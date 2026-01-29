The one sign that someone is highly intelligent, according to genius inventor Nikola Tesla
Incredibly intelligent people see relationships very differently.
Nikola Tesla was one of the most brilliant people who ever lived. He invented alternating current (AC), which still powers most homes around the world today. A true maverick, Tesla also experimented with radio waves, robotics, and wireless energy. He was also famously eccentric, known for his preference for solitude, fear of germs, and obsession with the number three.
Julian de Medeiros, a TikToker and Substack writer who shares his thoughts on philosophy, recently explained how Tesla believed he could tell if someone was highly intelligent—an observation that sheds light on how the exceptionally gifted often see the world very differently from the rest of us.
Signs someone is highly intelligent
"Here's a simple sign that somebody is highly intelligent, and this is a rule that was formulated by the inventor Nikola Tesla, who once said: 'The more intelligent somebody is, the fewer friends they have,'" de Medeiros said.
While, at first glance, that may seem tragic, de Medeiros went on to explain why it wasn't as bad as it seemed: "He meant that intelligent people don't need to be liked by everybody; instead, they have a small group of trusted friends, confidants, people they can rely upon no matter what."
@julianphilosophy
Tesla on intelligence #friends #intelligence #work #power
Tesla believed that, by definition, intelligence attracted fewer people, de Medeiros explained, adding: "He said that to be intelligent was to speak and think independently in a world of conformists. This meant you couldn't appeal to everybody. Instead, an intelligent person selected their friends carefully. They wanted friends who brought out the best in them to have intellectual discussions and debates with."
According to modern research, highly intelligent people often flip the script when it comes to socializing and happiness. For most people, frequent social interaction with close friends is linked to greater happiness. However, for those with abnormally high IQs, the opposite tends to be true: they report being happier in solitude than when spending time with friends.
Why do highly intelligent people prefer solitude?
"The findings in here suggest (and it is no surprise) that those with more intelligence and the capacity to use it ... are less likely to spend so much time socializing because they are focused on some other longer-term objective," Carol Graham, a Brookings Institution researcher who studies the economics of happiness, told The Independent.
Nikola Tesla with his equipment. via Wikimedia Commons
This perspective makes sense when considering someone like Tesla. He was known for being an incredibly introspective and deeply introverted person, performing complex experiments in his mind rather than drafting, writing, or drawing them on paper. He also shut out distractions, including other people, so he could focus on discovering new things.
Tesla's passion for his work was so intense that it kept him from having intimate relationships. "[An] inventor's nature is so forceful, so wild and passionate, that by giving himself to a woman, he would give everything and nothing would be left for his chosen field," he once said.
Tesla's remarks suggest that, for some people, having a small circle of friends and a robust inner world are enough to get them through life, and research seems to bear that out. For most people, having only a few friends would likely feel like a curse. But when you're Tesla, and your ideas occupy your time and passion as fully as other people's friendships do, you don't need many.