What ‘familect’ do you speak? Linguists explain the weird words and phrases used within families

“Spasketti,” is a word that may sound silly or wrong to the ears of someone outside of my family. This is a word that my siblings and I grew up hearing regularly, thanks to the remnants of my stepdad’s childhood stutter. Turns out, the term for “in-house” terms like that is “familect,” and every family has one. Georgetown University linguist Cynthia Gordon spent decades studying this phenomenon.

This private language isn’t something that is passed down intentionally. Earth J Jacket, a TikTok page, explains in a post, “It might be a child’s mispronunciation that everyone kept, or a name for the TV remote no outsider would recognize.” They go on to share that Gordon “found that every family builds its own private dialect. Words rise from ordinary days, get repeated, and eventually become permanent.” @earthjjacket Familect is the name linguists give to the private language every family invents without noticing. Think of the name for the TV remote that makes no sense to anyone else, or the mispronunciation from years ago that became permanent. Every family has at least one. Cynthia Gordon, a linguist at Georgetown University, has spent more than two decades recording how families really speak at home. Every household she studied had built its own private dialect. Most of these words begin with a child learning to talk, then get adopted by the whole house. Some last one season and disappear. Others get handed down to grandchildren like heirlooms. Linguists found these private words do quiet work. They deepen trust and mark who belongs. Some families use them to mend arguments without anyone needing to apologise out loud. Saying the word proves you were both there when it was born. And when someone dies or leaves, their words fall silent too. Grief often arrives as a word nobody says anymore. A familect is a record of love kept in vocabulary. Nobody plans one. It simply grows wherever people stay close for long enough. What is the word that exists only in your house? #philosophy #lifelessons #mindsetshift #selfawareness #relationships ♬ original sound – NicosiaMall.official

Like states, families have dialects

Just like every state has its own dialect, families do as well. This was discovered after Gordon spent 25 years having families record themselves doing daily activities like chores, eating dinner, or going on a grocery run. It quickly became evident that each family had its own secret language of sorts, one with inside jokes, made-up words that only mean something to them, and purposely mispronounced words. Family making food together.

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Gordon tells National Geographic, “Each of these families was really its own little unique social world, and that world was being constructed through language.”

According to National Geographic, experts say the private dialect helps families bond and create a cohesive unit. “Language is a resource that human beings use to tie themselves to other people—and in familect’s case, to bind themselves into a family,” Gordon tells the outlet. It also helps repair relationships after an argument because it helps to reaffirm the connection. Family outside

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It’s all about connection

In an article for the Substack newsletter Why is This Interesting, contributing writer Steph Balzer wrote about her own experience witnessing her sister’s familect. Balzer explains that on a recent visit to her sister’s house, she noticed that her sister’s family had a shared dialect. She writes, “I recently spent a week in Tucson with my sister and her family. I’d never noticed it before, but on this visit, I picked up on their shared dialect, and the slang words they all use that no one else does.”

“My brother-in-law said ‘de do’ instead of ‘thank you’ when speaking to one of his daughters. My sister kept calling their cats ‘mishmouths.’ Then, one evening, she informed me she was making ‘Kwaj Dinner,” she shares. When Balzer inquired what ‘Kwaj Dinner’ was, her sister explained that she had to cook more when they lived on Kwajalein, likely referring to the Army base Garrison-Kwajalein. While living there, she created a pasta salad that consisted of broccoli, pasta, Polish sausage, and Parmesan cheese. Since moving, the dish has stuck around and adopted the name of the location where it was created. Grandfather talking with toddler.

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Familects can also contain regional words that developed from one or both parents’ country, state, or city of origin. For example, a family from North Carolina may now live in California but refer to a pack of sandwich crackers as “Nabs” instead of crackers. “Nabs” is short for Nabisco.

It can be fun to take inventory of the words that are unique to your family. A familect is a living dialect. It changes as people age, and, in some instances, certain words die when people do. No familect is the same, but they all serve the same purpose: connection.