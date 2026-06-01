Engaged teacher asks first-grade students for their best marriage advice with tearjerking results

They may be young, but first graders have a surprising amount of life wisdom to share. And for a newly engaged first grade teacher Kaylee Abernatha, their insights on what a happy, healthy and loving marriage looks like blew her mind.

Abernatha made a simple classroom request of her students: to share their best marriage advice with her and her future husband. It led to some profound feedback. She had her students write answers to a number of different marriage advice prompts on white cards.

“I’m getting married June 13 of this year and I wanted to find a way to incorporate my students into my wedding,” she tells Upworthy. “I plan to have these on the guest tables as centerpieces so everyone can enjoy looking at them!” @kaylee_abernatha this was the best idea ever ♬ original sound – €

First graders share marriage advice

Many students’ responses were influenced by what they see in their parents’ marriages or how they show personally show love. Abernatha shared all of their responses in a sweet three-part response that has the Internet in tears.

“The response online has been great and I’m so happy I got to share this with others because it really is the little things that mean the most and it’s easy to forget that when life gets tough and problems become bigger than ‘who stole who’s crayon’,” she tells Upworthy. “I’m glad others are loving my students as much as I did this year.”

In the first of three videos, Abernatha began with a mirror selfie, telling her followers to “enjoy this marriage advice from my first graders 🥹,” before adding: “This was the best idea ever.”

“I helped them with spelling words since this will be displayed as part of the centerpieces!” she shared in the comments, adding, “It’s their actual handwriting.” @kaylee_abernatha Part 2! ♬ sonido original – 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 ✦ 𝑚𝑜𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑔

Abernatha also shared, “Their view of the world is so wholesome. They’re so precious 🥲”

17 pieces of marriage advice

“To solve a conflict, we should: rock, paper, scissors” – Brooklyn, age 7

“What should the groom know about your teacher before getting married? She needs coffee and has to get her nails done.” – Henley, age 7

“True love is…when someone tucks you into bed.” – Sylvie, age 6

“What do you need for a wedding? And how much does it cost? A husband…your parents money.” – Marissa, age 7

“Make sure you always dance and never yell.” – Isla, age 7

“What should the groom know about your teacher before getting married? Your house will be pink.” – Denton, age 7

“What should married couples do for fun? Go to Costco.” – Manny, age 7 @kaylee_abernatha Part 3!!! ♬ TO BUILD A HOME – Estef Bermúdez

“What should the groom know about your teacher before getting married? She is afraid of spiders.” – Charlotte, age 7

“To be a good wife, you should…love him and help him.” – Marissa, age 7

“To be a good wife, you should…feed your baby.” – Denton, age 7

“To be a good husband you should…pick up the dog’s poop.” – Wyatt, age 7

“What should the groom know about your teacher before getting married? She’s smart and can teach you.” – Marissa, age 7

“What should married couples do for fun? Play with your grandpa.” – Alli, age 7

“The most important thing about getting married is…you can get a new car.” – Jace, age 6

“What do you need for a wedding? And how much does it cost? Dress and cake, $67.” – Denton, age 7

“To solve a conflict we should…take deep breaths.” – Isla, age 7

“To be a good husband you should…get Ms. Abernatha another puppy.” – Henley, age 7

Viewers respond

After reading through all of the marriage advice, viewers shared their emotional reactions in the comment section:

“I know this is supposed to be funny but I’m just crying because this is so cute. It always amazes me the perspective kids have on things.”

“I am crying at the kid who said true love is tucking someone into bed because their parents probably tuck them into bed every night and that makes them feel loved 🥲🥲🥲.”

“My wife a daughter are both teachers and will love this! Thank you for sharing. My advice never go to bed fighting, resolve it!”

“Isla said ‘always dance, never yell’.. solve a conflict ‘take a deep breath’. There’s something so healing about Isla 🩵”

“‘Going to Costco’ is my parents favorite activity, I swear. And they just celebrated 51 years…so it checks out. 🥹🥰”

“The way they know little things about their teacher like her fear of spiders and love for coffee.”

“Not one wrong answer.”