is too much for my heart.

Creative, sincere proposals just never get old, do they?

Albertsons
O Organics
Family

1 in 8 kids in the U.S. experiences food insecurity. One simple grocery choice can help.

It's truly a win-win.

Albertsons

No child should have to worry about getting enough food to thrive.

True

When you’re a kid, summer means enjoying the fun of the season—plentiful sunshine, free time with friends, splashing in pools and sprinklers. But not every child’s summer is as carefree as it should be.

For some, summer means going hungry. According to Feeding America, food insecurity affects 1 in 8 children in the U.S., largely because families lose the free or reduced-price meals at school that help keep them fed during the school year.

But back-to-school time doesn’t make food insecurity disappear, either. Hunger is a year-round issue, and with the increased cost of groceries, it’s gotten harder for families who were already struggling to put food on the table.

So what can be done—or more specifically, what can the average person do—to help?

The good news is that one simple choice at the grocery store can help ease the burden a bit for those experiencing food insecurity. And the even better news is that it’s also a healthy choice for ourselves, our families and our planet. When we’re out on our regular shopping trips, we can simply look for the O Organics versions of things we would already buy.

But wait—aren’t we all feeling the pinch at the checkout stand? And isn’t organic food expensive? Here’s the thing: Organic food is often much more affordable than you might think. The cost difference between organic and non-organic products keeps narrowing, and many organic and non-organic foods are now almost identical in price. Sometimes you’ll even find that an organic product is actually cheaper than its brand-name non-organic counterpart.

Since 2005, O Organics has helped give health-conscious shoppers more options by making organic food more accessible and affordable. And now, it’s helping those same shoppers take action to fight food insecurity. For every O Organics product you purchase, the company will donate a meal to someone in need through the Albertsons Companies Foundation—for up to a total of 28 million meals.

Look for the O Organics label in every aisle.O Organics

Here’s what that means in real-world terms:

Say you’re throwing an end-of-summer backyard BBQ bash. If you were to buy O Organics ground beef, hamburger buns, ketchup and sea salt potato chips, you’d be donating four meals just by buying those four ingredients. If you added O Organics butter lettuce and O Organics sandwich slice pickles, you’d be donating two more meals, and so on.

And where are those meals going? Albertsons Companies Foundation works with a network of national and local charities fighting hunger, and regional divisions choose organizations to fund locally. So every O Organics product you purchase means a meal on the table for someone in your area who might not otherwise have the nourishment they need.

No kid should have to worry about getting enough food to thrive. We all make conscious choices each time we walk down a grocery store aisle, and by choosing

O Organics, we can make a difference in a child’s life while also making healthy choices for ourselves and our families. It’s truly a win-win.
Pop Culture

Woman who lives on a cruise ship for free shares the 4 things she can’t do

Living on a ship isn’t perfect. It’s just close to perfect.

via Pixabay/Pexels

A beautiful ocean liner

Upworthy has covered a few stories about people who decided to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than living on land or in a nursing home. These stories have connected with millions because they say a lot about the modern cost of living but are also aspirational.

Christine Kesteloo has become popular on TikTok with over 680,000 followers because she shares what living on a cruise ship is really like. Kesteloo is the wife of the ship’s Staff Chief Engineer, so she gets to live on the boat for free. She only has to pay for alcohol and soda, which she gets for half off.

“I live on a cruise ship for half the year with my husband, and it's often as glamorous as it sounds,” she told Insider. “After all, I don't cook, clean, make my bed, do laundry or pay for food.“

Planet

Educating women is the fastest way to combat climate change

True

We all want the world to be better and what better place to start than at home? Enter: Wildgrid, an all-female team providing education and empowering women to “electrify” their homes.

Why women? Women make 91% of ALL decisions in their households. And that’s no small thing when it comes to sustainability – 20% of all carbon emissions are from our homes! Electricity, gas-burning stoves, furnaces, hot water heaters, and many more – all of these everyday appliances make a big difference in how eco-friendly our homes are.

So what is the fastest way to make major reductions in household carbon emissions? Educating and empowering women!

Creating a more energy-efficient home – called electrification – is a process that can often feel confusing and overwhelming, particularly to folks who are often marginalized in male-dominant spaces.

“In spaces with men where this kind of topic is being covered, I find myself feeling [overwhelmed]... I found it really great that it was for women,” said one Wildgrid user who took Wildgrid’s women-only education course, Voltage Vixens.

Wildgrid’s online tool is simple, intuitive, and requires no previous background in sustainability to understand. To calculate all the rebates you qualify for, visit WildgridHome.com.

Family

Experts plead with parents to stop cracking eggs on their toddlers' heads. No, really.

Kids' emotional reactions shouldn't be used as viral fodder.

ponce_photography/Canva

The "egg crack challenge" on TikTok is more harmful than it is funny.

There are plenty of viral videos involving children that are perfectly harmless. Kids are naturally hilarious, and it's not unusual for parents to capture their wee ones saying or doing something adorably funny.

At Upworthy, we often share cute viral kid videos, like the Italian preschooler who gesticulates like an old Sicilian grampa or the 4-year-old snowboarder in a dinosaur suit or the 3-year-old with incredible moves dancing alongside choreographed dancers. These are kiddos just doing what they do—genuine, wholesome kid moments caught on video.

Sometimes we share viral kid videos that are clearly set up, often with some kind of a positive parenting lesson included. But such videos are a far cry from a viral TikTok trend that involves parents cracking eggs on their children's heads and recording their reactions.

From the farm to your living room: BloomsyBox's sustainable flowers will brighten your world

Celebrate life's milestones, or just make any day special with a weekly or monthly subscription to BloomsyBox — the gift that blooms all year round.

Flowers hold a distinctive place in our lives. They're there when we want to express love, celebrate milestones, or simply add a touch of beauty to our everyday life. A vase filled with colorful blooms isn't just a decorative accent; it's a mood booster, a conversation starter, a breath of fresh air. It’s the delicate balance between nature’s wild beauty and a gardener’s careful attention. And BloomsyBox is a service that doesn't merely deliver flowers but curates joy, beauty, and nature’s elegance right to your doorstep.


Expertly Curated
BloomsyBox Flower Subscriptions
BloomsyBox Flower Subscription
$59.99+ at BloomsyBox


This isn't your standard flower delivery; it's a sustainable flower subscription service that pairs the magic of blossoming petals with a commitment to ethical sourcing and eco-friendly practices. It serves as your personal gardener, delivering this extraordinary beauty straight to your home every week, every two weeks, or once a month. BloomsyBox makes it possible with flexible subscription plans designed to cater to your lifestyle or gifting needs.

Whether you're a lover of roses, a fan of orchids, or someone who adores a mix of seasonal blooms, BloomsyBox has you covered. And the best part? Every bouquet you receive is a surprise, a new chance to discover an exotic variety or reacquaint with a classic favorite.

What Is BloomsyBox?

Let's dive deeper into what sets BloomsyBox apart from other flower delivery services - its commendable commitment to sustainability. The ethos of BloomsyBox is deeply rooted in conscious consumption and ethical sourcing. Each bouquet is wrapped in paper, not plastic, significantly reducing waste. But the eco-friendly approach doesn’t stop there. Even the farms they partner with share the same philosophy, focusing on sustainable farming practices that respect and protect our precious environment.

BloomsyBox takes pride in partnering with farms from every corner of the world. This global outreach brings you the most vibrant and unique flower varieties. And through their collaboration with Rainforest Alliance-certified growers, BloomsyBox chooses farms that prioritize fair wages, safe working conditions, and sustainable farming practices. This ensures that every bouquet is a step towards a better world. When you open a BloomsyBox, you're not just receiving a collection of beautiful blooms but participating in a global initiative for ethical and sustainable farming.

When it comes to blooms, freshness is king, and BloomsyBox reigns supreme. They ship flowers directly from the farms where they are picked, meaning your flowers are just 2-5 days post-harvest when they arrive at your door. And here's the delightful twist - the flowers arrive in bud form, giving you the unique pleasure of watching them unfold and bloom. This doesn't just extend the life of your bouquet; it makes you a part of the blossoming journey, brightening your world one bloom at a time.

How It Works

The journey to add more color and fragrance to your life starts by signing up for a BloomsyBox subscription. Customizing your plan is a breeze, making it as unique as you are. You can choose from weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly delivery options to perfectly fit your lifestyle. The process is designed to be as flexible as needed, giving you total control over when and how often you'd like to receive your fresh bouquet.

Once you've picked your plan, BloomsyBox gets down to making your floral dreams come true. This involves a meticulously detailed process of selecting, handpicking, and packing your flowers with utmost care. From rare orchids to classic roses, each bouquet is a stunning display of variety, chosen for their beauty, freshness, and uniqueness. It’s not just a box of flowers; it’s a box of stories – each flower comes with a tale of its journey from a far-flung corner of the world.

The finishing touch to the BloomsyBox experience is their reliable and flexible delivery. You don't have to fret about logistics; they bring your blooms straight from the farm to your doorstep. Catering to various lifestyles and needs, BloomsyBox ensures that your flowers arrive when you want them to, offering a freshness guarantee that surpasses any grocery store bouquet. It's like receiving fresh air and a burst of colors delivered right to your home just in time to brighten your day.

What’s In The Box?

As the old adage goes, it's what's inside that counts. This certainly rings true with BloomsyBox. Upon receiving your box, you'll find a bouquet and a hand-tied arrangement of the finest global flowers curated just for you. Every delivery holds a surprise – from exotic orchids to romantic roses and cheerful sunflowers; the bouquet you receive depends on the season and the most exceptional blooms handpicked from the farms. Wrapped in eco-friendly paper and not plastic, these flowers come with comprehensive care instructions specific to the floral varieties in the box. This ensures you know precisely how to maintain your blooms for the longest possible vase life.

Expertly Curated
BloomsyBox Flower Subscriptions
BloomsyBox Flower Subscription
$59.99+ at BloomsyBox

The Perfect Gift

Considering a gift that keeps on giving? Whether it's a birthday, an anniversary, a graduation, or even just because a BloomsyBox subscription is the answer. Each delivery feels like a personally crafted surprise, opening up a world of floral beauty and wonder for your loved ones. It’s not just a gift but a recurring burst of joy, a celebration of life's vibrant hues and sweet scents, a reminder that they are cherished, month after month.

But what's a gift without a personal touch? With BloomsyBox, each delivery can be accompanied by a heartfelt note. Maybe it's a fond memory, a motivational quote, or a simple 'I love you' — whatever your message, it adds a beautiful human touch to the fresh bloom delivery, making it a gift they won’t soon forget.

Order Now

In an increasingly chaotic world, BloomsyBox brings a breath of fresh air, quite literally, with its vibrant, sustainably-sourced blooms. This flower subscription service isn't just about delivering nature's finest creations to your doorstep. It’s about embracing ethical practices, promoting sustainability, and ensuring the quality and freshness of every stem that goes into your bouquet. With a focus on customer satisfaction, BloomsyBox has revolutionized how we gift, celebrate, and enjoy flowers.


Expertly Curated
BloomsyBox Flower Subscriptions
BloomsyBox Flower Subscription
$59.99+ at BloomsyBox


So, why wait for a special occasion? Transform your space into a natural sanctuary, or share this joy with your loved ones. Click here to discover the magic that is BloomsyBoxiscover the magic that is BloomsyBox today. With their vast variety of subscription plans, there's something for everyone. Experience the thrill of having the rainforest delivered to your living room, one bloom at a time. Trust us, once you start, you'll never want to go back to the tired, dull grocery store bouquets again.

Democracy

The idea they're 'indoctrinating' is false': GOP candidate stands up for teachers at debate

"They’re working in low-paying jobs, and they’re fighting for those kids and their families.”

via Northdakotauser/Wikimedia Commons

Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota

Over the past few years, there's been a concern among some conservatives that specific topics, such as LGBTQ awareness and critical race theory, are too prevalent in classrooms. These concerns have inspired various legislative actions, such as book bans and restrictions on discussing LGBTQ topics in schools.

Unfortunately, this debate has also resulted in a hostile work environment for some teachers and administrators, and clashes at school board meetings have been commonplace. In extreme situations, educators have been accused of grooming children into becoming LGBTQ.

Critics of the conservative scorched-earth approach to education believe that it’s nothing more than a manufactured moral panic used by politicians to garner support on issues that hit close to home for parents. A disturbing aspect of the education backlash is that it often targets teachers who already have a tough job.

Family

Millennial mom asks her own mom about raising a kid in the 80s and is mortified

"What did you do without Google?!"

@thedailytay/TikTok

"My anxiety could not have handled the 80s."

Raising kids is tough no matter what generation you fall into, but it’s hard to deny that there was something much simpler about the childrearing days of yesteryear, before the internet offered a million and one ways that parents could be—and probably are—doing it all very, very wrong.

Taylor Wolfe, a millennial mom, exemplifies this as she asks her own mother a series of rapid-fire questions about raising her during the 80s and the stark contrast in attitudes becomes blatantly apparent.

First off, Wolfe can’t comprehend how her mom survived without being able to Google everything. (Not even a parent, but I feel this.)

