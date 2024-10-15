Woman accidentally creates massive women's walking group by trying to avoid going to bars
"I didn't want to go to happy hours, eat and spend money all the time."
Saving money seems to be on the top of everyone's to-do list nowadays. Whether it's because you're trying to save up for something or you're trying to get to the next paycheck with a little something still in your bank account, cutting spending is on the top of the list for many. There's also the reality that meeting new friends is difficult if you're not willing to go out and spend a little money to go where adults go to hang out.
Going to bars, out to eat or participating in activities like pickleball requires some sort of investment that can add up. This is exactly what prompted Jas, who goes by Ms. Juicyy on TikTok, to put out a public call to see if any women would like to go walking with her one evening. It was an innocent request for a little companionship while she got in a few steps and avoided spending unnecessary money.
"If you live in Vegas and you're a girl, and if you're free on either Tuesday or Wednesday nights, you should come with us. We do this thing called 'hot girl walk.' We literally just walk for about an hour and by the time you look it's been already 3 miles. I started this because i didn't want to go to happy hours, eat, and spend money all the time. I love doing those things but every now and then it's cool to just be active," Jas explains in a video promoting her accidental walking club.
a group of people running down a dirt road Photo by Greg Rosenke on Unsplash
The woman put out her first call for women to walk with in August 2024 and two other women showed up. By the next time the three went walking, three other women came along. The group continues to grow and now it appears to be hundreds of women walking, chatting and making new friends.
People are bringing baby strollers, pets, and evidently a friend or two when they come out to the walks. Jas shares in a recent video posted to her TikTok a seemingly unending line of women walking along a sidewalk in the dark with her caption saying, "i guess it’s safe to say we’re a walking club now 😍 thank you so much for coming! It made my whole week to meet you guys!!"
@msjuicyy come join us 🥰🫶🏻 #vegastiktok #lasvegastiktok #lasvegaslocal #hotgirlwalk ♬ original sound - msjuicyy
Women in the comments of the video showing the massive turn out can't seem to get enough of what the woman created just by trying to find something else to do that didn't involve spending money.
One woman writes, "That’s the only way I’d feel safe walking anywhere."
Someone else chimes in, "I just moved and have been struggling to meet people and also get outside because I work from home I'm so glad this came up on my fyp!!!"
@msjuicyy Replying to @msjuicyy ♬ original sound - msjuicyy
Another person shares their excitement, saying, "OMG I love this. safety in numbers."
"I love seeing the strollers too," one person cries.
Many people that live locally were asking for details, pretty soon the weekly walk is going to turn into a group large enough to look like a parade. But it seems as if there will be no shortage of women connecting and meeting new friends. If you're in the Vegas area, you can follow her Hot Girls Walk on Instagram.