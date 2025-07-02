Taylor Swift visits patients at a children's hospital, and their reactions are everything
The hospital staff called it a day they’ll "never shake off."
When kids are going through a difficult health crisis, seeing their hero show up just to brighten their day can make a whole world of difference. They get a much needed boost of inspiration, joy, and maybe even a little bit of magic to brighten their day.
That's exactly what the kids got over at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida after they were delightfully surprised by none other than T-Swizzle herself.
“You made this a day we’ll never shake off. Thank you, @taylorswift13 for bringing your support and kindness to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital,” the hospital’s official X account tweeted. “You turned hospital hallways into a place of joy, comfort, and connection.”
In a video posted online, we see a girl named Zoe drop her jaw in disbelief as Swift walks in and introduces herself (as if she needs any introduction).
pic.twitter.com/MqKV8t6rh0
— Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (@JDCHospital) June 13, 2025
“What the????” the young Swiftie says before promptly putting her head in her hands.
The “Blank Space” singer complimented Zoe on her cat eye nails, saying “Are you kidding me? That is beautiful!” before going in for a hug, taking a photo, and handing over a signed copy of her book. After that, Zoe literally swooned.
In a different video, a teen boy named Jamar exclaims “OH MY GOD!” and goes into a laughing fit upon his Swift sighting.
“This is the coolest room I’ve ever seen,” says Taylor, eying the hanging decorations.
“Can I scream?” Jamarr asks. Obviously, the answer was yes.
pic.twitter.com/R1ARKYm43l
— Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (@JDCHospital) June 13, 2025
Swift even says hello to his twin sister over FaceTime, who is equally elated.
The visit, which certainly made the rounds online, was well-received, and Swift garnered a lot of praise and gratitude from viewers for her genuine kindness.
“Something like this can definitely speed up the healing faster. 1000% positive,” one person wrote.
Another added, “I'm not a swift fan but this made me tear up. Always use any power you have for good. This truly shined a light in these kids' lives. ”
Celebrity visits to children's hospitals have a long history—notable examples include baseball legends like Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in the 1920s and Clayton Moore, aka The Lone Ranger , in the 1950s and 60s—and became more organized and widespread in the 1980s, with the establishment of organizations like Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
You made this a day we’ll never shake off. 💜
Thank you, @taylorswift13 for bringing your support and kindness to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. You turned hospital hallways into a place of joy, comfort, and connection. ✨ pic.twitter.com/GKVnQsGaFj
— Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (@JDCHospital) June 13, 2025
It’s worth noting that it's not just individual patients who benefit from celebrity visits. Their influence often draws attention to the needs of the hospital they are visiting, which can encourage donations for vital research, treatments, and support services. It’s truly an amazing way to use fame for good.
If you'd like to donate to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, click here.
- Taylor Swift's new video is an homage to LGBTQ rights. But critics are calling her a 'performative ally.' ›
- Taylor Swift gave a commencement speech with a ton of practical advice about getting over mistakes ›
- Daughter sings Taylor Swift's 'Best Days' to her mom with cancer on their last Christmas together ›
There's a reason why some people can perfectly copy accents, and others can't
Turns out, there's a neurodivergent link.
A woman in black long sleeve shirt stands in front of mirror.
Have you ever had that friend who goes on vacation for four days to London and comes back with a full-on Queen's English posh accent? "Oooh I left my brolly in the loo," they say, and you respond, "But you're from Colorado!" Well, there are reasons they (and many of us) do that, and usually it's on a pretty subconscious level.
It's called "accent mirroring," and it's actually quite common with people who are neurodivergent, particularly those with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). According Neurolaunch, the self-described "Free Mental Health Library," "Accent mirroring, also known as accent adaptation or phonetic convergence, is the tendency to unconsciously adopt the accent or speech patterns of those around us. This linguistic chameleon effect is not unique to individuals with ADHD, but it appears to be more pronounced and frequent in this population."
A chameleon rolls its eyes. Giphy SWR Kindernetz
Essentially, when people have conversations, we're constantly "scanning" for information—not just the words we're absorbing, but the inflection and tone. "When we hear an accent, our brains automatically analyze and categorize the phonetic features, prosody, and intonation patterns," writes Neurolaunch. For most, this does result in copying the accent of the person with whom we're speaking. But those with ADHD might be more sensitive to auditory cues. This, "coupled with a reduced ability to filter out or inhibit the impulse to mimic…could potentially explain the increased tendency for accent mirroring."
While the article explains further research is needed, they distinctly state that, "Accent mirroring in individuals with ADHD often manifests as an unconscious mimicry of accents in social situations. This can range from subtle shifts in pronunciation to more noticeable changes in intonation and speech rhythm. For example, a person with ADHD might find themselves unconsciously adopting a Southern drawl when conversing with someone from Texas, even if they’ve never lived in the South themselves."
Sam Elliott gives a tip of his cowboy hat. Giphy, Sam Elliott, Grit TV
People are having their say online. On the subreddit r/ADHDWomen, a thread began: "Taking on accents is an ADHD thing?" The OP shares, "My whole life, I've picked up accents. I, myself, never noticed, but everyone around me would be like, 'Why are you talking like that??' It could be after I watched a show or movie with an accent or after I've traveled somewhere with a different accent than my 'normal.'
They continue, "Apparently, I pick it up fast, but it fades out slowly. Today... I'm scrolling Instagram, I watch a reel from a comedian couple (Darcy and Jeremy. IYKYK) about how Darcy (ADHD) picks up accents everywhere they go. It's called ADHD Mirroring??? And it's another way of masking."
(The OP is referring to Darcy Michaels and his husband Jeremy Baer, who are both touring comedians based in Canada.)
Hundreds of people on the Reddit thread alone seem to relate. One comments, "Omfg I've done this my whole life; I'll even pick up on the pauses/spaces when I'm talking to someone who is ESL—but English is my first language lol."
Sometimes, it can be a real issue for those around the chameleon. "I accidentally mimicked a waitress's weird laugh one time. As soon as she was out of earshot, my family started to reprimand me, but I was already like 'oh my god I don’t know why I did that, I feel so bad.'"
Many commenters on TikTok were shocked to find out this can be a sign of ADHD. One jokes, "Omg, yes, at a store the cashier was talking to me and she was French. She's like 'Oh are you French too? No, I'm not lol. I'm very east coast Canada."
And some people just embrace it and make it work for them. "I mirror their words or phrase! I’m 30. I realized I start calling everyone sweetie cause my manager does & I work at coffee shop."