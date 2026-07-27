People are getting by in today’s economy by turning themselves from spenders to ‘spavers’

The current environment of online shopping and apps provides consumers a ton of choice and convenience. Like almost everything, however, there are drawbacks. You’ve probably looked at your digital cart and seen a banner flashing: “Add just $8 more for free shipping!” Then, without missing a beat, you’re frantically browsing the sale section for an item you don’t really need. All to avoid paying a $5 delivery fee.

Congratulations—you’ve officially been caught in the act of “spaving.”

A portmanteau of spending and saving, “spaving” is the psychological habit of spending more money with the intention of saving a few bucks. This can feel like a major victory in the moment. It can also become a reflexive impulse that quietly drains your wallet if you aren’t paying attention. It begs the question: Is there a way to “spave” that actually works in your favor?

The clever mind games behind the ‘deals’

First, let’s acknowledge that brands have put a lot of thought into making us feel like bargain hunters. From irresistible Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offers to tempting bulk deals at warehouse giants like Costco, modern marketing is engineered to hijack our brain’s reward system. You might say it’s the “gamification” of consumer retail.

When a sale banner pops up, our focus shifts to what we’re saving rather than what we’re actually spending. The “free shipping” offer mentioned above is super common. If you add $14 worth of random items to your cart just to save $5 on shipping, you’re still $9 in the red.

At the end of the day, spending money you didn’t intend to spend is never a discount.

How to make ‘spaving’ work for your wallet

Not every sale is a scam, of course. The trick is shifting your habit from impulsive spaving to intentional spaving. When done smartly, taking advantage of promotions can genuinely help stretch your dollar.

Here is how you can flip the script and turn spaving into a real money-saving hack:

Follow the “pre-cart” rule: Was that item already in your cart before you saw the promotion? If not, consider it an extra expense. Rather than buying something to meet a certain quota, place items you don’t have a pressing need for in the online store’s save section. Perhaps your socks are looking worse for wear? Keep a quality pair or two in your “save for later” or “wishlist,” and they’ll be there when you need the dollar boost while simultaneously fulfilling a genuine need.

Bulk buy the non-perishables: Warehouse deals can make a lot of sense if you shop with intention. Stocking up on items with long shelf lives (like paper towels or laundry detergent) is a brilliant way to spave. These are items that you know you’ll use 100% of what you buy. And there’s no ticking clock of spoilage. Before you buy that 36-pack of ripened peaches, really ask yourself if you can eat them all before they go bad.

Do the simple math: Consider your options before you open your wallet. If you are tempted by a pop-up window or in-store offer that promises you $20 off if you spend $100 on goods, make sure you have a genuine need for every single one of those items. If so, great! If not, spending $100 on filler when your initial plan was to buy one $40 product isn’t a “great deal,” it’s just a clever way to get you to spend more money.

The next time a too-good-to-miss sale tries to lure you in, take a breath and pause. By staying mindful of your actual needs, you can easily outsmart the retail tricks and keep your hard-earned cash right where it belongs. It’s a small mindset shift that can really spave the day.