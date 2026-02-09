upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Internet

Boomers and Gen Xers share nostalgic childhood memories that young people today will never have

"Being able to make a mistake without it going viral online."

kids, childhood, childhood nostalgia, 1980s, gen x, gen x nostalgia, boomer nostalgia
Photo by Muhammed Aktürk/Pexels

People born before 1980 are sharing things from their childhoods that simply don't exist anymore.

Childhood has changed. Even kids who grow up today with a minimal diet of screen time and iPads will have a far different experience in today's modern world than those who grew up before the internet. Childhood was simpler for Boomers and Gen Xers, in many ways. Not always better, but there was definitely something special about its simplicity. Some parts of it no longer exist.

Where the older generations had a handful of TV shows at set times on limited channels, younger folks can binge watch streaming shows and YouTube channels 24/7. Boomers used manual typewriters while millennials had laptops. Gen X carried Walkmans while Gen Z carries smartphones.

And that's just technology. The world has changed in other ways, too, including greater safety awareness that's changed the way people parent and kids having less access to untouched nature. Change isn't inherently good or bad, but there are definitely some nostalgic elements of boomer and Gen X upbringings that those older generations wish today's young people could enjoy.

Here are some top answers to the question, "What is something you grew up with that you wish younger generations to experience?" from people born before 1980 on Reddit.

1. Being unreachable

kids, childhood, childhood nostalgia, 1980s, gen x, gen x nostalgia, boomer nostalgia Being unreachable with no phones. Photo by Khanh Do on Unsplash

"The freedom to be unreachable and unaware of what everyone on earth is doing at any given time, meaning ... life pre-iphone and pre-social media."

"Pre CELL phone. Pre pager. (I mean, I know early cell phones were around but virtually no one had them pre-1993 and certainly no one expected or even considered them except high paid business folk)."

"Yes, I came here to say anonymity but being unreachable was so nice."

"I remember leaving my phone home and not thinking anything of it. Now it’s not even ‘optional’. Phone is firmly a part of the ‘keys, wallet’ checklist before leaving the house."

"Yes, having people be able to reach out to you 24/7 is not a good thing."

2. Unrestricted, unsupervised outside exploration

kids, childhood, childhood nostalgia, 1980s, gen x, gen x nostalgia, boomer nostalgia Having the freedom to explore outside without supervision. Photo by Richard Stachmann on Unsplash

"Running wild outside in the country for entire day without even considering anything that could go wrong."

"We used to just run around the woods by my friends house, and had tree forts and rode bikes around to the neighborhood kids houses. No concept of time outside of sunset. I think that might get lost in the shuffle more today."

"This would be mine as well. Hop on your bike with a friend or two and head out. Maybe to the creek or the woods or the dime store downtown. Just an amazing aimless wandering with no fear of being accosted by anyone. A quick ten cent phone call home to let mom know where you were. Just be home for dinner. Our era had the best childhood ever."

"This is true. I would wander for miles. But the thing is, looking back I can now see more than a handful of incidents that I was very lucky to escape by the skin of my teeth. I’m talking about hitchhiking or telling my parents I was sleeping over someone’s house, them telling their parents they were sleeping at mine and then staying out all night. Stuff like that. It was fun- good times but when I think of MY kid or grandkids doing the same thing I want to throw up."

3. The joy of wonder without answers

kids, childhood, childhood nostalgia, 1980s, gen x, gen x nostalgia, boomer nostalgia Not having instant access to all the answers. Photo by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández on Unsplash

"Wonder. Sometimes we would just wonder about something. Watching a movie with friends. Someone says 'I wonder if William Holden is still alive?' Everybody would shrug and say 'I don’t know' and you go on with your lives."

"Something humbling and wonderful about not knowing. Now with so much knowledge literally in our hands, we have this anxious 'need to know' everything. And everyone has become a Tik Tok expert."

"Or allowing mysterious, wondrous stuff exist without explanations that are instantly available to remove the sense of awe about how odd, crazy, wonderful, talented, insane, or whatever our world can be."

"The world was more of a mystery back then. That has both its upsides and downsides, but I can't help but feel that some of the wonder has dissipated."

4. The gift of boredom

kids, childhood, childhood nostalgia, 1980s, gen x, gen x nostalgia, boomer nostalgia Being bored. Photo by Dimmis Vart on Unsplash

"Boredom. Boredom breeds creativity. Boredom has been removed from their lives."

"The skills you gain from the experience of being bored, every now and then. Principally, how you can develop that inner voice, which has been my friend on many occasions and saved my bacon many more. If you always rely on external sources for information or support you’ll surely get stuck when things go wrong or you have to make a decision quickly."

"Boredom leads to reading plus learning to play instruments."

"While I’m happy my kids made friends online the desperation of boredom and creating your own things was really important for me."

"Boredom. The number of times I whined to my parents I was bored and their answer was just 'then go find something to do' led to all kinds of fun."

5. The freedom to make mistakes

kids, childhood, childhood nostalgia, 1980s, gen x, gen x nostalgia, boomer nostalgia Having the grace to make mistakes and learn from them. Photo by Lesli Whitecotton on Unsplash

"Being able to make a mistake without it going viral online."

"Experiencing awkward coming of age scenarios without being documented in a server farm somewhere with world wide access."

"I'm sorry kids don't have the chance to make mistakes and correct them without it being memorialized online to follow them forever."

"Being able to break things and make mistakes... the cost is way too high now."

6. Tactile pleasures

kids, childhood, childhood nostalgia, 1980s, gen x, gen x nostalgia, boomer nostalgia Living in a tactile, not a digital, world. Photo by Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu on Unsplash

"The satisfaction that comes with slamming down a landline phone receiver."

"Encyclopedias."

"Paper maps. I’d love to see someone in this day and age successfully use (and fold back to its original form) a paper map."

"Reading a book instead of playing video games (most useless invention possible). I'm actually old enough to remember no TV in the house and no radio either (my parents read newspapers and magazines instead for their news but it's a much slower feed and more local)."

"The thrill of buying a vinyl album. I know you can still do that, but it just doesn't seem the same. Back in the '60s and '70s they were absolute TREASURES."

"Sleeping on sheets that had been dried out on a clothesline in spring. The scent on those sheets was intoxicating."

7. Travel feeling more adventurous

kids, childhood, childhood nostalgia, 1980s, gen x, gen x nostalgia, boomer nostalgia The romance of travel. Photo by averie woodard on Unsplash

"Going on a road trip with your friends to somewhere you've never been, navigating your way there with a road atlas, and then exploring it without consulting any online reviews or suggestions from Google Maps."

"Experience world travel the way it used to be. There was a time when traveling to another country was a big deal and it was adventurous. Now, we can buy a last minute ticket on a flash sale, read about the destination on the way to the airport, watch Hollywood movies on the plane, rent a car from a familiar brand, stay at a known hotel chain, eat familiar food and use your GPS to guide you around while you chat in real time with your friends. Travel is still fun but the magic and romance are mostly gone. That feeling of being far away and completely submerged in a strange culture almost doesn't exist anymore. It's too easy and homogenized now."

"So true. Even back in the early 2000s I remember being on a bus in South America with an American 19 year old who was really captivated by the idea that I travelled in the 1970s "before email." You had to wait two weeks to receive any kind of letter at the General Delivery post office of whatever country you were in. There was so much freedom in that, and a real submersion into the local culture, an ability to let go of your cultural touchstones and become someone new."

"The old way of traveling meant there was a lot of serendipity happening. You’d head to some town you knew nothing about and get chatting with someone on the bus who would then invite you to stay at their house. They would feed you and show you around, help you navigate whatever you needed to head on your way. A lovely way to meet people and learn about nearby treasures to see that you knew nothing about. Now , everything can be researched and plotted out beforehand. I still travel in an unplanned way, with no agenda, no lodgings figured out, but when I mention it, other people shudder and say their anxiety wouldn’t allow it. Did we not have anxiety in the old days? Yes, we did, but it was all part of taking risks in life."

People born before 1980 strongly agree that, flawed as their childhoods may have been, they ultimately fostered a strong sense of independence, freedom, and lust for life.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

There's a lot that's better, easier, faster and more convenient about life in the 21st century, but there really was something special about growing up in the pre-internet days, wasn't there?

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
generational differences
InternetPop Culture
Badge
Ocean Wise
Be Ocean Wise
Planet

Our favorite giveaway is back. Enter to win a free, fun date! 🌊 💗

It's super easy, no purchase or donation necessary, and you help our oceans! That's what we call a win-win-win. Enter here.

Our favorite giveaway is back. Enter to win a free, fun date! 🌊 💗
True

Our love for the ocean runs deep. Does yours? Enter here!

This Valentine’s Day, we're bringing back our favorite giveaway with Ocean Wise. You have the chance to win the ultimate ocean-friendly date. Our recommendation? Celebrate love for all your people this Valentine's Day! Treat your mom friends to a relaxing spa trip, take your best friend to an incredible concert, or enjoy a beach adventure with your sibling! Whether you're savoring a romantic seafood dinner or enjoying a movie night in, your next date could be on us!

Here’s how to enter:

  • Go to upworthy.com/oceandate and complete the quick form for a chance to win - it’s as easy as that.
  • P.S. If you follow @oceanwise or donate after entering, you’ll get extra entries!

Here are the incredible dates:

1. Give mom some relaxation

She’s up before the sun and still going at bedtime. She’s the calendar keeper, the lunch packer, the one who remembers everything so no one else has to. Moms are always creating magic for us. This Valentine’s Day, we’re all in for her. Win an eco-friendly spa day near you, plus a stash of All In snack bars—because she deserves a treat that’s as real as she is. Good for her, kinder to the ocean. That’s the kind of love we can all get behind.


Special thanks to our friends at All In who are all in on helping moms!

2. Jump in the ocean, together

Grab your favorite person and get some much-needed ocean time. Did you know research on “blue spaces” suggests that being near water is linked with better mental health and well-being, including feeling calmer and less stressed? We’ll treat you to a beach adventure like a surfing or sailing class, plus ocean-friendly bags from GOT Bag and blankets from Sand Cloud so your day by the water feels good for you and a little gentler on the ocean too.

Special thanks to our friends at GOT Bag. They make saving the ocean look stylish and fun!

3. Couch potato time

Love nights in as much as you love a date night out? We’ve got you. Have friends over for a movie night or make it a cozy night in with your favorite person. You’ll get a Disney+ and Hulu subscription so you can watch Nat Geo ocean content, plus a curated list of ocean-friendly documentaries and a movie-night basket of snacks. Easy, comfy, and you’ll probably come out of it loving the ocean even more.

4. Dance all day!

Soak up the sun and catch a full weekend of live music at BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, May 1–3, 2026, featuring Duran Duran, The Offspring, James Taylor and His All-Star Band, The Chainsmokers, My Morning Jacket, Slightly Stoopid, and Sheryl Crow. The perfect date to bring your favorite person on!

We also love that BeachLife puts real energy into protecting the coastline it’s built on by spotlighting ocean and beach-focused nonprofit partners and hosting community events like beach cleanups.

Date includes two (2) three-day GA tickets. Does not include accommodation, travel, or flights.

5. Chef it up (at home)

Stay in and cook something delicious with someone you love. We’ll hook you up with sustainable seafood ingredients and some additional goodies for a dinner for two, so you can eat well and feel good knowing your meal supports healthier oceans and more responsible fishing.

Giveaway ends 2/15/26 at 11:59pm PT. Winners will be selected at random and contacted via email from the Upworthy. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of the U.S. and specific Canadian provinces that have reached age of majority in their state/province/territory of residence at the time. Please see terms and conditions for specific instructions. Giveaway not affiliated with Instagram. More details at upworthy.com/oceandate

From Your Site Articles
planet
PlanetSponsoredScienceCultureJoyCommunityLove StoriesArt
Mental Health

Happiness researcher explains how making a 'reverse bucket list' can change your life

Counterintuitive in our culture, but effective.

arthur c. brooks, harvard, psychology, happiness research, bucket list
Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Harvard researcher Arthur C. Brooks studies what leads to human happiness.

We live in a society that prizes ambition, celebrating goal-setting, and hustle culture as praiseworthy vehicles on the road to success. We also live in a society that associates successfully getting whatever our hearts desire with happiness. The formula we internalize from an early age is that desire + ambition + goal-setting + doing what it takes = a successful, happy life.

But as Harvard University happiness researcher Arthur C. Brooks has found, in his studies as well as his own experience, that happiness doesn't follow that formula. "It took me too long to figure this one out," Brooks told podcast host Tim Ferris, explaining why he uses a "reverse bucket list" to live a happier life.

bucket list, wants, desires, goals, detachment Many people make bucket lists of things they want in life. Giphy

Brooks shared that on his birthday, he would always make a list of his desires, ambitions, and things he wanted to accomplish—a bucket list. But when he was 50, he found his bucket list from when he was 40 and had an epiphany: "I looked at that list from when I was 40, and I'd checked everything off that list. And I was less happy at 50 than I was at 40."

As a social scientist, he recognized that he was doing something wrong and analyzed it.

"This is a neurophysiological problem and a psychological problem all rolled into one handy package," he said. "I was making the mistake of thinking that my satisfaction would come from having more. And the truth of the matter is that lasting and stable satisfaction, which doesn't wear off in a minute, comes when you understand that your satisfaction is your haves divided by your wants…You can increase your satisfaction temporarily and inefficiently by having more, or permanently and securely by wanting less."

Brooks concluded that he needed a "reverse bucket list" that would help him "consciously detach" from his worldly wants and desires by simply writing them down and crossing them off.

"I know that these things are going to occur to me as natural goals," Brooks said, citing human evolutionary psychology. "But I do not want to be owned by them. I want to manage them." He discussed moving those desires from the instinctual limbic system to the conscious pre-frontal cortex by examining each one and saying, "Maybe I get it, maybe I don't," but crossing them off as attachments. "And I'm free…it works," he said.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"When I write them down, I acknowledge that I have the desire," he explained on X. "When I cross them out, I acknowledge that I will not be attached to this goal."

The idea that attachment itself causes unhappiness is a concept found in many spiritual traditions, but it is most closely associated with Buddhism. Mike Brooks, PhD, explains that humans need healthy attachments, such as an attachment to staying alive and attachments to loved ones, to avoid suffering. But many things to which we are attached are not necessarily healthy, either by degree (over-attachment) or by nature (being attached to things that are impermanent).

"We should strive for flexibility in our attachments because the objects of our attachment are inherently in flux," Brooks writes in Psychology Today. "In this way, we suffer unnecessarily when we don't accept their impermanent nature."

What Arthur C. Brooks suggests that we strive to detach ourselves from our wants and desires because the simplest way to solve the 'haves/wants = happiness' formula is to reduce the denominator. The reverse bucket list, in which you cross off desires before you fulfill them, can help free you from attachment and lead to a happier overall existence.

This article originally appeared last year.

From Your Site Articles
happiness
Mental HealthHealth
Humor

Company shares genius 'out-of-office' messages from Gen Z workers. Millennials are in awe.

Older generations genuinely wish they could care this little.

out of office message, gen z, gen z workplace, gen z humor, work humor
Photo credit: Canva

Woman typing on laptop by the pool.

Young people today, am I right? Specifically, I'm talking about Gen Z, the age group known for their brutal TikTok roasts (mostly of Millennials) and their attitude towards workplace professionalism that’s just a tad, shall we say, more casual than previous generations. While this attitude might be jarring at times, it also can be delightfully refreshing.

Just ask the company Oilshore, which shared the hilarious “out of office” messages created by its Gen Z employees on their TikTok.

Though the business has since shuttered its doors, its viral TikToks are still up and available for the world to enjoy as a sort of monument to the humor and candor of Gen Z.

Whether they chose a clever, tongue-in-cheek approach, like, “On vacation. Hoping to win the lottery and never return,” or something more direct and borderline threatening ala, “Do not contact me while I’m on leave or I’ll report you to HR,” these Gen Z workers made their message loud and clear.

@oilshore

Here at Oilshore we value honesty 🙈 #corporatetiktok #genzworker #workhumour #officelife

To no one’s surprise, the responses struck a particularly strong chord with Millennials.

“They are so bold, I love it. As a millennial I be scared to be off of work,” one wrote.

Another added, “I wish I had this direct attitude but my millennial self would never be able to do that.”

Yet another praised these workers, saying, “Xennial here thinking Gen Z’s doing all the things I’ve dreamt of doing. Kings and queens changing work culture.”

Indeed, while Gen Zers might often get labeled as lazy or entitled, they are inspiring some pretty positive disruption. According to a 2024 Stanford Report, this generation prioritizes collaboration, mental health and work-life balance, transparency, and social impact—and are demanding to see these types of changes in the workforce. That’s more than evident in these “out of office” messages.

Here’s another video with even more fun ones. Feel free to use some of these yourself, if you dare.

@oilshore

Replying to @Rik O'Smithwick well at least they are being honest 😳 #workhumour #genzworker #corporatetiktok

"Enjoying life! Will be back when I run out of money!" might be the truest sentence ever written.

But wait, there’s more where that came from. These Gen Z workers also have some pretty awesome email sign-offs for when they're finally back in the office. I will be stealing “mean regards” immediately.

@oilshore

Anything is better than ‘regards’ #genz #genzemployee #workhumour #officehumout #genzoffice

In many ways, Gen Zers’ workplace values don’t differ that much from those of their post-Boomer predecessors. But there are other factors at play, like coming of age in the wake of a historic pandemic and the worldwide threat of climate change. There's also the unprecedented digital connectivity that make all these events more visible, which undoubtedly influences their relentless intentionality to get their needs met.

And thank goodness for that relentlessness, because it makes work a better place to be—in more ways than one. Luckily, more and more companies are getting on board with the Gen Z way of doing things. One example being the fun trend in which (usually smaller) organizations are letting Gen Zers write their social media content, featuring plenty of "slays," "no caps," and that weird way of making heart hands.

@northumberlandzoo

Our Zoo Directors didn’t understand the assignment. #genz #genzmarketing #viral #fyp #funny #marketing

With each generation, it seems we get one step closer to reframing how we view work, transforming it from a source of stress to what could be a source of joy for all. Gen Z is certainly doing that in their own sassy way.

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
work culture
HumorJoy
Learning

27 English words people have a hard time enunciating properly, even native speakers

"The word I notice people struggle with is 'vulnerable'. Something about that N following an L is tricky."

enunciate, enunciation, english, words hard to say, hard to pronounce
Image via Canva/Povozniuk

English words that are difficult to enunciate.

The English language is hard to master, even for native speakers. With over an estimated one million words in the language, not only are English words hard to memorize—they can be hard to properly pronounce and enunciate. Getting tripped up with pronunciation can make your communication unclear, or worse—make you sound uneducated.

As American English teacher Vanessa explains, many mispronounced words are common and used in daily conversation due to tricky consonants and vowels in English words. But by knowing the proper pronunciation, it can help you become a more confident speaker, which is why she shared 33 words that are hard for English language learners to pronounce, such as "probably," "drawer," and "sixth."

On the subreddit r/words, a person posed the question: "What's a word you've noticed many native English speakers have difficulty enunciating even though the word is used fairly often?"

Turns out, there are a menagerie of words people notoriously stumble over. These are 27 English words that people say are the hardest to enunciate.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Tricky 'R' words

"The word I notice people struggle with is 'vulnerable'. Something about that N following an L is tricky." - common_grounder

"Rural." - Silent-Database5613

“'Nucular' for nuclear." - throwawayinthe818

"Remuneration v renumeration (first one is correct)." - RonanH69

"February. It sounds like you're pronouncing it like it's spelled Febuary. But it's spelled February." - SDF5-0, ShadedSpaces

"Mirror. Some people pronounce it 'meer'." - weinthenolababy, diversalarums

"Anthropomorphize is a word I have to use semi-frequently with limited success each attempt." - ohn_the_quain

"I can’t say the phrase 'rear wheel' without considerable effort." - ohn_the_quain

"Eraser (erasure, but they're talking about the pink rubber thing)." - evlmgs

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Multiple syllables

"Exacerbated vs exasperated." - SNAFU-lophagus

"'Asterisk'. A lot of people wind up inadvertently name-checking Asterix. I think it's best for those who struggle to use the alternative name for that punctuation mark, the 'Nathan Hale', after the American patriot who famously declared, 'I can only regret that I have but one asterisk for my country!'" - John_EightThirtyTwo

"I realized recently I have always mispronounced mischievous. It's mis-chiv-us, not mis-chee-vee-us. I don't know if I've ever heard anyone pronounce that correctly." - callmebigley"

'Supposebly' [supposedly]. Drives me up the wall." - BlushBrat

"Library. My coworker knows I hate it, so he’ll say Liberry every time." - Jillypenny"ET cetera, not 'ect' cetera. I think people are used to seeing the abbreviation etc and since there is no diphthong tc in English their mind bends it into ect." - AdFrequent4623

"The amount of people who say Pacific when they're trying to stay specific is pretty alarming. I'm not even sure if they know it's a different word sometimes." - Global-Discussion-41

"Then there was my old boss who would confidently and consistently use the word tenant when he meant tenet." - jaelith"

"Probably." - Rachel_Silver

"Contemplate. It's one of those word I hear people stumble over more than anything, often it comes out as Comtemplate, Contempate or a combination of both." - megthebat49

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Foods

"Turmeric. People drop the first R. It drives me nuts!" - Jillypenny

"Oh, and it’s espresso, no X [ex-presso]." - Jillypenny

"Also cardamom with an N." - nemmalur

"Pumpkin (punkin)." - evlmgs

espresso, espresso gif, sipping espresso, espresso drink, drinking espresso sipping modern family GIF Giphy

Awkward vowels

"Crayon 👑. My ex pronounced it 'cran'. Drove me up a wall." - rickulele, premeditatedlasagna

'Mute' for moot. A good friend of mine, who's extremely intelligent and articulate otherwise, says that. Unfortunately, it's a word she likes to use. I haven't had the heart to tell her she's pronouncing it incorrectly, and it's been three decades." NewsSad5006, common_grounder

"Jewelry." - weinthenolababy

"I hear grown adults calling wolves woofs and they're not doing it to be funny." - asexualrhino


This article originally appeared last year.

From Your Site Articles
enunciate
LearningEducation
Pop Culture

Watch Tom Jones belt it with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young during an unearthed 1969 duet

"So much talent on display."

tom jones, csn&y, crosby stills nash, long time gone, rock music, 70s music, david crosby, stephen stills, tom jones concert, live music
via Wikipedia, eBayItem/WikimediaCommons

Tom jones singing on 'This is Tom Jones" (left) Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young performing in 1970 (right).

The year was 1969. American culture was at a crossroads, with the Vietnam War dividing the country politically and counterculture in full swing. Despite the divide, music was there to unite in the golden age of variety shows.

In September of that year, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (CSN&Y) were asked to play a duet with Welsh singer Tom Jones on his variety television show and the pairing was a perfect example of the culture clash. Jones was famous for his hit songs “It’s Not Unusual” and “What’s New Pussycat?”, while CSN&Y had just played Woodstock and were known for the anti-war anthem “Wooden Ships” and “Long Time Gone” about the assassination of Robert Kennedy.

For the performance, Jones and CSN&Y played a rendition of “Long Time Gone,” and what’s impressive is that Jones does not hold back and forced the rest of the band to keep up. Steven Stills, on electric piano, tries his best to match Jones’ bravado on his lines but falls short.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

David Crosby has a look on his face of pure awe when he looks at Jones (although he was known for being in "awe" quite often in the days).

Throughout the performance, the hard-to-impress Neil Young seemingly goes from a look of pure disdain to “This rocks.” The performance is an excellent example of music's ability to bridge cultural divides and bring people together.

Fans react

Down in the comments, people had nothing but love for Tom Jones' soulful voice. And for the musical prowess of the whole gang, really.

"Everything about it is so perfect, Neil’s stanky guitar face at the beginning while he’s soloing, David staring at Tom while he’s busting out the high notes, Stephen getting the falsetto, graham nailing the harmonies, not to mention Dallas and Greg killing it in the rhythm section. God I love this band so much."

"I feel like some people don’t really understand what an absolute beast of a vocalist Tom Jones was in his prime! He could literally sing anything and everything! Nothing was out of the realm of possibility with that voice!!! Just look at CSN&Y! It’s rare that you have a group of such an amazing musicians all sitting back just awestruck!!! Truly one of the greatest voices of our time!!!"

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"All I want in life is for someone to look at me the way David Crosby looks at Tom Jones."

"I also love that one shot of Graham and David smiling at each other while singing their harmonies - their faces say "it doesn't get any better than this."

"So much talent on display. Everyone's pulling together and really delivering their part of a great arrangement. No clashing egos. Crosby Stills, Nash, Young and Jones!"

Another iconic Tom Jones collab

And this of course isn't the only time Tom Jones has brought the house down during a collaboration. Below is a powerhouse duet between Jones and the iconic Aretha Franklin, who did a “See Saw”/“'Spirit in the Dark" medley for his This Is Tom Jones show. It’s pure magic.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

If these videos have got your jonesin' for even more Jones (and you happen to live in the UK) you're in luck. The singer recently announced he would be part of the Colchester Castle Summer Series, which is expected to be the one of the largest music events the city has seen in years.

And for CSN&Y fans, their first tour is set to be released on a new live album. Pretty good year for classic rock lovers.

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
tom jones
Pop CultureMusic
Joy

Australian Shepherd shows incredible smarts using 'talk buttons' to warn family of disaster

"Smell!" the dog poked the button, adding "Gardens!"

og talk buttons, australian shepherd, dogs, dog intelligence, animals, pets, animal intelligence, funny, viral videos
@letsgoripley/TikTok, used with permission

What a smart doggo: Australian Shepherd Ripley uses talk buttons to warn family of a pending disaster.

Dogs seem to intuitively understand human emotions, and they can be trained to understand and respond to a nearly unlimited number of words, phrases, or commands. Some experts say smarter breeds can learn hundreds of different prompts! It makes you wonder how far off they really are from truly communicating with us using something resembling language.

People have been wondering and experimenting with the idea for a long time. Speech-language pathologist Christina Hunger and her dog, Stella, were the first to experiment with talking buttons in 2019, in which Stella could press a button with her nose to activate a word sound, thereby speaking, in a sense. Since then, there has been a surge of online content showing other pet parents using similar kits to communicate with their own pups.

The most fascinating aspect of this phenomenon is whether canines can understand full-blown, complex sentences beyond “treat” and “outside.” While the overall jury is still out on that, scientifically speaking, dogs like Ripley, a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd, seem to make an incredibly compelling case for believing the hype.


australian shepherd, dogs, dog intelligence, animals, pets, animal intelligence, funny, viral videos An Australian Shepherd. via Canva/Photos

Ripley is a great example of a dog using talking buttons to communicate

Ripley has an entire TikTok account documenting his impressive talk button journey, along with 85,000 followers. But a video posted on March 28, 2024, feels next-level.

In the clip, Ripley presses the “smell” button as his parents eat lunch. When that doesn’t get their attention, he begins to bark.

“What do you smell?” a voice finally asks. To which Ripley replies “outside,” followed by “gardens.” Confused, someone asks, “It smells like the gardens outside?” Ripley’s parents had apparently just started a load of laundry before making lunch, and the detergent had been spilling all over the floor from the washing machine. Ripley had been smelling the detergent, which was reminiscent of the gardens outside.

Unfortunately, they didn’t put two and two together until after they went back to the laundry room and saw the rapidly worsening mess. Hence, the moral of the story: “You should always listen to your dog.”



@letsgoripley

He’s so freakin’ smart! #Talkingdog #letsgoripley #ripleytalks #fluentpet #australianshepherd #dogs

Ripley’s amazing feat prompted lots of praise from over a million viewers

“All of the treats,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, he is brilliant.”

"He was so mad y'all weren't moving," someone joked.

"This is amazing!!! It’s a good thing it wasn’t an emergency like a fire or something dangerous!!!! You both seemed a little slow to realize that she was trying to warn you of something off/strange!!!" said another.

Others were quick to compliment the breed. And rightfully so, as Australian Shepherds are known for their remarkable intelligence, as well as their strong drive and exuberance, according to the American Kennel Club. They thrive when they have a job, and the way Ripley jumped into action is a pretty great example of this characteristic.

australian shepherd, dogs, dog intelligence, animals, pets, animal intelligence, funny, viral videos An Australian Shepherd. via Canva/Photos

Although we aren't 100% sure whether dogs can learn complex sentences, studies show they can distinguish among human languages. A 2023 study found that dogs can distinguish familiar human languages from unfamiliar ones and can even determine real human words from gibberish.

The whole account is pretty remarkable. In another popular video, Ripley uses the buttons to demand to see his grandma (who, no doubt, gives him lots of treats). In another, he can be seen asking for water and alerting his humans that he smells food. His owners insist that he understands what they're saying to him and uses the buttons to communicate, not just for rewards and praise.


@letsgoripley

Ripley really loves his Grandma! This happened multiple times this day. This was the first time. Stay tuned… 🐶 #australianshepherd #fluentpet #talkingdog #dogswhotalk #dogmom #dogdad #puppy #doglover #grandma #smartdog #aussiesoftiktok #puppylove

So, while we might not have definite evidence for the efficacy of talk buttons, one thing remains abundantly clear—our dogs are trying to communicate with us in whatever way they can. All we need to do is listen.

Check out even more of Ripley's talk button shenanigans on TikTok.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
dogs
JoyPets
Trending Stories