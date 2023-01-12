+
Family

Daughter sings Taylor Swift's 'Best Days' to her mom with cancer on their last Christmas together

Music can help us get through the most challenging times.

taylor swift, terminal cancer, kelsey frye
via kelseymorganfry/TikTok

Kelsey Fry singing Taylor Swift's "The Best Day" to her mom on Christmas.

Music has the magic ability to help us express ourselves when words just aren’t enough. It has a unique power to help us live in the moment as we focus on each note, beat and lyric. Music can also bring people together like nothing else whether it’s through dancing, singing or simply listening.

A beautiful video posted to TikTok by Kelsey Fry shows how music helped create a moment between mother and daughter that they both hoped could last forever.

According to Good Morning America, Fry’s mother, Christie Geraty, has been battling terminal non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for 15 years and she knew that last Christmas would be the final one with her family. On that bittersweet holiday, Fry took a moment to play Taylor Swift’s “The Best Day” for her mother to show how much she cared.



“Taylor Swift has been in my life for as long as my mom has had cancer,” Fry told Good Morning America. “[My mother’s] battle is coming to an end now, but after 15 years, I can honestly say that [Swift’s] music is like therapy for us."

Swift wrote “The Best Day” about her family but its primary focus is when her mother was there to support her during difficult times. The song was the perfect way to pay tribute to her mom on the family’s last Christmas together.

I didn't know if you knew

So I'm taking this chance to say

That I had the best day with you today

@kelseymorganfry

needed a permanent spot for this moment ❤️

It's incredibly moving to see how Geraty wants to take in every moment with her daughter because she won't have many more left. It's a reminder to all of us to appreciate the people we love in our lives because our time is finite.

"The wonder on her face watching you it’s like she’s memorizing everything about you," Rachel wrote in the comments.

Fry’s voice breaks up a bit when she sings the line “God smiles on my little brother, inside and out he's better than I am,” because her 16-year-old brother passed away unexpectedly in February.

"I know a lot of people don't understand the Taylor Swift obsession, but her lyrics have gotten me through every season of my life, including this last Christmas with my mama,” Fry captioned the video.

Fry posted a follow-up video of her playing Swift’s song “Soon You’ll Get Better” for her mother while her own daughter sings along.

And I hate to make this all about me

But who am I supposed to talk to?

What am I supposed to do

If there's no you?

If her mother’s terminal cancer and brother’s unexpected death weren’t enough, Fry’s third child was diagnosed with a rare liver disease that requires a transplant. But the lessons she’s learned from her mother have carried her through all the pain.

“After wrestling how to handle such crummy situations, we decided that we didn't really have another choice other than to choose joy for the rest of our lives and that's something that my mom has taught us time and time again,” said Fry.

Pop Culture

Michelle Yeoh gave a perfect response to being rushed through her Golden Globes speech

Her reaction to the music cue was immediate, authoritative and hilarious.

Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons

Michelle Yeoh has been acting in films for 40 years.

Michelle Yeoh won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes for her leading role as Evelyn Wang in the acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." It was a moment the actress had been waiting 40 years to have, and she wasn't about to let anyone rush her through it.

Yeoh, 60, has been acting in action films in Hong Kong since the 1980s and in the U.S. since the late '90s, kicking martial arts butt alongside the likes of Jet Li, Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan's 007. With major roles in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Crazy Rich Asians," among other films, she's become a well-recognized face to any regular filmgoer. But until "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she had never played the lead role in a Hollywood film.

Winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy was Yeoh's moment to revel in her success after decades of uphill battles as an Asian actress in an industry filled with underrepresentation and misrepresentation. So when the music cue indicated she needed to wrap up her acceptance speech at the two-minute mark, she simply wasn't having it.

Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel invites 'Popcorn Guy' to the Oscars after seeing his next-level serving skills

Jason Grosboll has been delighting moviegoers with popcorn tricks for years.

@oanderle/TikTok

He loves what he does.

Jason Grosboll, a concession worker at a Cinemark theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, offers moviegoers a show before the film has even started with his hypnotic popcorn-serving skills.

Grosboll’s popcorn powers were first discovered by a moviegoer named Oscar (aka @oanderle) while seeing the latest “Avatar.” Oscar posted a video of Grosboll deftly spinning a giant popcorn bucket on his finger and tossing it up into the air with the finesse of a seasoned flair bartender, which quickly took the internet by storm and earned Grosboll the nickname “Popcorn Guy.”

The legend of Popcorn Guy is so far-reaching that Jimmy Kimmel reached out to have him on a segment of his show to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his popcornography.

Education

A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.

The school assignment was intended to spark debate and discussion — but isn't that part of the problem?

Trameka Brown-Berry/Facebook

A school assignment asked for 3 "good" reasons for slavery.

This article originally appeared on 01.12.18


It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework.

Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.

And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Years ago India opened a first of its kind elephant hospital and it's adorable.

“Today, for the first time, we can offer them a place where we can heal them."

Photo pulled from Youtube video

With numbers dwindling conservationist take amazing action.

This article originally appeared on 11.27.18


India’s first elephant hospital, the Wildlife SOS ElephantHospital, opened in the Hindu holy town of Mathura, located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Injured, sick, rescued, and elderly elephants now have a home to receive the care that they need. The facility is run by non-profit Wildlife SOS. Wildlife SOS also runs a conservation and care center near the newly opened hospital, and is currently home to 22 elephants.

Connecticut family gets a furry surprise when they find a hibernating bear under their deck

When Vincent Dashukewich took a peek under the deck, a sleepy black bear was staring back at him.

Photo by Chris Tellez on Unsplash

Family finds hibernating bear under their deck.

Bears are cute, even the giant grizzly bears that would probably eat you if given the chance. There's something about them being chubby and fluffy that makes you want to snuggle them. But most people, wisely, wouldn't dare to get close to one because humans have pretty keen survival skills that override the cuteness factor.

But as humans continue to encroach on natural animal habitats, there are more and more reports of interactions with bears. Mostly bears getting into trash cans or opening car doors while everyone is tucked in their beds, sound asleep. Recently, a Connecticut family found themselves unexpectedly face to face with a hibernating bear.

When Vincent Dashukewich took his dog out, she started acting strangely and growling at something under the pool deck. Surprisingly, when Dashukewich took a peek under the deck, a sleepy black bear was staring back at him. That's certainly a sight that will get your heart pumping.

bear
Mom hilariously thinks a church event is a birthday party for a child named Jésus

'It’s so weird. There was nowhere on there for me to RSVP.'

Tasha Salyer TikTok

Mom hilariously thinks a charity event is a birthday party.

Kids get a lot of birthday party invitations. Many daycares and schools have a rule that if you invite a few kids in the classroom, you have to invite all kids in the classroom so no one feels excluded. Parents get used to grabbing invites out of cubbies throughout the school year without much thought.

You see the invitation, ask your kid if they're friends with the person the party is for and if they answer in the affirmative, you RSVP for a tiny human's birthday bash. It becomes like a reflex. But for mom Tasha Salyer on TikTok, that reflex got her into a confusing, yet hilarious situation.

Salyer uploaded a video of herself explaining to a table full of people how she ended up at the charity event instead of a child's birthday party. People at the table couldn't contain their laughter as the story went on. Apparently, Salyer picked up the invitation out of her daughter's cubby at daycare and confirmed with her daughter that she actually knew the child, Jésus.

