Convertible sleeping bags turn into insulated tents for people experiencing homelessness

Doctors downplaying, or flat out dismissing a patient’s concerns, otherwise known as medical gaslighting, can happen to anyone. But multiple studies have proven that women (along with people of color) are particularly susceptible. Real issues are often misattributed to stress or hormones…essentially the modern day equivalent of “being hysterical.”
Because this is, unfortunately, a challenge so many women have to deal with, it’s no wonder why one woman’s brilliant solution is making the rounds online.
Behold…the “medical binder.”
Disability advocate Jessica Wetz explained in a clip posted to TikTok how “Medical binders make things faster for doctors,” and can subsequently be used as evidence anytime a doctor questions what you’re saying as a patient.
For example, Wetz shared, “I had a doctor say to me, ‘There’s no way you had straightening of the lumbar curvature at 14. You don’t have to believe me. I have the report right here. Let’s read it together.”
Using another example, Wetz continued, “I had a doctor say to me, ‘OK Jessica, I’m going to order you some labs, and then in six weeks, we’ll go over them.'”
During this appointment, Wetz was able to refer to her binder to show that only two days before, she had already done the blood work for what the doctor needed, and therefore didn’t have to wait an additional six weeks for answers. Hallelujah.
Not only that, a medical binder can also really come in handy if doctors try to patronize you as a patient.
“I had a doctor say to me, ‘OK Jessica, I went over your results. Everything is normal. Have a good day. Bye,'” she says, to which she responds, “Hold up, Doc! My CT showed liver disease.’ He goes, ‘No, Jessica, you never had a CT—you had an MRI. I said, ‘No Doc, pull it up. You have the report. I had both.'”
This doctor apparently tried to explain the difference between a CT and an MRI, but luckily Wetz was able to IMMEDIATELY shut that down with her binder.
While Wetz’s medical binder is clearly carrying a ton of info, she does keep a summary page to keep all pertinent information at the forefront. But more often than not, she finds herself using the detailed reports in order to prove certain things, not least of which being her Ehlers Danlos syndrome diagnosis, a genetic disorder that affects joints and connective tissues and can cause them to slip and dislocate. Since it’s such a rare disease, many assume that she self diagnosed. That is, of course, where the binder comes in.
“The purpose of the binder is to prove to them what other doctors have said, because they’re not going to take my word for it.”
In a follow up video, Wetz offered suggestion about how to make your own medical binder, including how to get prior medical history:
As far as organizing all that info, the website Watch Her Work has a very thorough breakdown below:
Basic Info
This includes:
- Full Name
- Birthday
- Address
- Phone Number
- Emergency Contacts.
- Preferred, In-Network Providers and their addresses- that includes current doctors, hospitals and diagnostic labs.
- Advanced Directives, like a Living Will, Medical Power of Attorney., etc.
(this could also be a good spot to have your medical summary)
A Chronological Record of all Appointments
This can be where you write down whatever notes were given to you by your doctor, if they don't provide a summary.
Test Results
That includes X-rays ,MRIs and CAT Scans (if these come on a CD, place them in plastic folder sleeves or sheet protectors after labeling them with a date, location of imaging, the reason for imaging, the doctor that requested the testing ) as well as recent test results diagnostic procedure reports.
Insurance
While a medical provider will usually have this information on file, it doesn’t hurt to have copies (or the actual cards) in your medical binder.
Articles & Research
Having this organized and ready to go, maybe even with the date, time, and correlated symptoms can prove very useful when trying to advocate for yourself.
List of Medications
Include whether the prescription is generic and brand name, the dosage, how often do you take it, the name of the doctor that prescribed it, and any experienced side effects.
Medical History
Allergies would be a big one to include here, as well as past and current diagnoses, hospitalizations, procedures, and surgeries.
If this sounds like a lot of work… that’s because it is! But it’s work that could pay dividends when it really matters.