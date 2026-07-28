Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Linguist creates a dialect map that can tell where someone grew up based on just five words

Test yourself and ask, “What a merry occasion it will be when we marry!”

By

Cecily Knobler

Aschmann map, dialects, Matt Forrest, map expert
Photo credit: CanvaAccording to a dialect map, words are differently pronounced based on region.

Linguist Rick Aschmann is incredibly detailed when it comes to hearing, dissecting, and detailing dialects. He and his wife have worked as Christian missionaries in many regions, including Ecuador where, according to their website, they have helped translate the Bible into the Quichua Indian language. So when he created the map of North American English Dialects, Based on Pronunciation Patterns, it was with great complexity and care.

He shared on his site, “This is just a hobby of mine, that I thought might be interesting to a lot of people. Some people collect stamps. Others collect coins. I collect dialects.” And he most certainly does. In fact, his “dialect map” is so intricate, it might be rather confusing to some.

five, high five, five fingers, woman's hand, right hand
Woman holding up 5 fingers. Credit: Canva

Just five words

Luckily, map expert Matt Forrest has come along to help simplify it. What’s even more exciting is that Forrest makes a bold proclamation at the beginning of his Facebook clip: “So this map can tell you exactly where you grew up based on how you pronounce five words.”

Forrest explains, “What it’s showing here is just every American English dialect, mapped by pronunciation patterns. The West is basically one giant region. California and Oregon. Washington. Most of the mountain West. Linguistically, they’re all pretty much the same and Rick makes it one zone.”

He then explains the logic behind why the region has similar pronunciations. “It kinda makes sense when you think about how this area was settled. It was settled in a very short window. There’s massive population mixing and everything just kinda leveled out and is the same.”

NYC has its own ’16 vowel system’

Forrest moves the map to the East to show the polarity. “Go over to the East Coast, you can drive 45 minutes, and you can cross like three different dialect boundaries,” he says. He then shares that New York City alone has its own “16 vowel system.” He gives the examples of the words “bad” and “had.” and points out those two words “don’t even rhyme for a lot of New Yorkers.”  

Forrest also uses New Orleans to exemplify how quickly a dialect can change, even across one city. “Different neighborhoods, totally different sounds,” he shares while giving many examples all across the city.

Here’s where Forrest truly breaks down the sounds. “You’ve got the ‘pin’ and the ‘pen’ line,” which he claims crosses the entire country. “South of it (the line) the word ‘pin’ and ‘pen’ are the same sound. North of it, they’re different.” He notes that it’s not a state-by-state occurrence. “It doesn’t follow a single state border,” he remarks, explaining the Texas cattle drive in the 1800s possibly spread Southern pronunciation north along those trails.

Now it’s time for the South, which, again, Forrest points out has cities and states with their own vowel shifts. In some parts, they do pronounce ‘pen’ and ‘pin’ differently, which he notes “is unusual for that area.”       

The words ‘cot’ and ‘caught’ are also telling. Back West in San Francisco, Forrest shares it’s one of the only places in the West where the two words are pronounced differently. “And the word ‘on’ rhymes with ‘dawn’ instead of ‘d-o-n.”

900 audio samples

“The craziest thing about this whole map is I don’t think it can ever be reproduced,” Forrest explains. “This guy built it in a program called ‘paint.net.’ It’s like a layered, personal project, so there’s no mapping software behind it. It’s just this one guy with decades of research. There’s 900 audio samples, so if you click on the map, it actually brings you to audio samples.”

So, what were the five words exactly? Many in the Facebook comments want to know and one commenter made it even clearer than Forrest did, based on Aschmann’s own “map notes.” They write, “Pin/Pen. Caught/cot. Dawn/don. Merry/Marry/Mary and Bad.”  

Not everyone agrees

The comment section had a field day. One Facebooker joked, “Long Island generated its own new ‘æ’ diphthong that ends up in ‘bad’ and turns it into a grating 1.5- or 2-syllable word.”

Some add their own experience. One shared, “You can drive from Cincinnati to Cleveland and the word ‘crayon’ will completely change along the way. Crans, Kray-ons etc. all the way to Crowns.”

Clearly, it takes a map expert to decipher a linguist’s extremely detailed dialect map. And it takes thousands of readers to make sense of the expert. Some might say it takes a merry village, but how they pronounce “merry” is a different story.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

lifeguard, lifeguards, beach, ocean, water rescue, ocean rescue, heroes, heroic acts, kids, drowning, safety, water safety, viral videos
Wholesome

16-year-old lifeguard’s rescue skills stun as he pulls drowning child from violent waves

wwe, wwf, shawn michaels, stone cold steve austin, wrestling, pro wrestling, sports, down syndrome, special needs
Culture

A pro wrestler left the ring mid-match to stop security from manhandling a boy with Down syndrome

teacher, teachers, parent, parents, kids
Parenting

Teachers share the tell-tale signs they know a parent truly cares about their kid

maria von trapp, maria and georg von trapp, the sound of music, love story
Pop Culture

The real-life love story of Maria and Georg Von Trapp we didn’t see in ‘The Sound of Music’

gentle parenting, children, praise, self-worth, parents
Science

Parents go viral for ‘secret’ praise technique. Science confirm it’s certifiably genius.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Life Hacks

17 life hacks that work so well it’s stunning that more people don’t know them

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
dancing, music, work breaks, effeciency
Life Hacks

Blasting a favorite song and dancing might boost your work performance more than other breaks

Mark Wales
grandparents, interviewing grandparents, generations
Generations

10 questions Gen Z can ask to bond with grandparents while recording their family history

Annie Reneau
mail, mailbox, woman getting mail, letter, upset woman
Education

Good citizen 101: What do you do when you receive someone else’s mail?

Tod Perry