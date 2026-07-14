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‘Spiritual shift’: ICU nurse shares the one phrase that means someone will pass very soon

“You guys, people know when they’re gonna die.”

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

hospice, icu dying, passing away, final moments, afterlife
Photo credit: via Canva/PhotosA man who is ready to pass away.

When people in the healthcare world experience people dying on a regular basis, they begin to see patterns as to when patients will pass away. Hospice workers say that when people are in their final days, they begin to see the people they’ve loved in the past surrounding their hospital bed. They will share many of the same regrets and have frequent hallucinations.

Kirstie Robb, a TikToker who has worked as an ICU nurse for the past four years, has noticed a trend in people who are about to pass away. She says that when she hears a specific phrase from those who are brought in, regardless of the reason, they will be gone very soon: “Every single person who passes away says the same thing,” she explained in her TikTok. “They say…’Can you please tell my family I love them? I don’t feel good. I know I’m gonna die.’”

Somehow, people know when they are ready to die

Death is such a mysterious process that Robb can’t believe that so many people she’s seen know when the moment is upon them. We’re never trained to sense our death. Why is it that these people have such a clear understanding that it is upon them? Robb says it is due to an internal, spiritual shift that defies medical understanding. “You guys, people know when they’re gonna die,” she says.

“There’s a shift that happens that’s spiritual, that nobody can explain, right? Their vitals may be stable. Their condition may be the exact same way it was when they came in. There’s nothing inherently dangerous,” she continued. “Yet in every single circumstance, no matter what brought them in initially, no matter how many hours it is from the last time that they said that, they always die. Always.”

Lessons from being among the dying

Robb’s experience with the dying led her to remind everyone how important our lives are and to focus on what truly matters, rather than chasing material possessions. “Life is not meant to be an endless pursuit of things. Life is meant to be enjoyed. Life is meant to be appreciated. Life is meant to be explored. Why are you actually here?” Robb asks.

There is no research-based reason for this shift that occurs in people when they know they are going to pass. But David Casarett, M.D., explained his experience with it in Psychology Today.

“What they tell me is that they feel… something. Something different, or changing, or new. One young man dying of a sarcoma told me he felt free. Another middle-aged woman dying of liver cancer said she felt like she was falling out of a plane. Both had been correct to sense something amiss, and both died within the hour,” Dr. Casarett wrote. “I don’t know how we could possibly foresee our own deaths. I’m not saying it’s impossible; it’s just beyond my power to explain.”

afterlife, going to the light, bright light, death, final days, hallucination, heaven
A man walking towards the light. Photo credit: Canva

While there is a lot of mystery surrounding death, Robb and Dr. Casarett’s experience with it shows that those who are ready to pass away seem to be at peace and are accepting of their final journey home, wherever that may be. It should give all of us a feeling of relief that our final hours may be the most peaceful we ever experienced.

This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated.

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