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Winston Churchill battled his depression by staying busy, laying ‘200 bricks’ every day

“…200 bricks and 2000 words a day,” Churchill wrote about his antidote to depression.

By

Emily Shiffer

winston churchill, churchill, bricklaying, laying bricks, depression
Photo credit: Wikipedia/YouTube/British MovietoneWinston Churchill turned to bricklaying to combat depression.

Winston Churchill, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, referred to his depression and dark moods as the “Black Dog.” He never hid his struggle, and those close to him knew about it.

In a personal letter to his wife, Clementine, Churchill wrote:

“Alice [Guest] interested me a great deal in her talk about her doctor in Germany, who completely cured her depression. I think this man might be useful to me—if my Black Dog returns. He seems quite away from me now. It is such a relief. All the colours came back into the picture. Brightest of all your dear face—my Darling.”

Churchill turned to physical activity to help subdue the “Black Dog,” including painting. Another pursuit that helped him was bricklaying.

Churchill becomes a bricklayer

His passion for bricklaying took center stage at his family’s estate, Chartwell, where he constructed many new additions. His daughter, Mary, wrote:

“While my father was constructing the red-brick walls which now surround the garden, he had the delightful idea of building a little one-roomed cottage in the line of the wall for Sarah and me: it was meant for us both, but Sarah, who had started at boarding school in 1927, outgrew its pleasures fairly soon, and this charming dwelling became known as the Marycot.”

Churchill became such a prolific bricklayer that he officially joined the Amalgamated Union of Building Trades Workers in 1928 while serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer, according to The New York Times.

Churchill also wrote in September 1928 about his bricklaying at Chartwell: “I have had a delightful month building a cottage and dictating a book: 200 bricks and 2000 words a day.”

He continued bricklaying through the 1950s, according to the International Churchill Society.

Churchill’s mental health theory

In December 1921, Churchill wrote an essay for The Strand Magazine titled “Painting as a Pastime.” Churchill also used painting as a way to cope with depression, and he created more than 570 paintings during his lifetime.

He fully explained his theory on restoring the mind through activity in this excerpt:

“Many remedies are suggested for the avoidance of worry and mental overstrain by persons who, over prolonged periods, have to bear exceptional responsibilities and discharge duties upon a very large scale. Some advise exercise, and others, repose. Some counsel travel, and others, retreat. Some praise solitude, and others, gaiety. No doubt all these may play their part according to the individual temperament. But the element which is constant and common in all of them is Change. Change is the master key. A man can wear out a particular part of his mind by continually using it and tiring it, just in the same way as he can wear out the elbows of his coat. There is, however, this difference between the living cells of the brain and inanimate articles: one cannot mend the frayed elbows of a coat by rubbing the sleeves or shoulders; but the tired parts of the mind can be rested and strengthened, not merely by rest, but by using other parts.”

The modern-day phrase “depression hates a moving target” was certainly something Churchill would have subscribed to.

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    Photo credit: YoutubeSally Field and Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire.
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    Sally Field recalls Robin Williams trying (and failing) to make her laugh on ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

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    The Mrs. Doubtfire movie poster IMDB

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    @mrs.jamiesonskinders

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    Kindergartners say the darnedest things. Photo credit: Canva

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    Photo Credit: Lloyd Arnold/Wikimedia Commons and Studio Photographer/Wikimedia Commons

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    A young F. Scott Fitzgerald. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

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    C.S. Lewis (top right, standing) with his University College classmates in 1917. (Photo credit: unknown/public domain

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    “What the hell is the matter with you?! It’s so fun,” she said with a laugh.

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    People born before 1990 are sharing their now-useless (but 100% nostalgic) skills

    For instance, recording songs on tape from the radio while yelling at the DJ to shut up during the intro.

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

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    If you’re down for some good-old-days nostalgia, check out people’s responses:

    Making brown paper bag book covers

    “I can cover a textbook with a brown paper bag.”sourwaterbug

    Oh goodness yes. And there was always that one girl in class who had the art of the brown paper bag book cover perfected. (They’re probably Pinterest influencers now.)

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    “I can re-fold a map correctly.” – JungleZac

    “Man remember actually using maps…I had an atlas with the road system in my car to navigate other states during road trips. Crazy.”jagua_haku

    How did we ever figure out how to get anywhere before GPS and Google Maps? (Two-inch thick road atlases in our car and stopping at gas stations to buy local maps while traveling, that’s how. Positively primitive.)

    Memorizing phone numbers and answering the house phone

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    “Remembering phone numbers.” greatmilliondog

    “Not only that, having to speak to your friend’s parents for a few minutes when you call their house.” Logical_Area_5552

    “How to take a message when the person they want to talk to isn’t there.” Amoori_A_Splooge

    How about dialing on a rotary phone, using a pay phone and making (or taking) a collect call?

    “Using your shoulder to hold a telephone up to your ear while doing multiple other things at once. Now, the phones are so damned small I drop them.” Regular_Sample_5197

    “100 ft phone cords ” mrch1ck3nn

    “I got in sooooo much trouble for stretching the phone cord into the bathroom for some privacy. Accidentally clotheslined Grandma She laughed about it but Mom was pissed!” AffectionateBite3827

    Recording songs off the radio was an art form

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    Record to tape from the radio. Trying to make sure to not get the DJ/presenter talking sh-t or an ad”Gankstajam

    “‘Shut up, shut up, shut up!!! I’m trying to record my song!!!’” tearsonurcheek

    “Having the first side be tempting enough that they’d flip the other side to continue listening. That’s before continual playback machines existed. Had to flip the cassette.” CrunchyTeaTime

    “Haha yeah and trying to tell others so they don’t make random noise or knock on the door.” – anonymous

    “How about making cassette-based mix tapes, trying to figure out to the second, how many and which types of songs in which order, that would still fit perfectly on the length of tape per side.” – anonymous

    “People who make digital recordings do not have to worry about running out of tape.” – anonymous

    And there were many more, from rewinding a cassette tape with a pencil to writing in cursive to tearing the sides off of printer paper without tearing the paper itself. (Oh and, of course, the ability to count out change and understand what you’re supposed to do if something costs $9.91 and someone hands you $10.01.)

    Gotta love it when the things that used to be totally normal now sound like historic artifacts found in a museum. Kind of makes you wonder what normal things from today we’ll be laughing about in another 20 or 30 years.

    This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

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  • 50 emotions that don’t exist in the English language, but we all have experienced
    Elderly man gently touches the forehead of another man outdoors.
    , , , ,

    50 emotions that don’t exist in the English language, but we all have experienced

    Words that are untranslatable, but everyone understands.

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    English may boast one of the lengthiest vocabularies in the world, but there are still entire emotional universes Merriam-Webster can’t quite encapsulate. Thankfully, other cultures can. Our ability to understand these layered, sometimes conflicting feelings proves that beneath our differences, we share the same emotional language.

    Here are some of the most beautifully specific emotions that have no English equivalent, grouped by the inner worlds they illuminate. Together, they show one thing: human feelings are far more connected than we might assume,

    1. The many faces of love, longing, and heartache

    words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words
    Woman in denim jacket covers face with sleeve, standing outdoors with blurred background. Photo credit: Canva

    Chappell Roan said it best: “love is a kaleidoscope.” One of tenderness, ache, inevitability, and memory. These words perfectly capture the emotional fine print of human connection.

    • Saudade (Portuguese) – A deep nostalgic longing for someone or something loved and lost. The love that lingers long after the moment is gone.
    • Tu’burni (Arabic) – “I hope I die before you,” said not morbidly but because life without the beloved would be unbearable.
    • Onsra (Boro, India) – Loving for what you know will be the last time.
    • Mágoa (Portuguese) – A heartbreak so profound that its traces remain visible in gestures and expressions.
    • Sielvartas (Lithuanian) – A seemingly endless grief or emotional turmoil, often tied to loss.
    • Toska (Russian) – Spiritual anguish with no clear cause—sometimes love-sickness, sometimes existential ache.
    • Koi No Yokan (Japanese) – The feeling that you’re destined to fall in love with someone. Not love at first sight, but the inevitability of it.
    • Forelsket (Norwegian) – The consuming, euphoric high of new love. Technically, we do have an English equivalent (puppy love).
    • Mamihlapinatapai (Yaghan) – A shared look between two people, both hoping the other will initiate something they both want.
    • Gigil (Tagalog) – The irresistible urge to squeeze someone because they’re impossibly cute or beloved.
    • Jeong (Korean) – A deep, multifaceted emotional bond encompassing love, affection, empathy, and attachment.

    These words prove that love cannot be reduced to a single emotion.

    2. Awe, inspiration, and emotional transcendence

    words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words

    Woman with outstretched arms in a sunlit field, enjoying the outdoors. Photo credit: Canva

    Some emotions lift us out of our everyday selves—through nature, art, music, or inner stillness. These words celebrate those moments when the world feels bigger, deeper, or more alive.

    • Tarab (Arabic) – A musical ecstasy that transports you.
    • Duende (Spanish) – The visceral, spine-tingling feeling you get from powerful art.
    • Shinrin-yoku (Japanese) – The restorative calm from “forest-bathing.”
    • Dadirri (Australian Aboriginal) – Deep, contemplative, respectful listening.
    • Querencia (Spanish) – A place where your soul rests and regathers strength.
    • Ailyak (Bulgarian) – Doing things calmly and slowly, resisting the rush of life.
    • Ataraxia (Ancient Greek) – A serene calm that comes from acceptance and clarity.
    • Sukha (Sanskrit) – True, lasting happiness not dependent on circumstances.
    • Eudaimonia (Greek) – A form of human flourishing that includes joy, purpose, and even the ability to hold suffering with grace.

    These are the emotions that open us up to natural beauty and to the deeper parts of ourselves.

    3. Yearning, wanderlust, and the emotional pull of place

    words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words

    Lush forest with vibrant green and orange foliage in soft, misty sunlight. Photo credit: Canva

    These words capture the feelings that tie us to geography—whether we’re longing to leave, ecstatic to go, or transformed when we arrive somewhere new.

    • Fernweh (German) – A longing for faraway places you haven’t visited yet.
    • Dépaysement (French) – The disorientation (good or bad) of being somewhere entirely unfamiliar. Think of it as reverse déjà vu.
    • Resfeber (Swedish) – The nervous excitement right before a journey begins.
    • Vårkänsla (Swedish) – The giddy, heart-lifting feeling when spring finally returns.
    • Iktsuarpok (Inuit) – The restless anticipation of waiting for someone to arrive.
    • Waldeinsamkeit (German) – Also belongs here for its nature-rooted serenity.

    These words remind us that our surroundings shape our inner world.

    4. Connection, community, and shared human vibes

    words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words

    Friends laughing and drinking coffee at a cozy cafe table. Photo credit: Canva

    Some feelings only exist between people in crowds, in friendships, in shared silences, or in the subtle emotional temperature of a room.

    • Gezelligheid (Dutch) – Cozy, heartwarming togetherness.
    • 분위기 / Boon-wee-gi (Korean) – The overall atmosphere or vibe of a situation.
    • Fika (Swedish) – A ritualized break to slow down and connect (usually over coffee).
    • Mokita (Kivila) – A painful truth everyone knows but agrees not to mention.
    • Commuovere (Italian) – Being moved to tears by someone’s story or kindness.

    Human life is held together by shared awareness, and these words embody some of those shared experiences.

    5. Strength, resilience, and grit

    words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words

    Woman with curly hair in sunlight, eyes closed, wearing a purple top. Photo credit: Canva

    These words show that courage and resourcefulness take many forms.

    • Sisu (Finnish) – Deep perseverance and courage in adversity.
    • Orenda (Huron) – The human will’s power to shape the world despite fate.
    • Jijivisha (Hindi) – A zest for life; desire to live fully and vibrantly.
    • 加油 / Jiā yóu (Chinese) – “Add oil!” A cheer of encouragement and solidarity.
    • Desenrascanço (Portuguese) – Cleverly untangling yourself from trouble using creativity.
    • Pihentagyú (Hungarian) – A relaxed-brain quick-wittedness; clever mental play.

    Some emotions are fuel to keep us going.

    6. Humor, embarrassment, and the awkwardness of existence

    words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words

    Man smiling with hand over face, standing outdoors against a blue sky background. Photo credit: Canva

    Humans are messy. These words capture the cringiness that makes us lovable.

    • Jayus (Indonesian) – A joke so bad it’s good.
    • Age-otori (Japanese) – When your haircut makes you look worse.
    • Litost (Czech) – The sting of suddenly realizing your own misery—often with a dash of revenge fantasy.
    • Lebensmüde (German) – “Life tiredness” that sometimes explains reckless behavior.

    They celebrate the ways we laugh our way through being human.

    7. Serenity, fulfillment, and slower ways of living

    words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words

    Hand painting a still life on canvas with blue and orange tones. Photo credit: Canva

    These words name feelings we desperately need more English words for—the grounded peace that comes from completing something meaningful or living at a human pace.

    • Yuan bei (Chinese) – Perfect, satisfying accomplishment.
    • Ailyak (Bulgarian) – Calm, unhurried living.
    • Meraki (Greek) – Pouring your soul, passion, and creativity into what you do.
    • Querencia (Spanish) – A place of inner refuge and strength.
    • Ataraxia (Greek) – Acceptance-based tranquility.

    These words are all about the intrinsic fullness that comes from finishing something well, doing things with heart, and letting yourself breathe.

    8. The hard-to-define emotional in-betweens

    words with no english equivalent, untranslatable words, emotions words, language, english, french, dutch, korean, chinese, german, words, unique words

    Woman sitting on a chair in the water, writing in a notebook at sunset. Photo credit: Canva

    Some feelings sit in liminal spaces, hard to define but unmistakably human.

    • Torschlusspanik (German) – The fear that the door of opportunity is closing as you age.
    • Desbundar (Portuguese) – Letting loose and shedding your inhibitions.
    • Dadirri (Aboriginal) – Quiet, contemplative inner listening.
    • Dépaysement (French) – Emotional disorientation abroad (also fits here).

    “Bittersweet” is an English word that comes to mind, but how nice to have even more words to choose from.

    Why these words matter more than ever

    Maybe the real beauty of these untranslatable emotions isn’t that other languages have them and English doesn’t. It’s that humans everywhere feel them, even if we don’t always know how to say them out loud.

    So the next time you experience something too complicated to explain, take heart: there’s probably a word for it somewhere in the world…and someone who’s felt it, too.

    Sources: Berlitz, BBC, Thought Catalog, Collective Hub

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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