Jamie Lee Curtis calling for matinee concerts is an anthem for early risers everywhere
Morning people couldn't agree more.
Sure, we early birds get the worm. But you know what we miss out on? Dancing at clubs. Laughing at comedy shows. Having a social life beyond anything brunch related, more or less.
I think I speak for all of us early risers when I say that we’d kill to go to certain events that our night owl friends partake in, if only it were when the sun was still shining and our energy levels were still high. We’re fun, we promise. But once the PJs are on…there’s just no going back, ya know?
Fear not, morning people. We have a new champion. And her name is Jamie Lee Curtis.
Curtis recently made headlines as an early-to-bed advocate after declining an invite to an Oscar’s nominee dinner at 7:30 p.m. The “Halloween” star earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.” This might have been her first Oscar nomination ever, but that doesn’t change the fact that “mommy goes to bed early.”
Speaking with Today (in jammies, no less) Curtis said, “I love the morning. I love the idea that I control the universe in the morning,” noting that her usual wake-up time is 4 a.m. Conversely, she noted, “Nothing good happens to me after 9 o’clock.”
While on the red carpet for the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Curtis took her sentiment a step further.
“I am going to just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion,” she began, before challenging bands like U2 and Coldplay to offer matinees.
“What about a 12 noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?!” she quipped.
Getting more riled up, she even called out The Boss.
“Bruce Springsteen, do a f**king matinee. You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days—pun intended—and do it at noon or 1 o'clock?”
Even settling for the wee hours of 2 p.m., New York theatre’s matinee time, Curtis agreed that “I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at 2 o'clock, and I'm gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.”
Early risers of all walks of life couldn't agree more.
“Yess!! I’m all about that vieja life, we need earlier concerts! Haha 🔥🙌😂,” one person commented
Another added “I'm not a boomer, but I am at a point in my life that I would not mind this at all...👏👏👏😂”
Morning people, you are seen. This is a trend that needs to be manifested. Here's to living life to the fullest…at least until bedtime!