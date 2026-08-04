People shared what they loved about their childhood home. An overwhelming number said trees.

For many of us, there are at least small pockets of magic hidden in the memories of our childhood homes. Perhaps it was a rocking chair next to a large bay window. Maybe it was an old record player in a dusty garage. But when asked this question on social media, so many people mentioned how trees played a lead character in their memories, it was hard to ignore.

On Facebook, Upworthy asked the simple question:“What’s one item from your childhood home that you love the most?” Again, there were many beautiful answers, in fact over 1200 of them. People mentioned claw tubs for bubble baths, warm fireplaces, and antique pianos. But those trees! They really do seem to provide safe spaces of their own.

Lost in a daydream

What was extra special about these replies was that sometimes the trees were remembered just for being big, beautiful additions to their yards. And other times, the trees served as portals to imaginary spaces, where children could dream of being pirates or simply get lost in a daydream. Sometimes these portals were literal tree forts, where one could find a tiny corner in space to read their favorite books.

One Facebooker revealed that it was the tulip tree in their yard that stands out in their memory. “The Tulip tree in the back yard, with a branch that was just right for climbing up and reading.” This comment alone spawned many others, who shared their favorite tree nooks. One shares, “There was a tree in our yard that I always called ‘my tree.’ I spent many hours climbing up it and hanging upside down on the branches when I was 5 to 10 years old. I’m almost 85 now but still see it in my mind.”

Tulip trees are types of magnolias

Another shares that, after investigating, they realized the tulip tree is a type of magnolia, and they were pleased they had one currently. “I had to look up what a tulip tree is and realized it is the magnolia tree I have in my backyard. I love that tree.”

Climbing the tree meant a better view of the neighborhood and all it had to offer. “I miss the large mimosa tree beside the house that I used to climb up into to watch the hummingbirds feed from the blossoms,” this Facebooker shared. “Heaven!”

Many other trees got mentions too. One commenter shares, “The weeping willow I climbed as a child.” This Californian had all kinds of trees to admire. “The trees in our yard: apricot, plum, cherry, dwarf peach, dwarf nectarines, lemon, peach, olive, and grapefruit. 3 cheers for California!”

Tree forts

And one must never forget the tree forts. This person shared quite a specific memory. “The epic forts and tree houses the neighborhood kids built, including an amazing underground bunker and me being accidentally pushed off a tree house platform by feuding brothers. Landed hard from 20 feet up and only received an abrasion on my hip!”

In a separate prompt, also posted on Facebook by Upworthy, it is asked, “What’s a childhood memory that still gives you the exact same feeling when you think about it?” Once again, many commenters joined the chat, and once more, so many of them came back to trees. One writes their favorite memory was, “Swinging out of my tree fort on a rope into our pool.”

‘Pure joy of summer’

Of course, there were other answers unrelated to trees. This Facebook commenter created quite the picture. “Being barefoot in the cool grass on a hot summer day in Kansas. I’m 8 years old, eating fat slices of salted watermelon with my bare hands, the sticky juice dribbling down my chin. The pure joy of summer and all its possibilities.”

A clear common theme seemed evident. The favorites, among childhood items or memories, were ones that helped create a sense of safety and of hope. Trees are truly lovely that way.