Watch Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson try to top each other's dad jokes with wholesome perfection
Perfectly out of control.
There are good jokes. There are bad jokes. Then there are ones like Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, co-stars of the upcoming musical drama Song Sung Blue, exchange during an appearance on LADbible’s "Snack Wars: Showdown." Early on in the YouTube segment, the two actors face off in a battle to crack each other up, reading wisecracks from cards—including one Jackman deemed "so bad and good." The now-viral result is both wholesome and hysterical, assuming you're cool with dad jokes.
After they learn the premise of the bit ("first to laugh loses the round"), they both immediately agree that Hudson is doomed. But it’s a pretty close call throughout, as they struggle to keep a straight face while reading these delectably dorky lines. Hudson goes first: "What’s blue and not very heavy?…Light blue." That one earns a couple of smirks but no real laugh. Then Jackman fires off a future classic: "To the person who stole my copy of Microsoft Office: I will find you. You have my Word." Again, they both (barely) hold it together.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"Jackman, who?"
Then Hudson goes old-school: "Knock, knock." "Who’s there?" "Jackman." "Jackman, who?" "No, no. Hugh Jackman." She finally breaks with laughter, calling it "the best joke ever." Jackman agrees: "I’ve never heard that, but I’m totally keeping it. Is it really weird if I say that joke at a dinner party?" Hudson may have spoken too soon with the accolades, though: As they continue to read the rest, they laugh hysterically at this epic: "What do you call a fish with no eyes?…Fsh." An impressed Jackman calls it "the best joke I’ve heard in a decade," adding, "I’m totally keeping that." As for the "so bad and good" joke? It’s this one, bringing the game to a close: "I burned my Hawaiian pizza yesterday. I should have put it on Aloha temperature."
The clip went viral on Reddit, and the comments proved the unifying power of simple, inoffensive humor. Here are some of the best reactions:
"So silly. Love it"
"Being able to tell that joke to the guy it’s written about has got to be awesome"
"The fish joke has me laughing so hard"
"Great chemistry together"
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"You know you're getting old when you start laughing at dad jokes. My 10 year old was not amused by any of these except the fsh one."
"What do you call a deer with no eyes? No-eye deer"
"This is so wholesome! I love Hugh Jackman. MERRY HUGH JACKMAS EVERYONE"
"When does a joke become a dad joke? When it becomes...apparent"
Dad jokes: embarrassing but also helpful
While Jackman and Hudson are clearly on the same humor wavelength, not everyone appreciates the elegant subtleties of a good old-fashioned dad joke. That said, as Upworthy reported in 2023, these occasionally cringe-worthy zingers can have a genuine positive impact on child development. As Marc Hye-Knudsen wrote in an article for The British Psychological Society, "By continually telling their children jokes that are so bad that they’re embarrassing, fathers may push their children’s limits for how much embarrassment they can handle. They show their children that embarrassment isn’t fatal."
- YouTube www.youtube.com