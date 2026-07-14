That voice telling you you’re ‘not smart enough’ just lost its favorite argument

For generations, society has viewed intelligence through two different lenses: book smarts and street smarts. We’re often told that formal education is the gold standard of intelligence. Classroom learning introduces core concepts and knowledge through lectures, textbooks, and hands-on participation. It also teaches us how to analyze and interpret new information so we can think critically. Meanwhile, the random information we pick up every day is often viewed as useful but secondary.

If you’ve ever felt like your real-world wisdom counts for more than a pub quiz score, psychologists have some validating news for you. According to new research, lived experience and formal education aren’t separate categories of knowledge after all. Our brains are hardwired to keep absorbing valuable information, specific skills, and complex facts long after we graduate.

Making sense of your brain’s hidden library

Scientists often break down the information we learn into two categories: crystallized and fluid intelligence.

Crystallized intelligence consists of accumulated facts, formulas, and terminology—the kind of knowledge we typically memorize during our school years. It’s the “data bank” you draw from to pass a test or back up an argument. Fluid intelligence, on the other hand, is your ability to apply knowledge and reason through new situations. It’s what helps you navigate a tough social situation, solve an unexpected household problem, or adapt to a different culture while traveling.

The old scientific consensus held that our core learning abilities peaked in early adulthood. But the latest research, published in the journal Intelligence, suggests that fluid intelligence continues to develop and adapt as we age, making it just as neurologically valuable as formal education.

When researchers tested adults on everyday knowledge, including modern technology, agriculture, and the arts, they found a striking pattern. The school of life isn’t just a cliché; it’s a measurable cognitive process.

Why your street smarts are deeply scientific

This shift in perspective is an important win for lifelong learners. It suggests that wisdom isn’t determined by how many years you spent sitting in a classroom.

In a study of hundreds of adults, researchers discovered that book smarts and street smarts don’t run on separate mental engines. Instead, they both stem from a single, unified capacity to acquire and recall knowledge. Your intellectual curiosity predicts how well you learn in both structured classroom settings and everyday life.

Every time you learn how to manage a budget, figure out a new workplace software system, or successfully order a meal while abroad, your brain is actively building knowledge and skills. This continuous learning bridges the gap between formal education and everyday problem-solving.

So, feel free to kick that imposter syndrome to the curb. The pursuit of knowledge through degrees and credentials will always be a valued part of our ever-changing society. Your lived experience, however, is also an active, evolving source of knowledge and wisdom. It’s not really about being labeled book smart or street smart; it’s about appreciating the daily mental software upgrade that comes from embracing both forms of learning.