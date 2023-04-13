+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Family

Woman films her ex-husband proposing to his girlfriend in refreshingly heartwarming TikTok

Such a great example of what healthy blended families can look like.

blended families, divorce, coparenting
@blinkerthanks/TikTok

Leah filmed her ex-husband, Steve, proposing to his girlfriend, Shonda.

Proposal videos are usually incredibly heartwarming, but this one is its own flavor of sweetness, as it offers a refreshingly uplifting glimpse of what a healthy relationship between divorcés can look like.

Leah Bourdo, a single mom in Michigan, recently went viral on TikTok after filming her ex-husband, Steve, proposing to his girlfriend (spoiler: now fiancée), Shonda.

The video shows Steve getting down on one knee for Shonda, who is visibly thrilled, as Leah and Steve’s two daughters welcome their new stepmom with a card and flowers.

Leah’s on-screen text reads:

"This weekend I got to be there when my ex-husband proposed to his girlfriend. She is the kind of woman I have prayed would come into his life. She is incredible with our daughters, and they love her so much. Not only is she good to our girls, she respects the co-parenting relationship we have for our children. On top of that, she has become my friend, my family even. I love her with all my heart. And to my ex: Thank you for letting me be a part of this moment and sharing her with me."

"Welcome to the home team, Shonda," her video concluded. "We love you.”

@blinkerthanks I got to video my ex husband propose to his girlfriend…so special❤️ #coparenting#coparentinggoals#coparentingchamps#exhusbandsnewwife#bonusmom @the_shonda.rae @stevebourdo ♬ A thousand years - Zeus

Viewers were taken aback by how these two divorcés were able to create their own happy, healthy blended family.

“Proof it doesn’t have to be all drama and spiteful, the kids are happy and that’s more important than anything and anyone,” one person wrote.

“This has made me sob my heart out,” wrote another. “How unselfish of you. You have taught me a HUGE lesson.”


Of course, getting to this stage of their post-divorce relationship took some work. Steve and Leah shared with Today.com that their marriage was a “living hell,” with issues of verbal abuse, addiction and simply marrying quite young being major contributing factors.

Initially, their separation was equally difficult. During the first four years of their divorce, they blocked each other's phone numbers and only communicated through email or in-laws. Ultimately, "the only way we could make it work is to prioritize our children and put aside our feelings for one another," Leah recalled. "We were able to forgive each other."

"Any time you hate somebody, you're only hurting yourself," added Steve.

Their commitment has certainly paid off. Steve and Leah might no longer be married, but their friendship is thriving. Viewers on TikTok have gushed over Leah’s previous TikToks showing Steve randomly checking in, fixing a flat tire and generally being a positive support system. The love shared in their little blended family is evident.

.
@blinkerthanks Replying to @konfusion1 @stevebourdo is my hero🙏🏻🤣🤣. He came with his gf and fixed my flat🙌🏻. Then I got to hang out with my kids and @the_shonda.rae for a while. Lucky girl🥰 #coparentinggoals#coparentsoftheyear#babydaddy♬ Hero - Mariah Carey

Perhaps Leah and Steve’s dynamic isn’t possible for every ex-couple, but it speaks volumes for what can happen when resentment is replaced by loving and respectful communication. This is what makes a healthy family, and they are living proof of it.

From Your Site Articles
love
Joy

NICU nurse adopts 14-year-old patient who delivered triplets alone

“I knew it would be impossible to find a foster home that would take all four of them. No one was going to take a teen mom and her preemie triplets.”

Today|YouTube

NICU nurse adopts teen with three babies.

Having your first baby is a scary experience. Everything is new—you've quite literally never done this before—not to mention an entire human is going to be removed from your body one way or another. Childbirth, no matter how your baby leaves your body, is not for the weak. But imagine giving birth alone to not just one baby, but three, all at the same time. Then imagine doing that feat at the age of 14.

Shariya Small experienced that scenario in a hospital in Indiana, and her nurse Katrina Mullen took note. Small's babies were premature, born at just 26 weeks, when the average gestation for triplets is 33 weeks, according to ReproductiveFacts.org. Due to their early birth, the babies, Serenitee, Samari and Sarayah, had to stay in the NICU at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis for more than five months, according to Today.com.

During their time in the NICU, Mullen noticed the young mom visited her babies alone, not appearing to have much of a support system. “She’d be there alone for days at a time sitting at her babies’ bedside,” Mullen told Today.com.

Keep ReadingShow less
nicu nurse
Joy

This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history

Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.

The Carol Burnett Show Official/YouTube

"The Carol Burnett Show" had one of the funniest outtakes in TV history.

"The Carol Burnett Show" ran from 1967 to 1978 and has been touted as one of the best television series of all time. The cast and guest stars of the show included comedic greats such as Tim Conway, Betty White, Steve Martin, Vicki Lawrence, Dick Van Dyke, Lyle Waggoner, Harvey Korman and others who went on to have long, successful comedy careers.

One firm rule Carol Burnett had on her show was that the actors stay in character. She felt it was especially important not to break character during the "Family" scenes, in which the characters Ed and Eunice Higgins (a married couple) and Mama (Eunice's mother) would play host to various colorful characters in their home.

"I never wanted to stop and do a retake, because I like our show to be ‘live,’" she wrote in her memoir, as reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "So when the ‘Family’ sketches came along, I was adamant that we never break up in those scenes, because Eunice, Ed, and Mama were, in an odd way, sacred to me. They were real people in real situations, some of which were as sad and pitiful as they were funny, and I didn’t want any of us to break the fourth wall and be out of character.”

It was a noble goal, and one that went right out the window—with Burnett leading the way—in a "Family" sketch during the show's final season that ended with the entire cast rolling with laughter.

Keep ReadingShow less
carol burnett show
Joy

A teacher ran to a classroom to break up a fight, but what she found was the complete opposite

Her students were all in on the sweet surprise.

@lilythern/TikTok

Teacher runs toward what she thought was a fight in her classroom.

It's been said countless times, but teachers really are the best and bravest of us all. Anyone who has spent time surrounded by kids, trying to help them learn while managing the countless crises that can occur when hundreds of immature humans are put together in one place, knows that teaching encompasses so much more than just academic instruction. Teachers serve as mentors, counselors, nurses, mediators and sometimes even security guards.

That's why a middle school teacher who thought there was a fight happening in her classroom ran full speed toward it—in a dress and heels, no less.

A TikTok video shared by @lilythern shows a teacher sprinting down a school hallway with an overlay of text that reads, "This middle school teacher thought she was running to break up a fight." As she runs into the classroom, she sees a couple of dozen students gathered in a tight circle and shouting. The teacher immediately starts pushing her way through the outside of the circle, yelling, "Hey! Break it up! Break it up!"

But there is no breaking up to be had. In fact, what she finds is the exact opposite.

Keep ReadingShow less
teachers
Identity

Gen X advice for Gen Z: Woman shares the things she wishes 'somebody told me in my twenties’

'You date people you think you deserve. You deserve better.'

via MelodyNoteVintage/TikTok

Gen Xer shares some timeless advice for Gen Z.

Meghan Smith is the owner of Melody Note Vintage store in the eternally hip town of Palm Springs, California, and her old-school Gen X advice has really connected with younger people on TikTok.

In a video posted in December 2022, she shares the advice she wishes that “somebody told me in my twenties” and it has received more than 13 million views. Smith says that she gave the same advice to her partner's two daughters when they reached their twenties.

The video is hashtagged #GenX advice for #GenZ and late #millennials. Sorry older millennials, you’re too old to receive these pearls of wisdom.

Keep ReadingShow less
advice
Family

Pediatrician goes viral after sharing the 'secret' milestones parents might be missing

These things might not be on the traditional checklist, but they are baby benchmarks nonetheless.

@ThePediPals/TikTok

There are many, many milestones in a baby's development

There are some chapters in a baby’s development that all parents know to anticipate—taking those first steps, saying that first word, doing their first backflip (okay maybe not that last one, but you get it).

However, as pediatrician Dr. Sami explains in a now-viral TikTok, there are also some common, yet not-so-publicized “secret” milestones that many parents might be experiencing without even realizing it.

Rather than adding potential stress, she hopes that this list might help parents recognize that there are plenty of benchmarks worth taking note of and celebrating…and to also not agonize over fitting into a finite timeline.

Keep ReadingShow less
tiktok
Joy

Little girl thinks her mom is an alien from outer space after finding her passport

Maybe "Men In Black" was a little too real for the sweet girl.

Canva

Little girl is afraid her mom is from outer space.

When you're little, you don't understand a whole lot, mostly because you just got here a little while ago. Oftentimes, those little instances of misunderstandings turn into stories you laugh at when you're older and have more time on Earth under your belt. For Nala-Joye, her "when you were little" story will be a bit more hilarious because she mistakenly thought her mom was an alien from outer space.

That's right. She thought her mom, Shaakira Brandon, was an alien after she found her mom's passport and saw a picture of space on the last page. One can only imagine the things that went through her head. I'm sure she wondered if her mom was actually her mom and if that made her an alien too. Perhaps she was hatched from a slimy egg and was awaiting her own alien powers.

Who knows, but whatever was running through her head was clearly scary at the time because this poor girl was very upset at the thought of her mom being an alien. But it turns out the girl, who is 5 years old, had recently seen "Men in Black." I'm sure, thinking back, the mom wonders if that was the wisest choice for a little one with a wild imagination.

Keep ReadingShow less
passport alien
Trending Stories