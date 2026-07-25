Brits reveal what they think of American independence and it’s comical

Here’s the friendliest history lesson you’ll get all year. As the country geared up to turn 250 in July, an American reporter from CBS News walked into a British pub during a World Cup game and asked locals a simple question: What do you actually know about American independence and the 4th of July? Turns out… not much. The Brits knew close to nothing — but still wished us a happy birthday anyway.

Americans grew up with the 4th of July. It’s embedded in our DNA: hot dogs on the grill, the flag waving, fireworks, summer cookouts. Red, white, and blue. Bald eagles screech, surely, somewhere in the distance. But across the Atlantic, that all barely registers. The gap isn’t about rudeness, though.

@cbsnews As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, @rileycallanan quizzed some visitors from across the pond on their knowledge of American independence. Here’s what they told us. ♬ original sound – cbsnews

“England gave America away as a gift”

When asked whether they’d learned about the American Revolution in school, the locals answered fast and gloriously honest.

“In the U.K.? Not at all,” one person said. “The first thing I heard about it was a week ago.” Another just shrugged: “No, not really, no.” President George Washington and Marquis de Lafayette on horseback in Valley Forge. Credit: Canva

Then came the showstopper. “Never heard of it,” one man offered, “except for I heard that England gave up America, we gave it to you as a gift. That’s all I know about it.”

A gift. No Boston Tea Party, no “no taxation without representation,” no shot heard round the world — just the warm, fuzzy notion that Britain handed over a continent like a birthday present and everyone moved on.

What are they banging on about?

So, what do Brits actually learn about American independence?

Turns out, this lot isn’t being cheeky. The information gaps are real, and they start in the classroom. In the United States, the Revolution is a foundational, mandatory part of history class, taught and re-taught for years. We know about Betsy Ross and the American flag, her nimble hands sewing myth-making into banners, repaired uniforms, and stitched-together tents. We’ve taken tests on the Liberty Bell, the original 13 colonies, and the Founding Fathers. Hamilton exists. National Treasure does, too.

Over in the U.K., this chapter of history is optional — one of several case studies students might cover for a few weeks around age 13, before history becomes an elective altogether. As one educator who has taught the subject across UK institutions put it, “Very few students learn anything about the American Revolution.”

It may seem ridiculous sitting on this side of the pond, but you can’t really fault the Brits for not knowing much about the American Revolution. When it comes to history, this country has a lot going on. As it stands, 65 countries across the globe have declared independence from the United Kingdom (formerly known as the British Empire). Of those, 50 hold an annual holiday — like the 4th of July — which means independence from Britain is celebrated roughly every six days in places like Belize, Jamaica, Grenada, and Cypress. So, you’ll forgive these chaps at the pub for not knowing who Paul Revere is.

The tea situation

That context makes the original video much more endearing. Because, inevitably, the Boston Tea Party receives a shout out. When asked whether the British forgive us for dumping all that tea into the harbor, one man was playfully unconvinced — for about half a second. A depiction of the Boston Tea Party. Credit: Canva

“Oh, when you dumped it in the harbor? No, no way,” he said, before pivoting to the warmest possible follow-up. “Since then, you’ve worked for us. When we’ve been in a world war, we’ve been like, ‘Yo, America, we need you.’ And you’re there. But that’s why we have such a good relationship now.”

The interviewer asks: Can we put the Boston Tea Party behind us? And his answer made us smile: “I feel like we’re friends.”

A little unsolicited advice

The reporter asked if a much older country had any advice for a younger one. The responses were pure dry British comedy.

“It just gets shit as time goes on,” one deadpanned. Another turned reflective: “Maybe be a bit more open-minded to other countries — as the World Cup has taught.” And one, gesturing vaguely at 250 years of history, mused that America might “be in a better state if it had just stayed with the U.K.” Do you say that to every country? All 60 of them? Credit: Canva

Right.

But it’s all in good fun. It’s the kind of ribbing you only get from someone who actually likes you. Sort of like… a friend.

The birthday wishes that stole the show

When asked if they had any birthday wishes for America, the pub delivered. “Happy birthday, or whatever. Happy anniversary. I love you. Come on!” one person cheered. “Have a good time!” said another. And one summed up the whole vibe in three words: “Love you, America.”

The timing makes it even sweeter. The clip landed as the U.S. geared up for its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026 — officially the Semiquincentennial — with part of the FIFA World Cup being hosted on American soil that same summer. The 250th marks the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. A pub full of Brits toasting America during a World Cup game is about as on-the-nose as it gets.

The sweetest lesson of all

Before you feel too smug, be honest: most of us couldn’t pass a quiz on British history either. Ask an American to explain the Magna Carta (without referencing Jay Z) or name a single British prime minister before Churchill, and you’d get a lot of the same cheerful shrugs. It’s not that we don’t care — we just never took the time to learn their history. The blank spots run both ways. So does the affection.

You don’t need to ace a history quiz to wish someone a happy birthday. Sometimes “I feel like we’re friends” says everything the textbook left out.