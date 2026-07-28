A 1995 Sunday TV show lineup is going viral because nobody believes it actually existed

The year was 1995. The internet as you know it today was still in its infancy. But if you flipped through TV Guide or your local newspaper, you might have stumbled across an ad for The WB’s inaugural Sunday night fall lineup.

For users on X, this classic print ad is frying more than a few brain cells. It features a grid of smiling stars hawking sitcoms that most people have never heard of. And after racking up more than 150K views, many in the X thread insist there’s no way this marketing poster is real. It must be AI-generated. There’s not a single show from this 1995 The WB lineup I remember. The series “Simon” in particular feels like it never existed. pic.twitter.com/Jpkj97H1AA— Valerie D'Orazio (@TheVallyD) July 26, 2026

“Harland Williams and Jason Bateman had a show together?” asked one X user. “That lineup gave me a full dose of the Mandela Effect.”

It’s not a glitch in the matrix; this moment in pop culture history definitely happened. Before The WB became the sacred home of teen angst and brooding vampires, the network had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the right fit for its audience. Michigan J. Frog included.

The fall lineup that (mostly) feels familiar

The WB began in the wake of Fox becoming America’s fourth major network. Warner Bros. Television Studios was already supplying the major broadcasters with dramas and comedies, but studio heads figured it was time to have a platform of their own.

When the channel first premiered in January 1995, it was home to edgier fare like The Wayans Bros. This was Shawn and Marlon Wayans’ shot at the big time after being featured on Fox’s In Living Color. It was paired with The Parent ‘Hood, a family sitcom from Robert Townsend (who you may know from Hollywood Shuffle and The Bear).



Also on that night was a provocative new comedy from the co-creator of Married… with Children. Titled Unhappily Ever After, it featured a talking stuffed animal that only one character could hear, voiced by none other than Bobcat Goldthwait. Each of these shows lasted four seasons before being shifted to other nights to help expand The WB’s fledgling weekly programming.

The sole canceled series from the initial Sunday lineup was a soap opera parody called Muscle. The series started with the “Who Shot J.R.?”-style death of Adam West and ended with every character succumbing to death by gunshot. It was moved to Thursday night and was canceled soon after.

The lost sitcom era that sounds like pure fiction

Later that year, The WB reconfigured its Sunday night lineup for the fall after rescuing the Mowry twins’ show Sister, Sister when ABC canceled it after one season. It paired this known quantity with other TGIF-like sitcoms that network executives thought viewers would want to tune in for the rest of the night. Kirk (starring Growing Pains teen heartthrob Kirk Cameron) had a Full House-like premise, while Simon‘s brother-duo comedy featured a personality-clash setup à la Perfect Strangers.

Cleghorne!, meanwhile, was a workplace comedy starring former Saturday Night Live cast member Ellen Cleghorne, while First Time Out was in the vein of Friends and Living Single.

These were shows starring household names like Bateman, Cameron, and future sitcom staple Leah Remini. And yet no one remembers them. At least not on a wide scale, which is precisely why so many on social media are calling the lineup fake.

Out of these four shows, only Kirk was renewed. It was later canceled early in its sophomore season. None of them amassed enough episodes to land in syndication, so they quietly vanished. They left behind little more than a few paltry Wikipedia entries and a bunch of confused social media replies.

How the weirdest lineup led to beating the odds

What makes this forgotten television artifact so fascinating isn’t just that it happened. It’s that it paved the way for what came next.

Starting in 1997, The WB premiered a group of dramas that still have a massive cult following today. Series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dawson’s Creek, Charmed, and Gilmore Girls, just to name a few. While those WB comedy pioneers may seem out of place next to these landmark shows, sitcoms starring Jamie Foxx, Reba McEntire, and Steve Harvey would soon run on the network for years.

This entire viral episode is an intriguing reminder of the chaotic Wild West days of 1990s television, a time when upstart channels threw anything at the wall just to see what would stick. So no, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. It isn’t another algorithmic hallucination, either. That glorious, baffling Sunday night lineup of 1995 really happened—singing-and-dancing frog logo and all.