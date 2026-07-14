Resurfaced video of French skier’s groin incident has people giving the announcer a gold medal

A good commentator can make all the difference when watching sports, even when an event goes smoothly. But it’s when something goes wrong that great announcers rise to the top. There’s no better example of a great announcer in a surprise moment than when French skier Yannick Bertrand took a gate to the groin in a 2007 super-G race.

Competitive skiers fly down runs at incredible speeds, often exceeding 60 mph. Hitting something hard at that speed would definitely hurt, but hitting something hard with a particularly sensitive part of your body would be excruciating. So when Bertrand slammed right into a gate family-jewels-first, his high-pitched scream was unsurprising. What was surprising was the perfect commentary that immediately followed.

This is a clip you really just have to see and hear to fully appreciate:

It’s unclear who the announcer is, even after multiple Google inquiries, which is unfortunate because that gentleman deserves a medal. The commentary gets better with each repeated viewing, with highlights like:

“The gate the groin for Yannick Bertrand, and you could hear it. And if you’re a man, you could feel it.”

“Oh, the Frenchman. Oh-ho, monsieurrrrrr.“

“The boys took a beating on that one.”

“That guy needs a hug.”

“Those are the moments that change your life if you’re a man, I tell you what.”

“When you crash through a gate, when you do it at high rate of speed, it’s gonna hurt and it’s going to leave a mark in most cases. And in this particular case, not the area where you want to leave a mark.” It’s not the Winter Olympics without watching this clip (sound on) at least a hundred times



Oh monsieuuurr pic.twitter.com/NrCd06FbAO— Sierra (@Sierra_rak) February 11, 2026

Imagine watching a man take a hit to the privates at 60 mph and having to make impromptu commentary straddling the line between professionalism and acknowledging the universal reality of what just happened. There are certain things you can’t say on network television that you might feel compelled to say. There’s a visceral element to this scenario that could easily be taken too far in the commentary, and the inherent humor element could be seen as insensitive and offensive if not handled just right.

The announcer nailed it. 10/10. No notes.

The story behind the viral clip

The clip frequently resurfaces during the Winter Olympic Games, though the incident didn’t happen during an Olympic event. Yannick Bertrand was competing at the FIS World Cup super-G race in Kvitfjell, Norway in 2007, when the unfortunate accident occurred. Bertrand had competed at the Turin Olympics the year before, however, coming in 24th in the downhill and super-G events.

As painful as the gate to the groin clearly as, Bertrand did not appear to suffer any damage that kept him from the sport. In fact, he continued competing in international downhill and super-G races until 2014. Alpine skiing is a notoriously dangerous sport. Photo credit: Canva

Why ski racing is riskier than you think

According to a 2018 study, Alpine skiing is a notoriously dangerous sport with a reported injury rate of 36.7 per 100 World Cup athletes per season. Of course, it’s the knees and not the coin purse that are the most common casualty of ski racing, which we saw clearly in U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn’s harrowing experiences at the 2026 Olympics. Vonn was competing with a torn ACL and ended up being helicoptered off of the mountain after an ugly crash that did additional damage to her legs, requiring multiple surgeries (though what caused the crash was reportedly unrelated to her ACL tear). Still, she says she has no regrets.

As Bertrand’s return to the slopes shows, the risk of injury doesn’t stop those who live for the thrill of victory, even when the agony of defeat hits them right in the rocks.

This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated.