Development specialist who’s worked with 5,000 kids shares one rule every parent should know.

Being a parent can sometimes feel like you’re on a treadmill: you’re working hard but getting nowhere. A classic example: you walk into your child’s bedroom only to trip over a pile of toys or, if you have a teenager, a mountain of dirty clothes. Before you know it, a question like, “Why is your room so messy?” flies out of your mouth. You’re hoping they’ll just apologize and pick things up. Instead, you get a shrug, a blank stare, or maybe even a full-blown meltdown in return. And what don’t you hear in return? An explanation.

You stand there, getting more impatient by the second, wondering why your kid can’t come up with an appropriate reply to your simple request. Then realize that it’s because you both already know exactly what the unsatisfying answer is. So how can parents break this cycle of asking leading questions that tend to lead to, well, nowhere?

Questioning the endless questions with one new rule

If this parent-child communication loop sounds familiar, there’s a reason—every parent does it at some point. According to child development specialists like Dr. Siggie Cohen, this disconnect isn’t because your child is trying to push your buttons; it’s because you’re asking them a question when you actually want them to act. It’s natural for most parents to want these exchanges to feel more collaborative. Many parents fall into a pattern of using a questioning tone with a gentle upward lilt of their voice at the end of their query. But kids don’t catch that nuance. Softening your language just triggers frustration and resistance instead.

It may be time to follow the new golden rule: Don’t ask. Tell.

The problem with rhetorical questions

After studying thousands of families and their communication dynamics, specialists have seen that parental questioning rarely moves the needle. When a mom or dad asks things like, “Why haven’t you started your homework?” or “Is it time to put your shoes on?”, they aren’t actually looking for a logical explanation. They just want to know why you haven’t done it. Their inquiry feels more like an accusation—wrapped up in a question mark.

When a kid hears “Why is your room so messy?”, they don’t think about cleaning up. Instead, they feel put on the spot by a question with no good answer.

@parenting.with.dr.siggie What If Your Child Isn’t “The Problem” It’s easy to feel like your child is “the issue” when behavior gets tough. But often, the real struggle lies in the dynamic, not the child. Here’s what to shift to see real change. ♬ original sound – Parenting.With.Dr.Siggie – Parenting.With.Dr.Siggie

Over time, this constant barrage leaves kids feeling defensive. They shut down since they don’t know how to answer, and parents get angry because they feel ignored. It’s a lose-lose battle that drains the peace right out of a household.

Shift from passive questioning of kids to clear direction

Dr. Brenna Hicks, a Child-Play Therapist, writes on her blog about actions a parent can take to shift the dynamic. The first step is to change your prompt. This doesn’t mean you need to become a harsh dictator. Instead, you can trade confusing, passive-aggressive phrasing for clear, kind, and direct communication.

@thekidcounselor My mantra is this: clear is kind, true is kind. So if I’m clear and I speak truthfully, that’s what I’m aiming for when I’m representing the model. When we can balance truth with professionalism, that’s where real advocacy happens. Advocacy is often charged for us. It comes with emotion. It comes when we feel ruffled, frustrated, or defensive about how the model is being misunderstood or dismissed. In those moments, it’s easy to respond in a way that is reactive, postured, or defensive. But when we stay grounded in professionalism and truth, that’s what actually plants seeds that can take root over time. ♬ original sound – thekidcounselor – thekidcounselor

Here are a few examples of how removing the question means stating the expectation plainly:

Instead of: “Why are your toys all over the floor?”

“Why are your toys all over the floor?” Try: “Dinner is ready, so these toys need to be put away.”

“Dinner is ready, so these toys need to be put away.” Instead of: “Are you ready to leave?”

“Are you ready to leave?” Try: “It’s time to put your shoes on so we can get in the car.”

It’s a small but important linguistic pivot that removes the guesswork for your child. They no longer need to decipher your mood or defend their past actions; they just need to learn what to do next. It reduces anxiety for them and saves you from endless, repetitive nagging. Try the “Don’t ask. Tell.” rule for a week, and you might just find that cooperation and mutual understanding are a lot closer than you think.