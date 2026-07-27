Twice a year, Hawaii experiences a ‘Zero Shadow Day,’ creating mind-boggling optical illusions

If you happen to be walking around Hawaii midday in late May or mid-to-late July, you might notice something missing. Specifically: shadows.

That’s because during this time, known to locals as Lahaina Noon, the sun appears to sit directly overhead, causing vertical objects like flagpoles and people to cast no visible shadow.

This “Zero Shadow Day” is deeply ingrained in Hawaiian culture. Historically, Native Hawaiians referred to this moment as kau ka lā i ka lolo, which translates to “the sun rests upon the brain.” The term Lāhainā Noon (meaning “cruel sun”) is a modern moniker, coined by Hawaii’s Bishop Museum during the ‘90s.

How Hawaii commemorates Lāhainā Noon

There are often activities held around the event. One is held near a giant, bendy sculpture named Sky Gate (created by artist and landscape architect Isamu Noguchi). While most items have no shadow during Lāhainā Noon, this fixture casts a perfect circular shadow on the ground. Any other time of the year, it casts a curved, twisted one.

But perhaps the most popular “Zero Shadow Day” pastime is taking mind-bending photos and posting them online, making everyone think they are witnessing an optical illusion or some kind of Photoshop wizardry. Or, you know, that they’re seeing more AI-generated content. But no, this is content made by Mother Nature herself! Twice a year, Hawai'i experiences a strange moment where the sun appears to be exactly overhead & anything that is completely vertical casts no shadow.Let's learn about Lāhainā Noon, subsolar points & 'Kau ka lā i ka lolo', meaning "the sun rests on the brains."— c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) 2026-07-19T21:34:51.182Z

Where to see Zero Shadow Day

While Hawaii is the only spot in the U.S. to experience Zero Shadow Day twice a year, any location on Earth located in the tropics—between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn—will have it. Other examples include Mexico City (Mexico), San Juan (Puerto Rico), and major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai.

There is, however, a catch. Since our orbit around the sun is never static, Lāhainā Noon only lasts for a few minutes, meaning the entire shebang could be thwarted by one passing cloud. So, you might want to hold off on buying tickets to any of these places simply to take in the phenomenon.

Nature has plenty more optical tricks

Even if you miss Lāhainā Noon, nature offers plenty of other opportunities to capture impossible-at-first-glance scenes. Under just the right conditions, a “superior mirage” can make distant ships appear to float above the horizon. In colder climates, sunlight reflecting off airborne ice crystals can produce dazzling “sun dogs,” creating bright spots of light on either side of the sun.

Photographers also chase rare moments like the “glory,” when sunlight interacting with tiny water droplets surrounds an airplane’s shadow with colorful rings, or the “Brocken spectre,” which can make a hiker’s shadow appear gigantic on a bank of fog. Even a perfectly timed reflection on a calm lake can produce an image that looks upside down or digitally manipulated.

Many of these moments last only a few minutes before the angle of the sun changes, the clouds drift away, or the atmosphere shifts. That fleeting quality is part of what makes them so captivating. Even as technology advances, our most astonishing images don’t come from editing software or special effects. Instead, they are born out of being immersed in the neutral world at exactly the right place and the right time.