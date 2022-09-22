+
Magical bracelets that change the way we look at jewelry

Gem Joy: Statement pieces that delight and engage everyone around you

Every piece of jewelry shares a story, but only Gem Joys come to life. With Gem Joy, each piece is designed to take your breath away. Classic, tasteful aesthetics mixed with a touch of whimsy make Gem Joy the perfect accessory for dreamers. Why? Because Gem Joy incorporates augmented reality technology within each of their pieces so that each wearer can experience the magic of a hummingbird or butterfly landing on their wrist. Here’s how that works:

roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms


No wires, no batteries, no charging. Gem Joy pieces are made with 14k gold, steel or rose gold bands. The gems themselves are made from high clarity domed glass and come in a variety of colors so you can choose the pendant that really speaks to you. Magenta Sky is perfect for those that are truly diving into their fantastical side, where Ocean Sand is a great option for others who want a more natural, down-to-earth look. The Nicole Necklace is the most dramatic length and can be dressed up or down – and the best part about it is that it can still be held out so that you can enjoy the magic of your pendant in the palm of your hand or on your torso.

Now, after you’ve found your perfect Gem Joy, it’s time for your imagination to run wild! Download the free companion app and point it at your gem to open a gateway to mystical lands with fantastical creatures. See a Unicorn dance across your wrist or watch a monarch butterfly prepare to land against your chest!

As the butterfly flies on to your Gem Joy, you can interact with it and learn facts about the species via the app. The app is consistently updated so that your Gem Joy continues to be a portal into new realms. But it doesn’t take you completely out of the real one. Gem Joy’s augmented reality technology is some of the most advanced on the market. It allows the real world and virtual world to collide with their tangible pieces that share mystical abilities through the eyes of the app. The pendant is pressable and scannable. You can use it to play games, or adventure into augmented reality stories by award-winning authors.

Once in the app, your Gem Joy acts as a remote control, a landing pad and a mystical beacon. Watch a hummingbird feed from a flower or channel your inner Targaryen and have a dragon breathe fire from your wrist!

But don’t just take our word for it, this is the kind of “you have to see it to believe it” sorta thing and you shouldn’t wait! It’s the perfect gift to start out the holiday season (Halloween’s part of that “season” right?). Find your statement piece and watch your imagination come to life.

Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site.

Meet the researcher shining a light on the “white lens” of medical AI in skin cancer prevention

How we can create equity for all communities?

It begins with more inclusive conversations at a patient level

Adewole Adamson, MD, of the University of Texas, Austin, aims to create more equity in health care by gathering data from more diverse populations by using artificial intelligence (AI), a type of machine learning. Dr. Adamson’s work is funded by the American Cancer Society (ACS), an organization committed to advancing health equity through research priorities, programs and services for groups who have been marginalized.

Melanoma became a particular focus for Dr. Adamson after meeting Avery Smith, who lost his wife—a Black woman—to the deadly disease.

melanoma, melanoma for dark skin Avery Smith (left) and Adamson (sidenote)

This personal encounter, coupled with multiple conversations with Black dermatology patients, drove Dr. Adamson to a concerning discovery: as advanced as AI is at detecting possible skin cancers, it is heavily biased.

To understand this bias, it helps to first know how AI works in the early detection of skin cancer, which Dr. Adamson explains in his paper for the New England Journal of Medicine (paywall). The process uses computers that rely on sets of accumulated data to learn what healthy or unhealthy skin looks like and then create an algorithm to predict diagnoses based on those data sets.

This process, known as supervised learning, could lead to huge benefits in preventive care.

After all, early detection is key to better outcomes. The problem is that the data sets don’t include enough information about darker skin tones. As Adamson put it, “everything is viewed through a ‘white lens.’”

“If you don’t teach the algorithm with a diverse set of images, then that algorithm won’t work out in the public that is diverse,” writes Adamson in a study he co-wrote with Smith (according to a story in The Atlantic). “So there’s risk, then, for people with skin of color to fall through the cracks.”

Tragically, Smith’s wife was diagnosed with melanoma too late and paid the ultimate price for it. And she was not an anomaly—though the disease is more common for White patients, Black cancer patients are far more likely to be diagnosed at later stages, causing a notable disparity in survival rates between non-Hispanics whites (90%) and non-Hispanic blacks (66%).

As a computer scientist, Smith suspected this racial bias and reached out to Adamson, hoping a Black dermatologist would have more diverse data sets. Though Adamson didn’t have what Smith was initially looking for, this realization ignited a personal mission to investigate and reduce disparities.

Now, Adamson uses the knowledge gained through his years of research to help advance the fight for health equity. To him, that means not only gaining a wider array of data sets, but also having more conversations with patients to understand how socioeconomic status impacts the level and efficiency of care.

“At the end of the day, what matters most is how we help patients at the patient level,” Adamson told Upworthy. “And how can you do that without knowing exactly what barriers they face?”

american cancer society, skin cacner treatment"What matters most is how we help patients at the patient level."https://www.kellydavidsonstudio.com/

The American Cancer Society believes everyone deserves a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer—regardless of how much money they make, the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, gender identity, their disability status, or where they live. Inclusive tools and resources on the Health Equity section of their website can be found here. For more information about skin cancer, visit cancer.org/skincancer.

Selma Blair moves audiences to tears with her emotional 'Dancing With the Stars' debut

'This night will go under my pillow of sweet dreams for the rest of my life.'

commons.wikimedia.org

She waltzed her way into our hearts.

The live two-hour premiere episode of the star-studded 31st season of “Dancing With the Stars” was an emotional one, to say the least, as actress Selma Blair took to the stage.

Four years ago, Blair publicly announced her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis—a chronic disease that causes many different symptoms, including vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination.

It was clear that entering the competition was more than a chance to win a title for Blair. In an interview with ET Canada, the “Cruel Intentions” actress shared that “I hope that by doing this show that I could show people with disabilities the joy that can be found in ways you never expected.”

People are sharing the things we'll be nostalgic for in 50 years. Here are the best responses.

You don't know what you've got 'til it's gone.

via Pixabay

What will the future look like?

A Reddit user asked an innocent question about the future and it exposed a lot of the issues that people worry about today. It also highlighted the things we should appreciate while they are still around.

Klausbrusselssprouts asked the AskReddit forum, “In 50 years, what will people be nostalgic for?” and the responses went two ways. Some people mentioned the things they fear will get a lot worse in the future such as the role that technology plays in our lives and climate change.

Others saw the question as a way of appreciating the things we have now that may not survive over the next few decades.

As the old saying goes, you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, so it’s hard to predict the things that we have today that people will feel nostalgic for in the future. Back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, nobody would have ever guessed that people would feel nostalgic for everyday experiences such as going to Blockbuster video or the sound of an old dial-up modem. But a lot of people get a warm, fuzzy feeling when they think about them today.

Kid's outpouring of emotion meeting his baby brother for the first time has us wrecked

Love at its purest.

Photo by Hu Chen on Unsplash

Meeting a new sibling can go either way, but this big brother's reaction was the sweetest.

We've all seen our fair share of older-sibling-meets-new-baby videos, which are generally pretty darn adorable. But once in a while, one comes along that socks us square in the heart and has us desperately reaching for a tissue.

Brace yourselves, friends, because this is one video that truly requires a tissue warning.

Shared by @brianaarielle89 on TikTok, the video shows a preschooler dressed up in a dinosaur costume entering a hospital room to meet his newborn sibling for the first time. He asks, "Mommy, where is Hudson?" and is guided over to the cot where his baby brother is bundled.

