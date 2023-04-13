Woman films her ex-husband proposing to his girlfriend in refreshingly heartwarming TikTok
Such a great example of what healthy blended families can look like.
Proposal videos are usually incredibly heartwarming, but this one is its own flavor of sweetness, as it offers a refreshingly uplifting glimpse of what a healthy relationship between divorcés can look like.
Leah Bourdo, a single mom in Michigan, recently went viral on TikTok after filming her ex-husband, Steve, proposing to his girlfriend (spoiler: now fiancée), Shonda.
The video shows Steve getting down on one knee for Shonda, who is visibly thrilled, as Leah and Steve’s two daughters welcome their new stepmom with a card and flowers.
Leah’s on-screen text reads:
"This weekend I got to be there when my ex-husband proposed to his girlfriend. She is the kind of woman I have prayed would come into his life. She is incredible with our daughters, and they love her so much. Not only is she good to our girls, she respects the co-parenting relationship we have for our children. On top of that, she has become my friend, my family even. I love her with all my heart. And to my ex: Thank you for letting me be a part of this moment and sharing her with me."
"Welcome to the home team, Shonda," her video concluded. "We love you.”
@blinkerthanks I got to video my ex husband propose to his girlfriend…so special❤️ #coparenting#coparentinggoals#coparentingchamps#exhusbandsnewwife#bonusmom @the_shonda.rae @stevebourdo ♬ A thousand years - Zeus
Viewers were taken aback by how these two divorcés were able to create their own happy, healthy blended family.
“Proof it doesn’t have to be all drama and spiteful, the kids are happy and that’s more important than anything and anyone,” one person wrote.
“This has made me sob my heart out,” wrote another. “How unselfish of you. You have taught me a HUGE lesson.”
Of course, getting to this stage of their post-divorce relationship took some work. Steve and Leah shared with Today.com that their marriage was a “living hell,” with issues of verbal abuse, addiction and simply marrying quite young being major contributing factors.
Initially, their separation was equally difficult. During the first four years of their divorce, they blocked each other's phone numbers and only communicated through email or in-laws. Ultimately, "the only way we could make it work is to prioritize our children and put aside our feelings for one another," Leah recalled. "We were able to forgive each other."
"Any time you hate somebody, you're only hurting yourself," added Steve.
Their commitment has certainly paid off. Steve and Leah might no longer be married, but their friendship is thriving. Viewers on TikTok have gushed over Leah’s previous TikToks showing Steve randomly checking in, fixing a flat tire and generally being a positive support system. The love shared in their little blended family is evident..
@blinkerthanks Replying to @konfusion1 @stevebourdo is my hero🙏🏻🤣🤣. He came with his gf and fixed my flat🙌🏻. Then I got to hang out with my kids and @the_shonda.rae for a while. Lucky girl🥰 #coparentinggoals#coparentsoftheyear#babydaddy♬ Hero - Mariah Carey
Perhaps Leah and Steve’s dynamic isn’t possible for every ex-couple, but it speaks volumes for what can happen when resentment is replaced by loving and respectful communication. This is what makes a healthy family, and they are living proof of it.