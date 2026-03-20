Man shares ‘traumatic’ PSAs from his childhood in New Zealand. People can’t look away.

Childhood commercials often bring back positive memories—unless you’re from New Zealand, it seems.

New Zealander Tyler Warwick decided to take a stroll down memory lane while visiting a friend from the United States. The experience proved slightly traumatic for his American friend in a weirdly funny way.

Warwick recently uploaded an Instagram video capturing his friend’s reaction to a “traumatic” PSA that aired in New Zealand during his childhood. The video begins with a woman casually strolling through the frame, with children playing in the background.

At first, it looks like a typical commercial for a snack bar: a suburban mom with a Kiwi accent talking about the “right snacks” to keep kids going. But as soon as she shows the snack bar, she trips over a toy dump truck, falling face-first through a glass coffee table. What starts as an innocent commercial quickly turns into a mini horror movie. View this post on Instagram

The American friend lets out a loud “Oh my God!” followed by an uncomfortable laugh. As the woman lies on the floor, whimpering, a male voiceover says, “Preventing trips around your home can be as easy as tidying up toys.”

“Ok I was completely unprepared for the emotional whiplash,” a viewer writes in the comments.

Warwick shared even more comically unhinged commercials with his friend. In a second video, the Kiwi points out that the ad they’re watching aired during the Rugrats cartoon. In the clip, a man happily climbs a ladder to paint the trim on his house. Suddenly, he plummets from the ladder and lands on his back. View this post on Instagram

“…Is New Zealand okay?!” a concerned commenter asks.

In another video, Warwick shows his friend a similarly traumatic fall. The commercials have people wondering how often New Zealanders were taking extreme tumbles. Was there no gentler way to reinforce securing ladders, picking up toys, or using a bath mat when getting out of the shower? But apparently, New Zealand didn’t have a monopoly on these memory-searing ads. Some viewers report seeing similar ads as children in Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

An Aussie writes, “In Australia we had a work safe ad of a girl working in a bakery severing a finger in the bread slicer.” A Canadian shares, “Canada had the avoidable accidents ads with teenage girls falling through display cases, a guy impaled with rebar, and a woman dumping a boiling pot all over herself.”

These commercials aired during children’s cartoons as ad breaks. While the ones from New Zealand are jarring, the Canadian ads take it up a notch. In one Canadian workplace safety PSA, now on YouTube, a chef works in a busy kitchen. She studies her engagement ring, then announces there won’t be a wedding—a terrible accident is coming.

Seconds later, she’s moving a large pot of boiling water when she slips on something spilled on the floor, dumping it over her face. She screams as her skin visibly burns.

It seems these three countries may have used the same advertising agency. It’s unclear whether the ads were meant to provoke shock or simply to be seen as honest. Judging by the comments on Warwick’s videos, some people who saw these ads as children still feel a bit traumatized.

One Kiwi asks, “Why were all our ads so terrifying?”

Another writes, “It worked though. I’m still reminded as an adult today from watching this as a kid.”

Further in the comments, one New Zealander puts in a request: “NOW SHOW HIM THE 2002 FIRE AD!!!! That was trauma at its finest!!!!”

“New Zealand…I’m starting to become concerned,” an American chimes in.



