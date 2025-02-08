Salespeople make you uncomfortable? Here are 15 ways to confidently say no.
"They are counting on you to be polite."
It can be challenging for people who consider themselves friendly and polite to deal with aggressive salespeople, whether interacting with a guy on a car lot or having someone come to your door to sell a vacuum. Friendly folks tend to avoid conflict and want to get along with everyone harmoniously. So, it’s hard for them to ignore salespeople or stand up to them when they push too hard.
This creates a problem in which the nice person feels pressured and sometimes obligated to purchase something from the salesperson, who, in reality, sees them as nothing more than a customer. To avoid these situations, the key for friendly folks is to realize that the salesperson isn’t afraid of being rejected and is inconsiderate by pushing their products and taking up your time.
To help people with their social skills in combatting aggressive salespeople, some people on Reddit recently shared their types for avoiding salespeople or how to tell them that you’re not interested. The key is to realize that the customer has all the power in this situation, and the salesperson has no right to push anything on them they don’t need.
Here are 15 ways to confidently say “no” to a salesperson.
1. Not for me
“'Hey, this is not for me and I am not interested.' Then walk away firmly."
2. They're taking advantage of you
"Salespeople (and religious proselytizers, political canvassers, etc.) are breaking the social contract by weaponizing it against you. They’re taking advantage of your unwillingness to act rude to manipulate you into things you don’t want or meaningfully consent to. It’s fine to be 'rude' by saying 'not interested' and walking away. You actually don’t have to say anything at all, if you walk away they’re unlikely to follow you for more than a few steps."
3. You're not hurting them
"Do not be afraid to hurt the salesperson by rejecting their offer."
4. They're used to rejection
"Expert sales consultant here. Just make it clear from the beginning you are not interested, we are used to it, some of my friendliest returning clients are clients who didn't buy the first time. If you liked the product but the price or end policy made you uncomfortable, just say it, and trust me, most salespeople will be happy that you are happy. We meet hundreds of clients a week and some a day, rejection for us is the norm."
5. Hard no
“'No' is a complete sentence. If they keep pushing you repeat yourself and walk away, you can be firm without being aggressive."
6. Be short, clear, absolute
Best move? Short, clear, and absolute. No excuses, no room for rebuttal.
• ‘No thanks, have a good day.’ (Keep walking.)
• ‘I’m not interested.’ (Said with finality.)
• ‘No, but good luck.’ (Acknowledges them, but shuts it down.)
The key is no pauses, no lingering eye contact, and keep moving. They get it—it’s their job to push, but it’s your job to walk."
7. Keep walking
"You literally say a polite, 'No, thank you' and keep walking. That really is all there is to it. They'll just latch onto the next person. If they keep pushing, pull out your phone and pretend you're making or receiving an important call and can't talk. Trust me, they're used to rejection, so they'll brush it off and move on."
8. It's ok to be a little rude
"Get more comfortable being rude. Remember, they are PREYING on people like you, like a parasite. They're not trying to do you any favors. They know no one would buy whatever they are selling, and they're counting on people being too polite to say 'no' to pushy sales tactics. You dont owe them anything at all."
9. The longer you talk, the angrier they'll be
"As an ex-salesperson, don't entertain it. I always say I'm in a hurry or I'm late for something. you just gotta get used to doing it, I used to think it was so mean until I learned that the longer you talk to them, the more they think you're gonna buy or sign up or whatever and they're gonna get pissed anyway. Probably even more than if you just said no and kept it moving haha."
10. You're the mark
"They’re not being polite, they’re pretending to be polite. They see you only as a mark."
11. I'm trying to quit
"When I get approached by a salesperson at a mall, event, store, etc, I use the same line. They say 'Would you like to try/buy/apply for X' and I respond with 'No thanks. I'm trying to quit.' It works flawlessly and gets a laugh from us both. It even works on wait staff at restaurants too. When you say you're trying to quit after they ask if want a 3rd martini always gets a funny look. Hahaha."
12. Just swerve
"I legitimately just walk right by them. Some have even moved into my way to try to get my attention, I swerve right around them while pretending I don’t even see them. My favorite was when I swerved, he kept talking, and then I got caught at a crosswalk. He stood right next to me talking to me, trying to get my attention, while I stood there bopping to my music ignoring his existence entirely. You don’t owe anyone anything. You’re on a public street, you’re not at all obligated to talk to this person. It’s not even rude to not talk to them. What’s rude is them expecting you to give them your time."
13. Act like they aren't there
"I would literally just act as though they aren't there. If it's the free sample people, and if I'm not interested in free samples, I say 'no thank you' without stopping. If I am interested in free samples but don't care for buying, I'll take the sample, say thank you, and keep walking."
14. Don't give them a reason
"Yup, don't give them any reason. If you give them a reason, they have a script prepared to argue it. 'No thanks. Have a good day!' And keep walking. Or if they're at your door, close the door. You've been polite. You wished them a good day. But the conversation is over, and you don't have to stand there while they take up your time trying to sell you something you have said you don't want."
15. Wear sunglasses
"Sunglasses. I made it 5 days on Fremont Street without ever needing to talk to a homeless person/street performer/promoter/scam artist because I wore sunglasses anytime I was walking. When you look in their eyes they’ve got you."