This 4-year-old’s hilarious reaction coming home from school is all of us

There’s one thing you can say about little kids that’s pretty consistent no matter who the kid is, and it’s that they’re brutally honest. Whether you have something stuck in your teeth or you’ve gained weight, a small child will inform you – loudly, and usually in front of others. But one preschooler’s moment of honesty is going viral for how relatable it is.

An exhausted and cranky 4-year-old named Jude has had enough. The little boy had just gotten home from school when he must’ve been asked something before the camera started rolling because his response was a #same moment.

“Listen. No, do you hear me? I’m cranky, I’m tired, I worked hard at school,” Jude says to his dad. Jude speaking to the camera: Photo credit Judemywildchild TikTok

Jude’s mom, Amber Tinker uploaded the video to TikTok where it went viral with over 14 million views and over 1.7 million likes. The tiny grumpy human was clearly not interested in whatever shenanigans his dad was up to and he let him know it.

He had one message and he needed it heard

Jude’s dad, Justin Tinker was attempting to tease the boy about messing with him later but Jude was having none of it. The preschooler quickly repeated that he was cranky and tired after working hard at school. He mumbles something as he walks towards a barn when his dad stops him.

“I’ve already got everything fed and watered. I already got the eggs, I did your job cause I knew you was tired,” Justin calls out.

Though his dad did his chores for him, Jude still didn’t feel like he got his point across because later in the video he repeats how cranky and tired he is. Both of his parents explained they also worked hard today and were tired but it was obvious that Jude out tired them all. In the end he declared he was getting a bath tonight. Maybe his mom will bring him a cold Capri Sun and light some candles while he soaks in a bubble bath. Preschool must be rough these days.

Then GMA came calling

The video caught the attention of Good Morning America, where Amber spoke about her son’s unforgettable personality. “He’s just so unpredictable,” she told GMA. “You just never know what’s going to come out of his mouth. He’s really funny without meaning to be. The funniest is whenever he is so serious, because he just sounds like a little grown-up at times.” She also clarified one burning question from the comments: Jude’s long blond hair is entirely his choice. “We have given him a haircut once before and he just feels very strongly that he likes his long hair.”

Turns out Jude is still at it

Jude hasn’t slowed down since. In May 2024, a new video went viral showing him listing his chores for the day with the same unmistakable seriousness including watering the grass, picking up sticks, and handling the chickens. Standing with his hands on his hips, he informed his mom he’d be done by 1:00 a.m., despite it already being 5:40 p.m. The video racked up nearly a million likes and Amber and Jude were invited on WGN Morning News in March 2025, where the account was reported to have nearly half a million followers. Turns out the internet’s appetite for Jude is just as big as his to-do list.

There’s something genuinely comforting about a four-year-old who knows exactly how he feels and isn’t afraid to say so. In a world that often asks us to keep it together, Jude’s little rant is a reminder that sometimes it’s okay to come home, announce your feelings, and go take a bath. We could all take a page from his book.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.