Behavioral researcher says you can regain your composure during job interviews with one easy sip
Say “yes” when they offer you water.
Job interviews or any form of public speaking can easily trip a person up, even when they’re totally prepared. It’s human to get lost and go blank in the middle of a thought, or get stuck on a question you've been asked. Well, one expert says that your best ally in such situations is your glass of water.
Behavioral therapist Dr. Shadé Zahrai shared on her TikTok that the next time you go blank during a job interview or a presentation, pause and take a sip from a glass or bottle of water. This isn’t just to refresh your throat, but to buy you time to refresh your mind. Not only does taking a drink of water buy you time to get your mind refocused, but the pause psychologically resets the conversation overall.
When your mind goes blank, take a sip! Simple trick to buy yourself more time.
It also puts you back in control. Whomever you're talking to will politely wait for you to finish your sip, allowing you to get the first word in after you’ve regained your composure. This pause can also provide more control in that it forces the conversation to slow down so you can think it through and speak thoroughly and clearly. It eliminates the feeling of needing to match speedy or frantic energy that may have built up during the chat.
In a job interview, it’s likely that the interviewer will offer you water. Some people online have interpreted this gesture as a form of test or mind game, but its actually nothing to worry about in most cases. You won't be judged on whether you drink the water, and it's better to have it if you need it. Career experts also say that, whether you feel thirsty or not, the safest bet is to accept the offer of water during an interview.
Beyond potentially feeling parched or needing a moment to pause Zahrai suggests you should go ahead and say yes to an offering of water from your interviewer. In some cases, there is a psychological component to accepting an offer of a glass of water that increases your chances of getting the job.
By accepting the water, you’re allowing your interviewer to feel like an accommodating guest. It creates a friendly give and take before you both sit down to discuss the job.
Furthermore, saying “no” to the water offer may unintentionally throw off the vibe since, polite or not, "no" is a rejection. That feeling could carry over into the interview, and you’ll go into it at a disadvantage. By saying “yes” to the water offer, however, your interviewer is more likely to take a shine to you. In short, your “yes” might just lead to a job offer down the line.