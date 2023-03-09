+
Pop Culture

Jamie Lee Curtis calling for matinee concerts is an anthem for early risers everywhere

Morning people couldn't agree more.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr

There is no place in the multiverse where Jamie Lee Curtis is a night owl.

Sure, we early birds get the worm. But you know what we miss out on? Dancing at clubs. Laughing at comedy shows. Having a social life beyond anything brunch related, more or less.

I think I speak for all of us early risers when I say that we’d kill to go to certain events that our night owl friends partake in, if only it were when the sun was still shining and our energy levels were still high. We’re fun, we promise. But once the PJs are on…there’s just no going back, ya know?

Fear not, morning people. We have a new champion. And her name is Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis recently made headlines as an early-to-bed advocate after declining an invite to an Oscar’s nominee dinner at 7:30 p.m. The “Halloween” star earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.” This might have been her first Oscar nomination ever, but that doesn’t change the fact that “mommy goes to bed early.”

Speaking with Today (in jammies, no less) Curtis said, “I love the morning. I love the idea that I control the universe in the morning,” noting that her usual wake-up time is 4 a.m. Conversely, she noted, “Nothing good happens to me after 9 o’clock.”

While on the red carpet for the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Curtis took her sentiment a step further.

“I am going to just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion,” she began, before challenging bands like U2 and Coldplay to offer matinees.

“What about a 12 noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?!” she quipped.

Getting more riled up, she even called out The Boss.

Bruce Springsteen, do a f**king matinee. You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days—pun intended—and do it at noon or 1 o'clock?”

Even settling for the wee hours of 2 p.m., New York theatre’s matinee time, Curtis agreed that “I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at 2 o'clock, and I'm gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.”

Early risers of all walks of life couldn't agree more.

“Yess!! I’m all about that vieja life, we need earlier concerts! Haha 🔥🙌😂,” one person commented

Another added “I'm not a boomer, but I am at a point in my life that I would not mind this at all...👏👏👏😂”

Morning people, you are seen. This is a trend that needs to be manifested. Here's to living life to the fullest…at least until bedtime!

Heroes

Access to food is about gender, the consequences falling on women who often eat last and least in times of crisis.

Photo courtesy of CARE.org
True

You may be surprised to learn the following facts about the leading cause of death worldwide:

  1. It affects women far more than men
  2. It’s a completely preventable problem
  3. It’s hunger.
Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

Lyft driver's hilarious menu of 10 different types of ride options is pure genius

All Uber and Lyft drivers should have a ride options menu.

Eric Alper/Facebook

Cameron the creative Lyft driver offers a variety of ride options to his passengers.

Have you ever ridden in an Uber or a Lyft and had the driver talk a lot when you felt like being quiet? Or not say a word when you tried to make conversation? Or play music you found annoying?

When you hop into a driver's car, it's a crapshoot what kind of ride you're going to have. But at least one Lyft driver is removing the mystery a bit by letting passengers choose.

Facebook user Eric Alper shared a post that showed a photo of a piece of paper stuck on the back of a car's headrest that read:

"Welcome to Cameron's car!!!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Over 300,000 people from 192 countries filmed their life on July 25, 2020. The highlight reel is incredible.

"Life in a Day" is like a home movie of humanity that illustrates our diversity, yet also shows how very much alike we are.

Life in a Day/YouTube

The "Life in a Day'" documentary gives us a glimpse of daily life around the world in the early months of the pandemic.

Despite our tumultuous history of conflict over our differences, there is far more that unites humanity than divides us. We are wholly unique individuals who share various group identities, but at the end of the day, we are all simply human.

Nothing makes that fact clearer than peeking into the daily lives of people all over the world—seeing how we all connect with our families and friends, how we enjoy the outdoors, how we take care of ourselves and others, how we create our livelihoods and more. But few people are able to travel extensively enough to see those things firsthand.

That's where the YouTube Original "Life in a Day" comes in.

The original "Life in a Day" video project was crowdsourced from ordinary people around the world who filmed their lives on July 24, 2010. From the 80,000 clips sent in, a filmmaking team under the direction of Kevin Macdonald, Tegan Bukowski, and Loressa Clisby pieced together an award-winning documentary.

Then, when the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, MacDonald decided to revisit the idea to capture the experience we were sharing as a global community. Only this time, more than 300,000 people from 192 countries sent in their day-in-the-life films from July 25, 2020 to contribute to the project.

Keep ReadingShow less
humanity
Mom of three becomes 'accidental' American Idol contestant after nailing her audition

People are calling Sara Beth a relatable breath of fresh air and the show's new "hidden gem."

American Idol/Youtube

Sara Beth auditioning for "American Idol"

High-level talent competition shows have been around for a long time. And from them, we’ve come to expect spectacular performances from trained artists completely dedicated to their craft. While that’s remarkable to watch, sometimes it’s just as inspiring to witness average folks doing something they love.

Take it from Sara Beth, a mother of three recently dubbed the “Accidental American Idol.”

First of all, Sara Beth is filled to the brim with quirky charm and does nothing to try to hide her nervousness. Judge Katy Perry accurately described her as a “comic strip character brought to life.” In a sea of ultra confident divas, it’s refreshing, to say the least.

Second, as a 25-year-old who married and started a family young, Sara Beth admitted that she had been focused on being there for her kids and only recently began pursuing music. Or as she called it, having “a minute for me.”

So when asked if singing was her dream, Sara Beth was hesitant.

“I’m still processing…I can’t even answer. This is so much,” she confessed.

That answer didn’t impress judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, but it certainly resonated with people—parents in particular.

Keep ReadingShow less
video
A college student who was fed up with his classmate has gone viral for calling out his own ignorance

You know that feeling you get when you walk into a classroom and see someone else's stuff on your desk?

OK, sure, there are no assigned seats, but you've been sitting at the same desk since the first day and everyone knows it.

So why does the guy who sits next to you put his phone, his book, his charger, his lunch, and his laptop in the space that's rightfully yours? It's annoying.

Keep ReadingShow less
A Twitter user asked people to share the most random facts they know. The answers didn't disappoint.

Why do people even know this stuff?

via PixaBay / Twitter

People started a viral thread about the most random facts they know

Certain people have an innate ability to remember random facts. They are great at trivia but can also be insufferable know-it-alls.

So why are some people better at recalling random facts than others? Researchers in Europe believe that it's because their brains are more efficiently wired than other people's.

"We assume that more efficient networking of the brain contributes to better integration of pieces of information and thus leads to better results in a general knowledge test," biopsychologist Erhan Genc, from Ruhr University Bochum, said according to Science Alert.

Keep ReadingShow less
random facts
Viral post thoughtfully reexamines Kerri Strug's iconic broken ankle vault at 1996 Olympics

"Yesterday I was excited to show my daughters Kerri Strug's famous one-leg vault...But for some reason I wasn't as inspired watching it this time. In fact, I felt a little sick."

Byron Heath/Facebook

Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final in the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently withdrawing from the individual all-around finals after getting a case of the "twisties" has the world talking. She's received overwhelming support as well as overwhelming criticism for the move, with some praising her for recognizing her limits and others blasting her for not persevering through whatever she's dealing with.

Some people pointed to Kerri Strug, who landed on one foot after vaulting with a broken ankle in the 1996 Olympics to help the U.S. win gold, as an example of the kind of sacrifice an athlete should be willing to make for their country.

Byron Heath shared some thoughts about that fateful day in a viral Facebook post that has been shared more than 370,000 times in less than a day.

Keep ReadingShow less
well-being
