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Husband who lost his job reluctantly moves family in with mother-in-law, pure joy ensued

Families moving in together isn’t failure. Sometimes it’s their greatest success.

By

Emily Shiffer

By

Upworthy Staff

Multigenerational living has long been seen as unusual in American culture, but that’s changing — and Instagrammer Katie Bunton is hoping her experience will open more people’s minds to it. Bunton, her husband Harry, and their twin boys recently moved in with their mother-in-law, Louella Beale, after experiencing financial hardship, and opened up about the experience with her followers.

“We moved in with my MIL (mother-in-law) 2 months ago when my husband lost his job and I just keep thinking…it must have taken a lot of propaganda to make us believe this was failure,” she writes in the video’s caption.

When moving home feels like failure

In the inspiring video, Bunton showed her viewers some of the incredible benefits they’ve had with the extra support of Nana Lulu. From making and eating meals together to time spent in the garden and doing other everyday tasks together, she shows that life has truly improved, even though society may look at their living situation differently. “So you’re telling me, this isn’t how it was supposed to be all along ? #multigenerationalliving with @nana_lulu_love ,” she captioned the video.

People online had plenty to say

Viewers responded with great delight and support.

“I wholeheartedly believe that we’re supposed to be living with family❤️,” one wrote.

Another added, “It’s the best. My grandmother and mother live with us. I could never asked for a better support system. I would never ever live without multiple generations in the same house or compound.”

Another offered, “This has forever been my dream I’m with you, we’ve been lied to in the west. Intergenerational living is beautiful and to me the gold standard for living in harmony and raising children well ❤️.”

Nana Lulu herself even commented, ” I’m such a lucky lucky so and so. Thank you thank you thank you for the beautiful blessings of family love. “

In another video, Bunton shared a vlog with her followers sharing more about living with her MIL and the benefits of living multi-generationally. “You’re telling me we could have both parents present and hands on, all we have to do is just lower our cost of living? spend less money? And pool our resources with family? ” she wrote.

In the video, she explains that her family moved in with Nana Lulu at the end of January 2025. “It’s taken us quite a while to get into the swing of things. We moved into a new town as well,” she adds.

Their routine has undergone a complete change, but in a positive way. She has even noticed positive changes in her relationship. “My husband has felt happier, lighter and more himself than I have ever seen him,” she says.

Two months later, the verdict is in

The second video also got tons of positive comments from viewers who are loving the new living situation.

“This is my definition of rich ❤️,” one wrote.

Another offered, “As someone that doesn’t have a MIL to fall back on, I just want you to know that I’m so happy you have that. So happy you know the peace that extended family can bring and that you/your husband have the support you need to get to the next stage .”

And this commentator praised the situation while sharing about their own: “My husband and I live with my parents. They built us a basement apartment and I am forever grateful to them not only for that but for the bond it has allowed them to have with my kiddos ❤️ I definitely get caught up thinking we’ve done something wrong but we’ve just done what we can with the cards we are dealt. I am so grateful for my village.”

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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