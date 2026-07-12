Guy finds long-forgotten album in a thrift shop, reunites the band, and is sharing their music with the world

In the 1960s, Norman Roth and his band, The Glass Cage, were Canadian indie rockers who played small local shows and built enough of a following to land gigs in bigger cities. When Roth was 18, the band recorded a live performance that was never officially released and was eventually lost after they broke up shortly afterward. Now, thanks to a four-dollar thrift store purchase, the band’s music is reaching a wider audience, 58 years later.

In 2016, veteran rock music promoter Marcus Pollard bought an unlabeled vinyl record at a thrift store on a whim, despite the album being physically damaged. He fell in love with the six songs recorded on it and spent the next two years trying to track down any band members connected to the record.

“I searched in vain for two years trying to get any clue as to who was on the record, but to no avail,” Pollard wrote on Facebook . “Then, in a last ditch effort I posted a clip on the Canadian Artists Records Appreciation FB page and… I got a hit!”

The reply that solved the mystery

Pollard eventually received a reply that read, “Hey, that’s my record!” from Roth, now 77 and working as a warehouse manager. Roth was floored that his band’s long-lost recording had resurfaced, and he was able to listen to songs he hadn’t heard in more than 50 years.

Turning a lost record into a real album

After reuniting Roth with his lost music, Pollard went a step further. After consulting with the other band members, he set out to bring The Glass Cage’s music back to life after remaining dormant for generations. Pollard spent the next eight years using his industry connections and expertise to officially release the album. Working with a team of professionals, he refurbished the damaged record, digitally remastered the songs, designed elaborate packaging, and developed a booklet detailing the band’s impact on the Vancouver indie rock scene of the 1960s before they broke up.

The finished vinyl album, titled Where Did the Sunshine Go?, is scheduled for release on February 24, 2026.

“I feel like everyone has done something in their life that was dismissed,” Pollard told CTV News . “And I wanted them to feel like what they created was actually important.”

What this all means to the band now

While Roth and his former bandmates are excited about the album’s release, they aren’t trying to relive their youth or chase the rock star dreams they once had. They’re just happy that others will now have access to their music and are enjoying the ride.

“I’m not looking for accolades or super stardom, that’s long gone,” Roth told CTV News. “It’s just saying to the world, ‘I was here.’ And I hope they enjoy it.”

If you’d like to hear Roth’s music, you can stream tracks by The Glass Cage on Bandcamp and purchase the vinyl when it’s released.

This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.