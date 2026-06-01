Teen spent minutes hunting for a dime to help a stranger. The delay may have saved him.

An 18-year-old was out with friends when he noticed a unhoused woman at a store who was 10 cents short of buying a piece of candy. He offered to cover it.

He checked his wallet. Nothing useful. So he walked back to his car to dig around for spare change. It took a few minutes, but he eventually found a dime, handed it over, and got back in the car with his friends to continue on to a popular dessert shop nearby.

By the time they got close, traffic had completely stopped. Police cars were racing past them. An ambulance races down the freeway. Photo credit: Canva

A violent fight had broken out near the dessert shop and escalated into gunfire. Bystanders had been injured.

The teenager, Reddit user (u/Old_Collar6232), shared the story on April 27, did the math in his head and felt his stomach drop. If he hadn’t spent those few minutes hunting for a dime, he and his friends would have arrived right on time. They’d have been inside the shop or standing in the packed line outside when things turned violent. He also noted that his friends had been drinking and probably wouldn’t have reacted quickly if panic broke out. Paying for a homeless persons candy may have saved my life

byu/Old_Collar6232 inTrueOffMyChest

A small delay over a piece of candy may have kept all of them out of the line of fire.

As the adrenaline wore off, he kept replaying the night. Part of him genuinely believed it was karma, that helping someone over something as trivial as 10 cents had somehow circled back to protect him minutes later. Whether you read it that way or just as a coincidence of timing, the experience clearly stuck with him.

The comments filled up with people sharing their own brushes with timing and chance. One person wrote, “I feel like instances like this, with people you’ll probably never see again, are just God intervening in your life.”

Another said, “What a cool story. It’s true, doing the right thing at the right time, who knows how it will radiate out into the world?”

Someone else shared a darker version of the same idea: “My uncle begged his girlfriend to stay home from her job in the first tower on 9/11 and he reminded her of it constantly until she left him.”

There’s no way to know for certain what would have happened if the teen had skipped the dime and driven straight to the dessert shop. Maybe nothing. Maybe something terrible. That uncertainty is exactly what makes these moments stick. You rarely get to see how one tiny, almost meaningless decision quietly reroutes your entire night.

He stopped to help a stranger buy candy. A few minutes later, that detour might have been the most important thing he did all night.