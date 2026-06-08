Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

After a UK city defunded their Pride parade, trade unions raised money to fund it

Miners used this opportunity to repay the LGBTQ community from 40 years earlier.

By

Jacalyn Wetzel

Pride, pride parade, Durham UK, miners
https://www.canva.com/photos/MAC78dPtY3k/After a UK city defunded their Pride parade, trade unions raised money to fund it.

June is recognized as Pride Month in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom. This year, Durham, a city in the UK, cut funding to its annual Pride Parade. It was a devastating blow to the city’s LGBTQ community. Without the funding from the city, the parade would likely be postponed indefinitely.

When the news spread, unlikely allies decided to stand in the gap. Coal miners from all over the UK stepped in to raise funds so the Durham LGBTQ community could go on with their parade. To understand the bond between the two unlikely communities, you have to rewind the clock 40 years.

Pride, pride parade, Durham UK, miners
Man in orange inside mine
Photo Credit: Canva

But to understand the importance of Pride, you’d have to go back even further. LGBTQ people have been fighting for civil rights since the late 1800s in Germany, with the Scientific-Humanitarian Committee. The committee advocated for the decriminalization of homosexuality in Germany, according to the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. In 1924, Henry Gerber, a German immigrant and postal worker, founded The Society for Human Rights in Chicago, IL. It was the first gay rights organization in America according to LGBTQ History.

In 1969, police infamously raided the LGBTQ bar Stonewall Inn. A riot ensued, catapulting LGBTQ rights into the spotlight. This riot kicked off the first Pride Parades, and they continue to this day to observe, celebrate, and remind people that the fight hasn’t ended.

Pride, pride parade, Durham UK, miners
People waiving rainbow flags at a pride parade.
Photo Credit: Canva

People across the globe continue the tradition of Pride Parades, and Durham is no different. However, after the city canceled funding, the miners took it upon themselves to repay a four-decade-old debt. In 1984, 20,000 miners were fired as a retaliation against the miners’ unions in the UK. This mass firing led to massive union-backed strikes, which prompted Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to deny all of the unions’ national funding.

On Instagram, Patch Bay Media shares, “This forced the miners to go to smaller local groups to ask for help, so they could continue their rightful strike. But then, a group of London activists decided that they didn’t like this injustice and took to the streets to raise money.”

The post adds that the group became known as the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM). “Together they raised £22,500, which is about £70,000 in today’s money. That year, to show their support and their solidarity with the community, miners from working-class backgrounds, covered in coal dust, marched in the front of Pride Parades all across the country.”

It’s due to this relationship that started in 1984 that miners in Durham today took it upon themselves to raise money for the Pride Parade. In fact, the Durham Miner’s Association raised more money than the city would’ve normally given. The post says, “So this year, Durham will have its biggest Pride Parade ever, and that is the power of advocacy.”

Viewers of the informational video love the solidarity between the two groups, with one person writing, “Queer rights are workers rights, and workers rights are queer rights.”

Pride, pride parade, Durham UK, miners
Two women wrapped in rainbow flag
Photo Credit: Canva

Another says, “We are stronger when we remember we have more in common with our neighbors than our oppressors.”

Several people shared that there’s a movie called Pride about this very unique solidarity. And someone who attended this year’s Pride Parade in Durham shares that it was indeed the largest event: “I was at durham pride on saturday in my LGSM t-shirt! the best turnout I’ve seen since I started attending in 2018. I was so pleased to see the various trade unions and miners banners there.”

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

China, reforestation, kindness, desert, reunion
Culture

A teacher helped a woman plant trees in the desert. She found him 27 years later.

colonial america, american colonists, 13 colonies, george washington, colonial english
Culture

This is exactly what Colonial Americans sounded like, according to dialect coach

Navy SEAL, sniper, parenting, dad advice
Parenting

How a former Navy SEAL used his sniper training to shape his approach to parenting

Culture

Software engineer tricks a car dealership chatbot into ‘selling’ him a Chevy Tahoe for $1

labrador retriever, french bulldog, american kennel club, dog, America
Pets

Sorry, Labradors. After 31 years, America has a new favorite dog.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
savings, coin jar, quarters, money, inheritance
Culture

Career waitress left her grandson a priceless gift—a vase filled with 7,679 quarters

Upworthy Staff
acts of kindness, kindness homework, homework, eliminating homework, teaching kindness, students, school, kids
Skills

Every December, a school in Ireland ditches homework and does ‘kindness’ assignments instead

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
Culture

Woman reveals a truly fool-proof answer when a man asks, ‘May I buy you a drink?’

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
Identity

7 years ago, news anchor had the ultimate response to man who told her to dress ‘like a normal woman’

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff