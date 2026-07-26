‘Worst aquarium ever’: Whaling museum gets 1-star review. They turn it into best-selling merch.

Sometimes, having a sense of humor pays off. Literally.

Back in 2020, the New Bedford Whaling Museum, located on the south shore of Massachusetts, received a lowly one-star review on Google for being the “worst aquarium ever.”

The gag is: that’s technically true. He’s not wrong. Google Reviews

A whale of a misunderstanding

As the name might suggest, the New Bedford Whaling Museum isn’t an aquarium, but rather a historical institution featuring a curated collection of artifacts from Massachusetts’ whaling industry.

During its peak from 1846–1852, New Bedford became known as “the city that lit the world” and was the wealthiest city per capita due to providing vital commodities, like whale oil for lighting and machinery lubrication, spermaceti for candles, and baleen for fashion items, before collapsing due to the rise of petroleum and alternative fuels in the late 19th century.

All that said, it makes sense as to why the only aquatic animal you might see there is a giant whale skeleton.

“We do not have live whales here,” Annelise Conway, the museum’s Chief Engagement Officer, jokingly admitted. “So we are actually the worst aquarium ever.”

Silly merch that’s made a big splash

Rather than taking offense, the museum leaned into the insult. They even rolled out a new line of hoodies, tees, and tote bags that highlight the review, which has sold out quite a few times and has been featured on local news stations.

Last week, a museum employee wore the cheeky hoodie to an actual aquarium, joking that “this is awkward.”

TikTok reacts

The tongue-in-cheek marketing tactic garnered a lot of praise online, especially from those who had actually been to the museum and could attest that what it lacks in live marine animals it makes up for with cool artifacts.

“This is…one of the best pieces of merchandise I have seen for a museum. Someone deserves a raise!!!!!!”

“New England satire at its best❤️❤️❤️”

“The @whalingmuseum is a fantastic museum. The curators and staff are all wonderful, welcoming and informed, and they will make your visit memorable and enjoyable. One of the best experiences you’ll ever have.”

“This is hilarious, especially as it’s an amazing museum.”

“We just went there yesterday!!! It was so awesome!! Tons of history and a giant whaling boat you can go on inside the building. Whale skeletons hanging from the ceiling. Highly recommend!! 5/5 stars! Kid-friendly too!”

“As a native Rhode Islander, I’ve been to this museum a handful of times, and it is fantastic. Love New England snark. Makes me proud.”

So if you’re jonesing to pet baby stingrays, or marvel at floating jellyfish, perhaps venture elsewhere. But if you’re interested in learning some cool history, gaining a new appreciation of the role whales play in our current ecosystem, or enjoying a Moby Dick Marathon, not to mention buying a delightfully snarky t-shirt, then the New Bedford Whaling Museum is the place to be.

And good news: if you’re not going to be in Massachusetts any time soon but would still like a “worst aquarium ever” fashion statement, they are all available online. While supplies last, of course.