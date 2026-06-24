She wrote ‘yippee’ in an email and got put on a PIP. Then the pattern clicked.

Loren Greiff had just closed a big executive placement, the kind of deal a recruiter celebrates. In her email to the hiring manager she let one cheerful word slip: “yippee.” A few minutes later, there was a knock on her office door.

It was her boss. Greiff, in her telling on the Bossed Up podcast, assumed she was about to be congratulated. “I’m like, wow, I’m the bee’s knees,” she recalled. Instead, her boss told her she was being placed on a performance improvement plan. The reason: that kind of language was unprofessional, and “we don’t do that around here.”

Greiff was 54, working at a prestigious executive recruiting firm, and genuinely baffled. She wondered, briefly, whether she’d somehow dropped an F-bomb without noticing. She hadn’t. The offense was “yippee.” That was Friday. By 10 a.m. Monday she had done something she says she’d never done in her life, being a long-game person by nature. She quit. An upset woman looks at her work email. Photo credit: Adam Satria via Unsplash.

Warning signs of a deeper issue

For a while she assumed the PIP was about the email, or maybe about the fact that she’d pushed back on her boss over it. As she sat with it, though, a different shape emerged from the previous several months. Her one-on-ones had been quietly canceled. She’d been redirected out of meetings she used to lead. Work she’d done had been credited to colleagues. The “yippee” wasn’t the cause of anything. It was the pretext at the end of a slow, months-long process of being edged toward the door, and, in Greiff’s reading, the thing actually driving it was her age.

“I helped them believe it,” she said in her TEDx talk, delivered at TEDxSugar Creek Women under the title “Ageism Loves Silence.” That’s the uncomfortable core of her argument: that she’d spent months absorbing the small exclusions without naming them, not wanting to make waves, and that the silence is part of how the cycle runs. The talk has resonated well beyond her own network, racking up tens of thousands of views and a comment section full of people describing the same quiet push.

A dynamic pivot

Rather than fold the experience into a private grievance, Greiff built a second career on it. She founded an executive career consultancy, PortfolioRocket, aimed at helping professionals over 40 navigate a job market that tends to treat them as past their peak rather than in the middle of their run. Her central reframe is that experienced workers are coached, subtly, into shrinking, leaning on applications and waiting to be discovered, and that the fix is to flip from passive to active. Clients should instead be leading with the specific, expensive problems they’re uniquely equipped to solve rather than apologizing for the years it took to learn how.

She also has a particular hatred for one piece of HR vocabulary, which produced the best line of her talk. “Can we all agree to stop using the word ‘seasoned’?” she said from the stage. “That’s a word for meat. Not people.”

Ageism in the workplace

The frustration isn’t hers alone, and the data backs up the scale of it. AARP has found that the substantial majority of workers over 50 say they’ve seen or experienced age discrimination on the job, a number that’s stayed stubbornly high year after year. What makes Greiff’s version land is the specificity of the mechanism. Not a slammed door, but a canceled one-on-one, a reassigned meeting, a misattributed win, and, finally, a written warning over a six-letter expression of joy. The word was never the point. It was just the part they were willing to say out loud.