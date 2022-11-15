+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Bruce Springsteen randomly met a fan at a movie, then stopped by his house to surprise his mom

Literally every fan's dream come true.

bruce springsteen
Laura/Flickr

Bruce Springsteen is known for connecting with fans, but this story goes above and beyond.

Anyone who has admired a famous person has probably imagined what it would be like to meet them in person. Some people might even fantasize about randomly striking up a conversation with said celebrity and exchanging more than just fleeting autograph-signing pleasantries.

Like, what if you were out for the evening and just happened to bump into a rock star? What if you invited them to your house … and they said yes? What if you kind of got to know each other and they remembered you and told stories about you for decades?

That would never happen, right? Except it did, for a young Bruce Springsteen fan, back in the heyday of his meteoric fame in the 1980s.

Springsteen shared the surprising story on "The Graham Norton Show" when the Irish show host asked him about it.

"You do seem to go above and beyond," Norton began before asking "The Boss" to tell a story of how he had met a fan at a cinema. Springsteen shared that he had gone by himself to a showing of a Woody Allen film in St. Louis, Missouri, on an off night between shows, when a young fan recognized him in the lobby and asked the singer if he'd like to sit with him and his girlfriend.

"So I said, 'OK,'" said Springsteen, to which Norton responded, "See already I just think, 'That's a hard no.'"

After the movie, the fan asked Springsteen if he'd come home with him and meet his parents. Again, Springsteen said, "OK," much to the surprise and delight of his fellow guests on Norton's show.

So at 11 o' clock at night, this kid brought Bruce Springsteen home to meet his mom, and her reaction to the stop-by was the best. Watch:

"Oh my god, let me make him some eggs," has to be the most peak Midwest mom reaction to Bruce Springsteen showing up unannounced ever.

The story may seem unbelievable, but it's true … for the most part.

The main difference between The Boss' retelling and the news story about it from 1988 is that the kid wasn't with his girlfriend, but his sister. And the mom made him more than just eggs.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the random meeting happened on Oct. 16, 1980. The mom, Sophie Satanovsky, reportedly said, "Right — and I'm Raquel Welch," when her kids first introduced Springsteen to her. And once she believed who he was, she scolded the kids and Springsteen for riding with strangers. (The son, Steve Satanovsky, passed away years ago, according to the Post-Dispatch, but he always cherished the encounter.)

Springsteen has a reputation for being the real deal. Bob Costas, who has interviewed the singer multiple times, told the Post-Dispatch, "He is always the coolest guy in the room, and there isn't one thimble's worth of, 'You know I'm the coolest guy in the room.' That authenticity is irresistible in an extremely acclaimed and accomplished person who could easily get away with another kind of behavior."

It's always lovely to see people who could be arrogant, aloof jerks turn out to be the genuine article. And nice to know that our dreams of randomly meeting our celebrity faves actually do have the tiniest chance of coming true.

From Your Site Articles
bruce springsteen
Badge
Albertsons
O Organics
Sponsored

Simple ways to stay healthy even when you’re insanely busy

Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash

True

Now that life is returning to normal (sort of!), people are finding it hard to fit in healthy meals amid a busy schedule. While the easiest solution may seem like grabbing fast food at a drive-thru or vending machine, that’s certainly not the healthiest choice.

Keep ReadingShow less
organic
Family

A letter to my mother-in-law who spoiled my sons

"It's pointless to dwell on regrets, but I often think about how I had it all wrong. I was so wrong in how I perceived your generosity."

Tina Platamura

This article originally appeared on 04.14.16


You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything.

Tina Platamura

A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck.

I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while trying to make sure you didn't spoil my children. I thought you would turn them into “selfish brats" by giving them everything they wanted. I thought they might never learn to wait, to take turns, to share, because you granted their wishes as soon as they opened their mouths and pointed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Badge
Bombas
Bombas
Sponsored

This is the most important van in NYC… and it’s full of socks.

How can socks make such a huge difference? You'd be surprised.

all photos provided by Coalition for The Homeless

Every night, the van delivers nourishment in all kinds of ways to those who need it most

True

Homelessness in New York City has reached its highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Over 50,000 people sleep each night in a shelter, while thousands of others rely on city streets, the subway system and other public locations as spaces to rest.

That’s why this meal (and sock) delivery van is an effective resource for providing aid to those experiencing homelessness in New York City.

Every night of the year, from 7pm to 9:30, the Coalition for the Homeless drives a small fleet of vans to over 25 stops throughout upper and lower Manhattan and in the Bronx. At each stop, adults and families in need can receive a warm meal, a welcoming smile from volunteers, and a fresh, comfy new pair of Bombas socks. Socks may be even more important than you think.

Bombas was founded in 2013 after the discovery that socks were the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters.

Access to fresh, clean socks is often limited for individuals experiencing homelessness—whether someone is living on the street and walking for much of the day, or is unstably housed without reliable access to laundry or storage. And for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness —expenses might need to be prioritized for more critical needs like food, medication, school supplies, or gas. Used socks can’t be donated to shelters for hygienic reasons, making this important item even more difficult to supply to those who need it the most.

Bombas offers its consumers durable, long-lasting and comfortable socks, and for every pair of Bombas socks purchased, an additional pair of specially-designed socks is donated to organizations supporting those in need, like Coalition for the Homeless. What started out as a simple collaboration with a few organizations and nonprofits to help individuals without housing security has quickly become a bona fide giving movement. Bombas now has approximately 3,500 Giving Partners nationwide.

Though every individual’s experience is unique, there can frequently be an inherent lack of trust of institutions that want to help—making a solution even more challenging to achieve. “I’ve had people reach out when I’m handing them a pair of socks and their hands are shaking and they’re looking around, and they’re wondering ‘why is this person being nice to me?’” Robbi Montoya—director at Dorothy Day House, another Giving Partner—told Bombas.

Donations like socks are a small way to create connection. And they can quickly become something much bigger. Right now over 1,000 people receive clothing and warm food every night, rain or shine, from a Coalition for the Homeless van. That bit of consistent kindness during a time of struggle can help offer the feeling of true support. This type of encouragement is often crucial for organizations to help those take the next difficult steps towards stability.

This philosophy helped Bombas and its abundance of Giving Partners extend their reach beyond New York City. Over 75 million clothing items have been donated to those who need it the most across all 50 states. Over the years Bombas has accumulated all kinds of valuable statistics, information, and highlights from Giving Partners similar to the Coalition for the Homeless vans and Dorothy Day House, which can be found in the Bombas Impact Report.

In the Impact Report, you’ll also find out how to get involved—whether it’s purchasing a pair of Bombas socks to get another item donated, joining a volunteer group, or shifting the conversation around homelessness to prioritize compassion and humanity.

To find out more, visit BeeBetter.com.

From Your Site Articles
community
Family

Young boy in adoption case makes incredible statement after judge asks for last words

This is the beauty of adoption.

via Pixabay

Boy's heartfelt words touch everyone in adoption hearing.

The adoption proceedings in the courtroom may have made Jennifer Hubby 5-year-old Cameron’s legal mother. But his words at the end of the proceedings showed the true bond between mother and son.

According to USA Today, at the end of an adoption hearing in Bernalillo, New Mexico, Judge Cheryl H. Johnston asked if anyone had any final words. Cameron shocked everyone when he spoke up. "I wanted to say that I love my mom so much and that’s she the best mom I ever had," the boy told the judge.

The boy's heartfelt words made Jennifer emotional so Cameron put his arms around her in a loving show of support. The touching moment was caught on camera by Milly Davies, Jennifer’s best friend who can be heard welling up as she films the magic moment.

It was the perfect encapsulation of what it means for mother and son to be united through adoption.

Keep ReadingShow less
adoption
Joy

Man reveals the good deed he did that earned him free Starbucks for life

Even though he was having a bad day, he put everything aside to be kind.

via Jontay Black/TikTok

Jontay Black won Starbucks for life.

TikTok user Jontay Black just found out that you never know who’s watching in the best way possible. He ordered a strawberry lemonade from Starbucks at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the new barista was having some trouble with his order.

It was “nothing fancy” as Black put it, but she still had a hard time getting his drink right.

“Long story short, they kept messing up the order, and I was just being polite, like, it’s OK, everybody has bad days, because I’ve been having a bad day my damn self,” he told his followers on TikTok.

Black was upset because he got written up at work that day, but he didn’t know that a Starbucks executive was watching the exchange.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness
Trending Stories