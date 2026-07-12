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People rally behind an older woman who refused to train her 25-year-old replacement

“Want me to smile while you humiliate me? Wrong person.”

By

Heather Wake

By

Upworthy Staff

When an older employee was asked to train a 25-year-old to do the same job she’d been doing for as long as the young recruit had been alive, she had some choice words. And it became a vital lesson in not getting exploited.

The TikTok creator, who goes by The Unobsolete (@theunobsolete) centers her content around helping people “fight age bias” in the workplace. She explained how she had been “passed over” for a promotion that she had rightfully earned over the past two-and-a-half decades and was instead expected to train someone “fresh out of grad school” who presumably would then do the job for a fraction of the price.

“They expected me to teach her the job they said I wasn’t good enough for.”

The Unobsolete didn’t entertain pleasantries as she flat-out said “no.”

I’m not your free training program,” she explained. “Want me to smile while you humiliate me? Wrong person.” Furthermore, she noted that if she were going to move forward with the training, she would be expecting “triple salary consulting rates” as payment.

The line that shut HR down cold

While she got reprimanded by HR for not “being a team player,” she maintained her stance that she deserved to be “fairly compensated for her expertise” or she wasn’t sharing it.

“They said [I was] not supporting [the] team. I said [the] team didn’t support me.”

She then concluded the video with a word of caution to other folks who might find themselves in similar situations:

“The second you stop being useful, they stop pretending to care. So stop pretending you owe them anything.”

With over four million views, the video certainly resonated. People flooded the comments agreeing how real ageism is in the workplace, and commended The Unobsolete for standing her ground.

“Can’t be a team player for a team that played you,” one person said.

Quite a few shared their own horror stories. One person recalled, “They hired 6 people to replace me and the work I was doing & wanted me to train them. Nope.”

Another said, “I was laid off from a job and they said they’d be fine, because I wrote a literal manual on how to do everything for when I was on vacation. First thing I threw in the trash cleaning out my office. They emailed a few days later, asking where it was. I told them.”

How the company tried to push her out

In subsequent videos, The Unobsolete shared that while she didn’t get fired outright (for obvious legal reasons), the company had less direct ways of phasing her out. First, a meeting was held to discuss her “attitude.” Then, she was excluded from company functions and given less work. Eventually, she was called into another meeting and told the company’s culture might not be a “good fit” for her.

“I agree,” The Unobsolete apparently said in the meeting. “A culture that exploits experience isn’t a fit for me.”

Negotiating her way to a win

Still, she didn’t back down and asked what the severance package she would receive for leaving. Unsurprisingly, that offer started off low with two weeks’ worth of pay. The Unobsolete told them she expected six months of pay with full benefits through the end of the year, plus a neutral reference letter, and a release stating that they wouldn’t contest her unemployment.

When the manager said her demands were “unreasonable,” The Unobsolete replied, “So is asking me to train my replacement for free.”

“I’ve never been prouder of someone I don’t know,” one viewer wrote.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending. The Unobsolete got her demands met, and with that six months of pay, she was able to build what she “actually wanted.” Furthermore, she learned that not long after she left, the 25-year-old quit the job and the company was left scrambling to fill the position. Talk about karmic justice.

“Turns out, I wasn’t obsolete after all. I was just undervalued. There’s a difference.”

Now, she’s taking what she’s learned to help other experienced professionals protect themselves against being taken advantage of.

“They’re counting on you being afraid…stop being what they’re counting on.”

The takeaway for anyone feeling undervalued

At the end of the day, The Unobsolete’s story isn’t really about one company or one bad promotion decision. It’s about knowing your worth and refusing to let fear keep you quiet, even when speaking up feels risky. She didn’t get her old job back, and she didn’t need to. She walked away with six months of pay, her dignity intact, and a new mission helping others do the same. For anyone who’s ever been asked to do more for less, her story is proof that boundaries aren’t just allowed, they’re often exactly what it takes to be seen.

This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated.

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