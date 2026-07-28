‘The Princess Diaries’ turns 25. It wouldn’t exist without Whitney Houston.

The Princess Diaries is celebrating a major milestone. The Millennial Disney classic turns 25 on July 29. It was released in 2001.

Fans of the movie may be surprised to learn that the late Whitney Houston was an executive producer of the iconic film. Without Houston, it might not exist.

Houston co-produced the original movie and its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, through her production company, Brownhouse Productions. According to Variety, Disney “paid mid- to low-six figures to option novelist Meg Cabot’s book ‘The Princess Diaries’” for Houston and her fellow producers, who helped turn it into a hit.

Anne Hathaway meets Houston

In a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway and Houston chatted on set during the filming of the movie’s hit song, “Supergirl!” by Krystal Harris.

“It was so much fun making it. It was incredible,” Hathaway told Houston, who responded, “You know what? Every little girl is going to love trying to be a princess. It’s like Cinderella. When I did Cinderella, all the little girls wanted to be Cinderella. A lot of them wanted to be Fairy Godmother. And now they want to be you!”

Hathaway added that she saw Houston in Cinderella (which starred Brandy in the title role and Houston as her Fairy Godmother), and Houston replied that she “had a lot of fun doing it.”

During a 2022 interview with Interview magazine, Hathaway reflected on Houston and what she meant to her:

“I have to say on a technical level, the musical artist who has changed my life the most would be Whitney Houston because she produced The Princess Diaries, the film that we were in together. And if there ever has been a voice in modern history that was probably touched by god, it’s hers.”

Houston speaks about The Princess Diaries

According to The Princess Diaries star Julie Andrews, Houston visited the set a few times to say hello, and she “kept her eyes on things,” adding, “She’s a lovely lady,” per ET.

Houston was also interviewed by ET, where she shared more about her vision for the film.

“I want to make good films, quality films, for young people,” she said, emphasizing that she wanted to keep things appropriate. “I want to make films you can watch in its entirety. That’s the kind of movies I grew up with. I could watch the whole film, and be inspired by it.”

Houston described the first time she saw actress Stephanie Mills in The Wiz, explaining, “That was like, ‘Oh my God! I can do this!’ Things that inspire us to be great people for ourselves. Not famous, just greatness inside. So your parents can say, ‘I’m proud of you. You planted that tree and it grew. I’m proud of you. It’s a damn good tree. It’s going to stand forever.’ That’s the kind of stuff I like to make.”

She also spoke highly of Andrews, saying her voice “is like heaven. Never mind her singing voice. Her speaking voice is like heaven. There’s a quality to it that is very soothing.”