Artist gives astonishing temporary tats to kids in hospitals so they feel confident in their own skin

It began with a simple idea. If enough people liked his social media post, Benjamin Lloyd, a New Zealand tattoo artist, would delight kids in hospitals by giving them easily washable, non-toxic temporary tattoos. The post in question received nearly half a million likes, and Lloyd stayed true to his word.

Now, nearly ten years later, Lloyd visits kids in children’s hospitals to deliver the magic. He began with Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland. As one Instagram post (@the_richsite) poetically shared, “In a hospital full of needles, he gives kids tattoos that don’t hurt. They heal.”

Artist backstory

My Modern Met Staff Writer Emma Taggart shares some of Lloyd’s backstory as an artist, particularly his experience working with ill children. In her post she writes, “The project is deeply personal for Lloyd. As a child, he once covered a burn scar on his own arm with drawings to feel more confident in his own skin. That experience inspired him to use art to help others, and today, with the support of hospitals and local communities, he creates temporary tattoos that help young patients feel more like themselves.”

This has done wonders for many kids and can help build their confidence. In a blog post, Geckopaper, a U.K.-based business that sells non-toxic temporary tattoos, details exactly why temporary tattoos can be great for a child’s’ psyche. For one, it “encourages artistic expression.” For example, if a child really loves butterflies and chooses butterfly art for their arm, it can simply bring them joy to display it.

The joy of boosting confidence

Taggart relays that Lloyd wrote on Facebook, “Nothing brings me more joy than boosting kids’ confidence with a custom tattoo.” He then joked, “The only bad thing is that they don’t want to take a shower afterwards.”

The tattoos are incredibly detailed. He has created full-sleeve tattoos with bright roses and butterflies. One child received beautiful metal-looking shapes with silver stars and crosses. Essentially, whatever their heart desires, Lloyd is able to deliver it.

On an Instagram post credited to @pubity and shared by both Lloyd and Tattoo Art and Design (@tattoos.art1), the viewer can see Lloyd at work with the children. A caption reads “Artist gives sick kids cool tattoos – makes life in the hospital more enjoyable.”

Many in the comments note what a gift Lloyd is giving simply from the kindness of his own heart. One writes, “This is what great people do! Huge respect to you, congrats on being an amazing human.”

‘Kiwis are such rad people’

Another commenter stretches their love and admiration for the artist all the way to his home country. They write, “Thank YOU Ben, for helping breathe positivity and love into humanity! Y’all Kiwis are such rad people. I lived in Nzed for a couple years back in my 20s… and I was constantly amazed at the kindness and genuine authenticity of the people of Aotearoa! Much love from the USA.”

This Instagrammer shared a lovely sentiment, writing, “Thank you @benjamin_lloyd_returns for your big heart and casting rainbows and sunshine to fill these little hearts.”