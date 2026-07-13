A man spent his entire life savings to take his grandad to the World Cup and then his phone buzzed

Major sporting events have a unique way of uniting strangers, but the most profound moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are happening far away from the tactical plays on the pitch. For one young man from North Ferriby, East Yorkshire, a massive tournament across North America was simply the ultimate opportunity to say thank you to the man who raised him on local football matches.

Jacob Allmendinger, 21, made the quiet choice to completely empty his bank account. Rather than holding onto his hard-earned $13,400 life savings for a future down payment on a house, he decided to use every penny to take his 80-year-old grandfather, Geoff Golliker, on a dream tour to watch England play. Having been treated to Hull City matches by his grandad since he was a young child, Allmendinger viewed the expense as a non-negotiable trade of money for fleeting time.

The duo officially touched down in New York to kick off their journey, and their deep multi-generational bond instantly struck a chord online. As the BBC reported, strangers even began approaching them on the streets of Manhattan after recognizing their updates from social media. From New York, they traveled to watch the squad face Panama, moved on to Atlanta, and eventually journeyed to Mexico City’s historic Estadio Azteca to witness a thrilling victory over Mexico.

Something unexpected

While Allmendinger fully expected to return to England with a completely empty bank account, an unexpected turning point occurred behind the scenes. An online gaming company, Metawin, “the world’s #1 Crypto Casino and Prize-Winning Platform,” caught wind of the duo’s viral journey and made an incredibly bold public promise. The firm pledged to credit back Allmendinger’s entire $13,400 expenditure if England managed to beat Panama by more than two goals.

When that specific match outcome failed to materialize, Allmendinger assumed the magical financial reprieve was off the table. However, moved by the pair’s dedication, the company updated its terms, declaring they would honor the full refund if England secured a victory against DR Congo, regardless of the final scoreline. Following a tense match, England walked away with a 2-1 win.

The digital promise became a reality almost immediately.

“I didn’t quite believe it, to be honest, until I looked at my bank and it was there. I was just in shock,” Allmendinger stated to the BBC.

The experience of a lifetime

The financial windfall arrives at a moment when live sports are increasingly viewed as a playground exclusively for the wealthy. According to data collected by YouGov, a staggering 67% of sports fans report that attending live matches has become entirely unaffordable, citing skyrocketing ticket prices as the single largest barrier to participation.

With his savings completely intact, Allmendinger plans to tuck the money away for its original purpose of securing a home down payment, though he keeps the door open for another trip to the European Championship. For now, the pair are staying focused on the immediate horizon as they head to Miami to watch England compete in the quarter-finals, enjoying a dream tournament that cost them nothing but their willingness to take a leap of faith.