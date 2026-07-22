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A retired Secret Service Agent explains why you should always back into parking spots

Scott Bryson explains why pulling in puts you at risk.

By

Emily Shiffer

secret service, secret service agent, backing in, back into parking spot, parking garage
Photo credit: https://www.canva.com/photos/MAEJLqQcsuU-secret-service-agent/A retired Secret Service agent explains why you should always be backing into parking spots.

Parking lots are stressful places. According to AAA, approximately 29% of all car accidents happen in parking lots.

Whether you’re accident-avoiding parking strategy is to hunt for the closest spot to the entrance or park as far away as possible, there is one parking technique you should always be utilizing, according to retired Secret Service agent Scott Bryson.

In a recent Instagram video, Bryson explained to his viewers why you should *always* park by backing into a parking spot—not just pulling in.

Why you should back into parking spaces

In the video, Bryson explains two key reasons why it’s best to back into parking spaces rather than pull into them.

“There are plenty of people in the world who just pull right in,” he notes, adding that people are likely in a hurry and might not think about the safety repercussions of doing so.

“Listen, cops back in for emergency purposes. If you have to get to a call, it’s much easier to pull out than back out and bump into something,” he says. “The same thing applies to you in your personal life. You’re parked in your car at the grocery store, Auto Zone, your house…you’re probably in not that big of a hurry. But you never know when you might need to leave in a hurry.”

Besides being prepared for an emergency exit, he adds that backing in is ideal for unexpected car troubles.

“What if you have unexpected car trouble and need to pop your hood and get a jump? It’s much easier,” he adds.

Parking lot safety

Backing up into your parking spot can also help prevent car accidents. Per AAA, 91% of parking lot accidents occur due to backing collisions. According to the National Safety Council (NCS), 9% of pedestrian deaths that occur in parking lots are also a direct result from backup incidents. 

Compared to pulling in to a parking space, backing in also gives your more direct visibility of what’s in front of your car as you pull out of the spot. The NCS also notes that you should not solely rely on your car’s backup camera. Be sure to “look over your shoulder and use your mirrors as you back up.”

In another video, Bryson explains that choosing the right parking spot can also help keep you safe.

“I try to park besides the median,” he says, explaining that the extra distance it provides between your car and others will give you a wider line of sight to observe the parking lot and other potential safety risks.

How to reverse park

New to reverse parking? Conduite Facile on YouTube shared helpful tips to help you nail your first attempt:

  • Line up your rearview mirror on the right side of your car with the parking spot line two spots away from the spot you want to park.
  • Reverse and turn your wheel completely to the right, and check your mirrors and blind spot before backing up.
  • Back up, and when the car is straight, straighten the wheel by turning it 1.5 turns to the left, and back up until your car is in the right position.
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