Dove is challenging beauty standards by banning the world 'normal' from all of its products

Dove is challenging beauty standards by banning the world 'normal' from all of its products
via Unilever

How many TV ads have you seen pitching shampoo "for normal to oily hair" or lotion "for normal skin"? Probably more than you can count. The problem is when it comes to beauty products, the term "normal" has always seemed to be code for "white."

For decades, this white-normative labeling has sent a subtle, but damaging message to people of color by casting them as abnormal. It also reinforces notions of white supremacy by heralding white people as the measuring stick for all humanity.

That's why Unilever, the London-based company that owns Dove, Vaseline, Axe, and Sunsilk beauty products is banning the term from their products and advertising. The move comes after the company conducted a 10,000-person study across nine countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

via Unilever

According to a Unilever press release the poll found that "More than half of people (56%) think that the beauty and personal care industry can make people feel excluded."

It also revealed that "Seven in ten people agree that using the word 'normal' on product packaging and advertising has a negative impact."

"The decision to remove 'normal' is one of many steps that we are taking to challenge narrow beauty ideals, as we work towards helping to end discrimination and advocating for a more inclusive vision of beauty," Unilever said in its release. "It comes as global research into people's experiences of the beauty industry reveals that using 'normal' to describe hair or skin makes most people feel excluded."

The announcement was accompanied by a video that explains how many of the norms we've been conditioned to accept — especially those surrounding masculinity, beauty, health, animal rights, pollution, and sexuality — are really quite the opposite.

"We won't accept a world where any of this is normal," the ads says.

The company wants to reposition its messaging so it focuses on what the product does rather than who it's for.

"Unilever has made the most progress with hair products, where 'normal' was removed or repositioned and replaced it with descriptions that highlight the benefit of the product," a company representative told The Washington Post. "We want to communicate what a product does — not who it is for — without the manufactured description of 'normal.' For example, we'll explain that a product will replenish moisture or help to meet specific needs."

A company representative says Unilever has over 200 products with the word "normal" on the label. It has already started the removal process and hopes to be completed by March 2022.

Ateh Jewel, an advisory board member of the British Beauty Council, told The New York Times the changes were "completely necessary" after the Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year.

"Saying the word 'normal' has been used to set you apart," Jewel said. "I am normal. My dark skin is normal. My juicy West African curvy body is normal. Everything about me is normal."













From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
beauty
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

This organization is ensuring that North Texas residents can receive a higher education

Courtesy of The Commit Partnership
True

For Festus Oyinwola, a 19-year-old first-generation college student from Dallas, Texas, the financial burden of attending college made his higher education dreams feel like a faraway goal.

As his high school graduation neared, Oyinwola feared he would have to interrupt his educational pursuits for at least a year to save up to attend college.

That changed when Oyinwola learned of the Dallas County Promise, a new program launched by The Commit Partnership, a community navigator that works to ensure that all North Texas students receive an equitable education.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

The Dallas County Promise covers any cost of tuition not included in financial aid grants. To date, nearly 60 high schools in Dallas County currently participate in this initiative.

It pairs students — including Oyinwola — with a success coach for the following three years of their education.

To ensure that students like Oyinwola have the opportunity to build a solid foundation, The Commit Partnership is supported by businesses like Capital One who are committed to driving meaningful change in Dallas County through improved access to education.

The bank's support comes as part of its initial $200 million, multi-year commitment to advance socioeconomic mobility through the Capital One Impact Initiative.

Keep Reading Show less
Culture

Women are sharing the mental checklists they run through to navigate the world. It's a lot.

Canva, Harriet Johnson/Twitter

One day a few years ago I asked my husband what he thinks about when he goes running. "Depends," he said. "I might think about work or what I'm going to do that day or just sort of empty my mind, like a meditation."

"Do you ever think about getting raped on the running trail?" I asked. "Does it ever cross your mind?" It wasn't a confrontational question, but a curious one.

He looked surprised for a second, then shook his head. "No. Never," he said.

We sat in silence for a second as the obvious sunk in. When I run alone, I do think about that possibility. I think about it every time. I know every part of the trail that's obscured from public view, the parts where I run a little faster, where my spatial awareness is heightened. When a man runs behind me or towards me, my radar goes up. It happens automatically. I don't assume anyone is a rapist, of course, but I'm always mentally prepared for the possibility. After a million stories and a lifetime living in a woman's body, my instinct to prepare for the worst is as natural as breathing.

Keep Reading Show less
women
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

This organization is ensuring that North Texas residents can receive a higher education

Courtesy of The Commit Partnership
True

For Festus Oyinwola, a 19-year-old first-generation college student from Dallas, Texas, the financial burden of attending college made his higher education dreams feel like a faraway goal.

As his high school graduation neared, Oyinwola feared he would have to interrupt his educational pursuits for at least a year to save up to attend college.

That changed when Oyinwola learned of the Dallas County Promise, a new program launched by The Commit Partnership, a community navigator that works to ensure that all North Texas students receive an equitable education.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

The Dallas County Promise covers any cost of tuition not included in financial aid grants. To date, nearly 60 high schools in Dallas County currently participate in this initiative.

It pairs students — including Oyinwola — with a success coach for the following three years of their education.

To ensure that students like Oyinwola have the opportunity to build a solid foundation, The Commit Partnership is supported by businesses like Capital One who are committed to driving meaningful change in Dallas County through improved access to education.

The bank's support comes as part of its initial $200 million, multi-year commitment to advance socioeconomic mobility through the Capital One Impact Initiative.

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites