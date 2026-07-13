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Gen Xers and Millennials share the ‘distinct smells’ from the ’90s that defined the decade

“Cucumber Melon and Camel Lights.”

By

Emily Shiffer

By

Upworthy Staff

90s smells, scents of the 90s, bath and body works 90s, cucumber melon, runts, runts candy
Photo credit: Images via Reddit/Dove04Gen Xers and Millennials describe what the '90s smelled like, from Bath & Body Works' Cucumber Melon to banana-flavored Runts.

The ’90s were a decade like no other. With TV psychics, parachutes in gym class, and iconic TV shows binged during sick days, the era was packed with uniquely memorable moments that Generation X and Millennials still feel nostalgic about today.

Beyond the epic CDs and cartoons, the ’90s were also defined by specific scents. Gen Xers and Millennials on Reddit recently discussed the nostalgic smells of the decade—from specific foods like banana-flavored Runts to the distinct scent of roller-rink carpet and classic Bath & Body Works fragrances. Here’s what they had to say:

The scents everyone instantly remembers

“Cigarettes and this [roller rink] carpet….Ahhhhh memories.” – Battlerapschef

“And teen spirit.” – UbermachoGuy

“5 year old Runts in the quarter vending machine. Banana.” – 9829eisB09E83C

Cucumber Melon and Camel Lights.” – Heatherjjjjjjjj

“This nasty [Glad Country Garden] potpourri spray. I can hear the very specific sound that spray made with its thick *ss pressed button. CHSHHHHH.” – abby-rose, Constant-Net-4652, D4FF00

“[Victoria’s Secret] Love Spell.” – a_solid_6

“McDonald’s happy meal toys had a certain smell that I can remember to this day. Probably poison.” – ogmoss

CK one everywhere.” – snn1326j

“Clove cigarettes and espresso. Especially for goths.” – Lost_Balloon_, Vesper2000

Let’s not forget Drakkar Noir.” – Technical-Donut-7354

More smells that took people right back

“LA Looks hair gel.” – FarAd1429

“Electronics. The smell of cathode ray monitors and TVs, Blockbuster VHS tape boxes, the inside of Nintendo cartridges when you blew the dust out, etc.” – oceanicwhitetip

“Fresh vinyl from blowup furniture.” – Asterclad

“Herbal Essence.” – barcham22

“The 90’s had a number of unique smells. Especially if you were a kid. Lots of toys had these weird off gassing smells, like the creepy crawlers set. Sort of a sweet plastic smell. We also had the blessing of grandparents old Christmas decorations that smelled different from the stuff manufactured overseas today. The things our grandparents stored were probably slightly toxic but had a very, very nostalgic energy to them. You could almost smell the past.” – TrillDough

“Like dew evaporating off the pavement.” – zekerthedog

Nautica, Cool Water, Hugo Boss, Curve and Polo Sport.” – GurrenLagann214

“Apple shampoo, mall food courts, and movie theater popcorn.” – thatmattschultz

Even more ’90s smells nobody forgot

Elizabeth Arden Sunflowers or Gap Grass.” – Apprehensive-Stay196

“The smell from traffic…inescapable. Before catalytic converters were regulated you could smell transportation on you. Go stand in a busy covered parking garage and you will get a hint of what the cities smelled like.” – h1storyguy

“LEMON PLEDGE!!!!!” – BlackDynamite58990

“I remember many girls almost choking us with their vanilla perfume. God it was sickening.” – fettoter84

“Little incense candles inside incense warmers. Bong hits filtered thru a shampoo bottle stuffed with dryer sheets. Ralph Lauren Polo. JOOP! Any cologne/perfume sample from a magazine. Marlboro Lights. Empty Busch Light cans. And the sweet sweet smell of slacking…” – Live_Past_8978

“The inside spine of a plastic VHS tape cover.” – canoe4you

“Wet JNCO’s and wet barefoot sandals with a mix of Polo or Pear Berry Splash and cigarette smoke.” – xxMalVeauXxx

“Fruitopia.” – No_Tart686

“Go into a old school bowling alley and that’s exactly what 90’s smelled like.” – ItsBal707

“And Extra chewing gum.” – Ill-Emu-1121

“Sbarro pizza in a mall. That weird smell of water from a hose in the heat. Sunblock. The smell of a new Gameboy game.” – Eris_Balm

The smells that never really left

At the end of the day, it’s wild how a single whiff of Drakkar Noir or roller rink carpet can instantly drop you back into a specific afternoon from decades ago. Smell has a way of holding onto memories that even photos and songs can’t quite match. The ’90s may be long over, but for anyone who lived through it, those scents are still just one deep breath away.

This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.

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