Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Social skills expert shares 3 ‘magic phrases’ that make you more likable

Sometimes, we need to overcommunicate how we feel about others.

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

vanessa van edwards, likability, communications skills, people skills, people laughing, good advice
Photo credit: via Press Release and Canva/PhotosVanessa Van Edwards and people at a party.

A familiar misstep people make when trying to be likable is trying to impress others. They want to show they are funny, intelligent, and a great storyteller. They think being the life of the party is the road to likability. However, study after study shows that it’s a lot easier to be likable. All you have to do is show interest in others. To put it simply: If you like people, you will become more likable.

There’s a slight wrinkle in the notion that liking more people makes you more likable. Many people you like aren’t sure that you like them. The psychological phenomenon known as signal amplification bias says it best. We tend to overestimate how clearly we broadcast our feelings and intentions towards others. So, the person we like and who likes us may not know the feeling is mutual.

Meet the expert behind this idea

“We think our signals are obvious,” Vanessa Van Edwards told Steve Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast. “If we like someone or if we’re having a good time, we think, ‘Oh, they for sure know it.’ They don’t.” Van Edwards is a communications expert and the author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People.

To help people clearly communicate their feelings, Van Edwards suggests three “magic phrases” to show you care. Check out the video below.

Phrase 1: ‘I was just thinking of you’

“You think of a lot of people in your life all the time,” she said. “If you are thinking of someone and you can text them: ‘I was just thinking of you, how are you?’ ‘I was just thinking of you, how’d that project go?’ ‘I was just thinking of you, it has been a while since we talked.’ You see a movie, you see a documentary, you see a matcha latte, you see a mug, you see a ceramic candle, and you’re like, ‘Ah, this made me think of you,’” Van Edwards said. “My text messages, my conversations, are full of actual moments where I was triggered to think of that person, actually,” she said, noting the importance of being genuine. “If you don’t think of someone, they’re not a person you need to have in your life.”

Phrase 2: ‘You’re always so …’

“So if you’re with someone and you’re impressed by them or they’re interesting or they’re funny, say, ‘You always make me laugh. You’re always so interesting,’ or ‘You’re always so great in interviews.’ Giving them a label that is a positive label is the best gift you can give someone, because it’s fighting that signal amplification bias,” she continued.

Phrase 3: ‘Last time we talked, you mentioned …’

“We are so honored when we get brain space—that you remembered and you’re going to bring it up,” she said. “And you specifically bring up something that they lit up with, something they were like, ‘Ah, it was great, it was exciting, it was wonderful.’”

Putting it all into practice

If studies show the more you like other people, the more likable you become, Van Edwards has the next logical step in becoming more likable. She makes it clear that, due to signal amplification bias, many people you like may not even know it. When we employ her three ways to be more likeable, though, we can let people know we like them without making them feel uncomfortable, thus establishing a bond to build on.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

teacher, student, gifted student, high school class, instruction,
Education

A study followed ‘gifted’ kids for over 50 years. Here’s what we’ve learned about them.

Uncategorized

‘Worst aquarium ever’: Whaling museum gets 1-star review. They turn it into best-selling merch.

remote worker, woman at laptop, upset woman, remote work, anxiety
Mental Health

Anxious remote worker wins lawsuit after work forced her to be on camera during a meeting

movies, film, IMAX
Pop Culture

Dallas IMAX projectionist explains what makes the 70mm ‘Odyssey’ is so special. People are riveted.

john mayer, singer john mayer, john mayer veterans, veterans, ptsd
Culture

A chance 2008 encounter with a wounded warrior led John Mayer to raise $13 million for veterans

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
sheep, lawn care, Virginia, sustainability, small business
Nature

Northern Virginia homeowners are hiring a flock of sheep instead of a lawn service

Adam Albright-Hanna
People Skills

1 in 10 people have such unusual personality trait combinations that researchers call them ‘mutants’

Evan Porter
American, revolution, 4th of July, Boston, tea party
Politics

Brits reveal what they think of American independence and it’s comical

Kat Hong
discussion, debate, disagreement, conversation, communication, curiosity
Science

Stanford researchers find a single question could be the key to changing someone’s mind

Upworthy Staff & Annie Reneau