A bride’s divorced parents entered the reception together to ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’

When Stacy Jump heard “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” playing at work one day, most people would have just hummed along. Jump, who is divorced from her ex-husband, Randall Hazer, heard a dare. Their daughter’s wedding was coming up, the two of them were going to enter the reception together, and Taylor Swift had just handed them the perfect soundtrack.

As People reported, Jump and Hazer’s daughter, Sydney, married Tanner Eberle at Freedom Farms in Valencia, Pennsylvania, on May 23. When it came time for the wedding party to enter the reception, the bride’s divorced parents walked in side by side to Swift’s 2012 breakup anthem—a song about two people who keep splitting up and getting back together before finally calling it quits. The roughly 100 guests loved it.

Part of what makes the clip work is that it wasn’t staged as a shocking reveal.

“Most of our friends and family already knew my parents were divorced, so they immediately understood the joke,” Sydney told People. “Even the guests who didn’t know seemed to catch on pretty quickly once the song started playing.”

The entrance landed because everyone in the room saw it for what it was: two people comfortable enough with their own history to use it as the punchline.

Everyone signed off before it happened, too. The bride, the groom, Sydney’s dad, and her stepfather all agreed to the idea, which tells you most of what you need to know about how this family operates.

“I’m really grateful that everyone is able to come together, laugh, and celebrate moments like this as a family,” Sydney said, adding that her family has never been the type to take things too seriously.

The photographer, Michaela Ingmire, shared the video on Instagram on May 24, and it quickly took off, racking up around 6 million views. The most-liked comment summed it up perfectly: “I guarantee there’s a very healthy co-parenting relationship that led to this song choice.”

Jump, for her part, saw the humor and the point at the same time.

“It was fun,” she said. “But I think it’s sad that there are so many divorced couples out there who can’t get along for their kids’ sake, even in moments such as a wedding.”

She and Hazer picked the pettiest possible song and used it to demonstrate the exact opposite of pettiness, which is no small trick to pull off.